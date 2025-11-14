أعلن وزير الدفاع الإندونيسي شافري شمس الدين، تدريب نحو 20 ألف جندي لتولي مهمات تتعلق بالصحة والإعمار، خلال عملية حفظ السلام المزمعة في قطاع غزة الذي مزقته الحرب.


وقال شمس الدين للصحفيين، اليوم (الجمعة): أعددنا 20 ألف جندي كحد أقصى، لكن المهمات ستتعلق بالصحة والإعمار، نحن في انتظار المزيد من القرارات بشأن إجراءات السلام في غزة.


وأضاف «أن الرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو، والعاهل الأردني الملك عبد الله، الذي يقوم بزيارة رسمية إلى إندونيسيا بدءاً من اليوم، سيناقشان مبادرة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ننتظر معرفة الدور الذي يمكن أن تضطلع به إندونيسيا في جهود السلام».


ولم يذكر متى سيتم نشر القوات أو عددها، لكنه قال إن القرار سيتخذه برابوو.


وكانت وسائل إعلام غربية، ذكرت الأسبوع الماضي أن واشنطن أعدت مسودة لمثل هذه القوة تمنحها تفويضاً باستخدام جميع التدابير اللازمة لنزع السلاح في غزة، وتأمين حدودها، وحماية المدنيين، وإيصال المساعدات، ودعم قوة شرطة فلسطينية جديدة يتم تدريبها.


وأفادت إندونيسيا بأنه لا يوجد قرار حتى الآن بشأن موعد نشر القوات والتفويض الممنوح لها، ما يبرز حالة الضبابية بشأن تأسيس وجود دولي في غزة.


وكان الرئيس برابوو أعلن أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في سبتمبر الماضي أن إندونيسيا مستعدة لنشر 20 ألف جندي أو أكثر في غزة للمساعدة في تأمين السلام إذا صدر قرار من الأمم المتحدة.


فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية سوجيونو هذا الشهر، أن إندونيسيا ستحتاج إلى تفويض من مجلس الأمن الدولي للمشاركة.


من جهة أخرى، تسلم قطاع الصحة في غزة جثامين 15 فلسطينياً من سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. وتم إعادة الجثامين بعد أن سلم مسلحون في وقت متأخر أمس (الخميس)، جثة أحد الأسرى الإسرائيليين الأربعة المتبقين الذين تم أسرهم خلال الهجوم الذي وقع في السابع من أكتوبر 2023 والذي أشعل فتيل الحرب في غزة.


وفي مقابل كل أسير إسرائيلي تم إعادته، أطلقت إسرائيل سراح رفات 15 فلسطينياً، وهو تبادل شكّل محور المرحلة الأولى من وقف إطلاق النار.