توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الجمعة) أن الفرصة لاتزال مهيأة لتكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، وعلى أجزاء من المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية للمملكة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-42 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 48 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين باتجاه خليج العقبة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج، فيما تكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.