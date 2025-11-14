A British maritime authority has revealed new details about the incident involving the sudden course change of an oil tanker while crossing the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the UAE.



The British military warned of the possibility of "state activity" behind a ship that was crossing from the Strait of Hormuz suddenly changing its course to Iranian territorial waters today (Friday), while a private security company reported that small boats had intercepted the vessel earlier.



Iran has not acknowledged the incident that occurred off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Tehran has previously detained ships amid tensions with the West.



The Columbia Ship Management company stated that the vessel, loaded with a shipment of high-sulfur diesel fuel, was en route from Sharjah in the UAE to Singapore when contact was lost.



Two maritime sources announced that a preliminary assessment indicates that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard moved the crude oil tanker Talara towards the Iranian coast.



The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency revealed that it received a report about an incident that occurred in the Arabian Sea, 20 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the UAE.



The British maritime trade agency reported that it had detected what it described as "suspicious" activity related to the incident, without providing further details, but confirmed that authorities have begun investigating it.



For its part, the British maritime security company Ambrey stated that a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker, which was on its way from the UAE to Singapore, suddenly deviated from its course while crossing the Gulf of Oman and headed towards Iranian territorial waters. It suggested that this was a targeted incident. It added that three small boats approached the vessel while it was sailing south through the Strait of Hormuz.