The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Friday) that the opportunity is still available for fog formation during the night and early morning hours in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, the Eastern Province, and in parts of the southwestern highlands of the Kingdom.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to easterly in the southern part at a speed of 15-42 km/h, reaching up to 48 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching two meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves. Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is southerly to southeasterly in the northern and central parts, and southwesterly to westerly in the southern part at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light waves.