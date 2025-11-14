The Indonesian Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, announced the training of about 20,000 soldiers to take on health and reconstruction missions during the planned peacekeeping operation in war-torn Gaza.



Shamsuddin told reporters today (Friday): "We have prepared a maximum of 20,000 soldiers, but the missions will relate to health and reconstruction. We are waiting for more decisions regarding peace procedures in Gaza."



He added, "Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Jordanian King Abdullah, who is on an official visit to Indonesia starting today, will discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative. We are waiting to see what role Indonesia can play in peace efforts."



He did not mention when the troops would be deployed or their number, but he said that the decision would be made by Prabowo.



Western media reported last week that Washington had prepared a draft for such a force, granting it the authority to use all necessary measures to disarm Gaza, secure its borders, protect civilians, deliver aid, and support a new Palestinian police force being trained.



Indonesia stated that there is no decision yet regarding the timing of the troop deployment and the mandate granted to them, highlighting the ambiguity surrounding the establishment of an international presence in Gaza.



President Prabowo announced before the United Nations General Assembly last September that Indonesia is ready to deploy 20,000 soldiers or more in Gaza to help secure peace if a decision is made by the United Nations.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced this month that Indonesia would need a mandate from the United Nations Security Council to participate.



On another note, the health sector in Gaza received the bodies of 15 Palestinians from the Israeli occupation authorities. The bodies were returned after gunmen late yesterday (Thursday) handed over the body of one of the four remaining Israeli captives who were taken during the attack on October 7, 2023, which ignited the war in Gaza.



In exchange for each Israeli captive returned, Israel released the remains of 15 Palestinians, a swap that formed the core of the first phase of the ceasefire.