فيما بدا أنه رد على التهديدات الأمريكية، أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو أن بلاده تريد الابتعاد عن أي مسار صدامي مع واشنطن. ودعا عبر رسائل مباشرة إلى الشعب الأمريكي، إلى إنهاء «الحروب اللانهائية» التي خاضتها الولايات المتحدة على مدى عقود.
وقال مادورو في حديثه لشبكة CNN، «لا مزيد من الحروب اللانهائية، لا مزيد من الحروب غير العادلة، لا ليبيا أخرى، ولا أفغانستان أخرى».
وعندما سُئل عن رسالته للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اكتفى مادورو بعبارة قصيرة لكنها واضحة «رسالتي هي: نعم للسلام. نعم للسلام».
وكانت مصادر مطلعة كشفت لشبكة CBS News أن كبار القادة العسكريين الأمريكيين قدّموا للرئيس دونالد ترمب خيارات محدثة لعمليات محتملة ضد فنزويلا، تتضمن سيناريوهات تشمل ضربات برية محدودة.
وأفادت المصادر بعقد جلسات مغلقة في البيت الأبيض حضرها كل من وزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة غاري كين، شملت مراجعة سيناريوهات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع تابعة لحكومة مادورو. ووفق ذات المصادر فإن النقاش تضمن تقييماً لقدرات الجيش الأمريكي على تنفيذ عمليات دقيقة دون الانجرار إلى تدخل واسع.
وأفصحت المصادر، أن أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية ساهمت في تزويد الإدارة بالمعلومات اللازمة حول البنية العسكرية الفنزويلية وأهداف محتملة، لكن مديرة الاستخبارات الوطنية تولسي غابارد، لم تشارك في النقاشات بسبب عودتها من رحلة خارجية.
وكان وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو في كندا ضمن اجتماعات وزراء خارجية مجموعة السبع.
في غضون ذلك، دخلت مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الهجومية «يو إس إس جيرالد فورد» منطقة مسؤولية القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية هذا الأسبوع، لتنضم إلى قوة تضم مدمرات وطائرات مقاتلة ووحدات عمليات خاصة منتشرة بالفعل في مسرح الكاريبي.
وتعد القيادة الجنوبية الذراع الأساسية للعمليات الأمريكية في أمريكا الجنوبية والكاريبي، وهي المسؤولة عن مراقبة الأنشطة العسكرية الفنزويلية وحركة الملاحة المرتبطة بالجريمة المنظمة.
In what seemed to be a response to American threats, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country wants to steer clear of any confrontational path with Washington. He called through direct messages to the American people for an end to the "endless wars" that the United States has waged for decades.
Maduro said in an interview with CNN, "No more endless wars, no more unjust wars, no more Libya, no more Afghanistan."
When asked about his message to President Donald Trump, Maduro simply replied with a short but clear phrase: "My message is: Yes to peace. Yes to peace."
Informed sources revealed to CBS News that senior U.S. military leaders have presented President Donald Trump with updated options for potential operations against Venezuela, including scenarios involving limited ground strikes.
The sources reported that closed sessions were held at the White House attended by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gary Cohn, which included a review of military scenarios targeting sites belonging to Maduro's government. According to the same sources, the discussion included an assessment of the U.S. military's capabilities to conduct precise operations without getting dragged into a broad intervention.
The sources disclosed that U.S. intelligence agencies contributed to providing the administration with necessary information about the Venezuelan military structure and potential targets, but National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard did not participate in the discussions due to her return from a foreign trip.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Canada for meetings of the G7 foreign ministers.
Meanwhile, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford entered the area of responsibility of the U.S. Southern Command this week, joining a force that includes destroyers, fighter jets, and special operations units already deployed in the Caribbean theater.
The Southern Command is the primary arm of U.S. operations in South America and the Caribbean, responsible for monitoring Venezuelan military activities and maritime movements related to organized crime.