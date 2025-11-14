كشفت هيئة بحرية بريطانية عن تفاصيل جديدة حول واقعة تغيير مسار ناقلة نفط بشكل مفاجئ أثناء عبورها خليج عمان قبالة سواحل خورفكان في الإمارات.


وحذر الجيش البريطاني من احتمال وجود «نشاط دولة» وراء قيام سفينة كانت تعبر من مضيق هرمز، بتغيير مسارها فجأة إلى المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، فيما أفادت شركة أمن خاصة بأن سفناً صغيرة اعترضت السفينة في وقت سابق.


ولم تعترف إيران بالواقعة التي حدثت قبالة ساحل الإمارات العربية المتحدة. وكانت طهران احتجزت سفناً في الماضي وسط توترات مع الغرب.


وذكرت شركة كولومبيا لإدارة السفن أن السفينة المحملة بشحنة من وقود الديزل عالي الكبريت كانت متجهة من الشارقة بالإمارات إلى سنغافورة عندما فقد الاتصال بها.


وأعلن مصدران بحريان أن تقييماً أولياً يشير إلى أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني حرك ناقلة النفط الخام تالارا نحو الساحل الإيراني.


وكانت وكالة عمليات التجارة البحرية في المملكة المتحدة كشفت تلقيها بلاغاً بشأن حادثة وقعت في بحر العرب على بعد 20 ميلاً بحرياً شرق خورفكان في الإمارات.


وأفادت الوكالة البريطانية للتجارة البحرية أنها رصدت نشاطاً وصفته «بالمشبوه» على صلة بالحادثة، دون أن تقدم مزيداً من التفاصيل، لكنها أكدت بدء السلطات التحقيق فيه.


من جانبها، قالت شركة أمبري البريطانية للأمن البحري إن ناقلة نفط خام ترفع علم جزر مارشال كانت في طريقها من الإمارات إلى سنغافورة انحرفت عن مسارها بشكل مفاجئ أثناء عبورها خليج عمان، واتجهت نحو المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية. ورجحت أنها واقعة استهداف. وأضافت أن 3 قوارب صغيرة اقتربت من السفينة، أثناء إبحارها جنوبا عبر مضيق هرمز.