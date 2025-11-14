أعلن وزير الدفاع الإندونيسي شافري شمس الدين، تدريب نحو 20 ألف جندي لتولي مهمات تتعلق بالصحة والإعمار، خلال عملية حفظ السلام المزمعة في قطاع غزة الذي مزقته الحرب.
وقال شمس الدين للصحفيين، اليوم (الجمعة): أعددنا 20 ألف جندي كحد أقصى، لكن المهمات ستتعلق بالصحة والإعمار، نحن في انتظار المزيد من القرارات بشأن إجراءات السلام في غزة.
وأضاف «أن الرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو، والعاهل الأردني الملك عبد الله، الذي يقوم بزيارة رسمية إلى إندونيسيا بدءاً من اليوم، سيناقشان مبادرة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ننتظر معرفة الدور الذي يمكن أن تضطلع به إندونيسيا في جهود السلام».
ولم يذكر متى سيتم نشر القوات أو عددها، لكنه قال إن القرار سيتخذه برابوو.
وكانت وسائل إعلام غربية، ذكرت الأسبوع الماضي أن واشنطن أعدت مسودة لمثل هذه القوة تمنحها تفويضاً باستخدام جميع التدابير اللازمة لنزع السلاح في غزة، وتأمين حدودها، وحماية المدنيين، وإيصال المساعدات، ودعم قوة شرطة فلسطينية جديدة يتم تدريبها.
وأفادت إندونيسيا بأنه لا يوجد قرار حتى الآن بشأن موعد نشر القوات والتفويض الممنوح لها، ما يبرز حالة الضبابية بشأن تأسيس وجود دولي في غزة.
وكان الرئيس برابوو أعلن أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في سبتمبر الماضي أن إندونيسيا مستعدة لنشر 20 ألف جندي أو أكثر في غزة للمساعدة في تأمين السلام إذا صدر قرار من الأمم المتحدة.
فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية سوجيونو هذا الشهر، أن إندونيسيا ستحتاج إلى تفويض من مجلس الأمن الدولي للمشاركة.
من جهة أخرى، تسلم قطاع الصحة في غزة جثامين 15 فلسطينياً من سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. وتم إعادة الجثامين بعد أن سلم مسلحون في وقت متأخر أمس (الخميس)، جثة أحد الأسرى الإسرائيليين الأربعة المتبقين الذين تم أسرهم خلال الهجوم الذي وقع في السابع من أكتوبر 2023 والذي أشعل فتيل الحرب في غزة.
وفي مقابل كل أسير إسرائيلي تم إعادته، أطلقت إسرائيل سراح رفات 15 فلسطينياً، وهو تبادل شكّل محور المرحلة الأولى من وقف إطلاق النار.
The Indonesian Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, announced the training of about 20,000 soldiers to take on health and reconstruction missions during the planned peacekeeping operation in war-torn Gaza.
Shamsuddin told reporters today (Friday): "We have prepared a maximum of 20,000 soldiers, but the missions will relate to health and reconstruction. We are waiting for more decisions regarding peace procedures in Gaza."
He added, "Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Jordanian King Abdullah, who is on an official visit to Indonesia starting today, will discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative. We are waiting to see what role Indonesia can play in peace efforts."
He did not mention when the troops would be deployed or their number, but he said that the decision would be made by Prabowo.
Western media reported last week that Washington had prepared a draft for such a force, granting it the authority to use all necessary measures to disarm Gaza, secure its borders, protect civilians, deliver aid, and support a new Palestinian police force being trained.
Indonesia stated that there is no decision yet regarding the timing of the troop deployment and the mandate granted to them, highlighting the ambiguity surrounding the establishment of an international presence in Gaza.
President Prabowo announced before the United Nations General Assembly last September that Indonesia is ready to deploy 20,000 soldiers or more in Gaza to help secure peace if a decision is made by the United Nations.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced this month that Indonesia would need a mandate from the United Nations Security Council to participate.
On another note, the health sector in Gaza received the bodies of 15 Palestinians from the Israeli occupation authorities. The bodies were returned after gunmen late yesterday (Thursday) handed over the body of one of the four remaining Israeli captives who were taken during the attack on October 7, 2023, which ignited the war in Gaza.
In exchange for each Israeli captive returned, Israel released the remains of 15 Palestinians, a swap that formed the core of the first phase of the ceasefire.