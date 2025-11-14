فيما بدا أنه رد على التهديدات الأمريكية، أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو أن بلاده تريد الابتعاد عن أي مسار صدامي مع واشنطن. ودعا عبر رسائل مباشرة إلى الشعب الأمريكي، إلى إنهاء «الحروب اللانهائية» التي خاضتها الولايات المتحدة على مدى عقود.


وقال مادورو في حديثه لشبكة CNN، «لا مزيد من الحروب اللانهائية، لا مزيد من الحروب غير العادلة، لا ليبيا أخرى، ولا أفغانستان أخرى».

الرئيس الأمريكي
وعندما سُئل عن رسالته للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اكتفى مادورو بعبارة قصيرة لكنها واضحة «رسالتي هي: نعم للسلام. نعم للسلام».


وكانت مصادر مطلعة كشفت لشبكة CBS News أن كبار القادة العسكريين الأمريكيين قدّموا للرئيس دونالد ترمب خيارات محدثة لعمليات محتملة ضد فنزويلا، تتضمن سيناريوهات تشمل ضربات برية محدودة.


وأفادت المصادر بعقد جلسات مغلقة في البيت الأبيض حضرها كل من وزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة غاري كين، شملت مراجعة سيناريوهات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع تابعة لحكومة مادورو. ووفق ذات المصادر فإن النقاش تضمن تقييماً لقدرات الجيش الأمريكي على تنفيذ عمليات دقيقة دون الانجرار إلى تدخل واسع.


وأفصحت المصادر، أن أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية ساهمت في تزويد الإدارة بالمعلومات اللازمة حول البنية العسكرية الفنزويلية وأهداف محتملة، لكن مديرة الاستخبارات الوطنية تولسي غابارد، لم تشارك في النقاشات بسبب عودتها من رحلة خارجية.


وكان وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو في كندا ضمن اجتماعات وزراء خارجية مجموعة السبع.


في غضون ذلك، دخلت مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الهجومية «يو إس إس جيرالد فورد» منطقة مسؤولية القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية هذا الأسبوع، لتنضم إلى قوة تضم مدمرات وطائرات مقاتلة ووحدات عمليات خاصة منتشرة بالفعل في مسرح الكاريبي.


وتعد القيادة الجنوبية الذراع الأساسية للعمليات الأمريكية في أمريكا الجنوبية والكاريبي، وهي المسؤولة عن مراقبة الأنشطة العسكرية الفنزويلية وحركة الملاحة المرتبطة بالجريمة المنظمة.