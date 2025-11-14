In what seemed to be a response to American threats, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country wants to steer clear of any confrontational path with Washington. He called through direct messages to the American people for an end to the "endless wars" that the United States has waged for decades.



Maduro said in an interview with CNN, "No more endless wars, no more unjust wars, no more Libya, no more Afghanistan."



When asked about his message to President Donald Trump, Maduro simply replied with a short but clear phrase: "My message is: Yes to peace. Yes to peace."



Informed sources revealed to CBS News that senior U.S. military leaders have presented President Donald Trump with updated options for potential operations against Venezuela, including scenarios involving limited ground strikes.



The sources reported that closed sessions were held at the White House attended by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gary Cohn, which included a review of military scenarios targeting sites belonging to Maduro's government. According to the same sources, the discussion included an assessment of the U.S. military's capabilities to conduct precise operations without getting dragged into a broad intervention.



The sources disclosed that U.S. intelligence agencies contributed to providing the administration with necessary information about the Venezuelan military structure and potential targets, but National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard did not participate in the discussions due to her return from a foreign trip.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Canada for meetings of the G7 foreign ministers.



Meanwhile, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford entered the area of responsibility of the U.S. Southern Command this week, joining a force that includes destroyers, fighter jets, and special operations units already deployed in the Caribbean theater.



The Southern Command is the primary arm of U.S. operations in South America and the Caribbean, responsible for monitoring Venezuelan military activities and maritime movements related to organized crime.