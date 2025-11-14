كشف استطلاع للرأي أن نحو 44% من الإسرائيليين عارضوا منح رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو عفواً من تهم الفساد الموجهة إليه، بناء على طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، فيما أيد 39 في المئة العفو، وقال 17 بالمئة إنهم لا يملكون إجابة محددة.


وأجرى الاستطلاع معهد «لازار» ونشرته صحيفة «معاريف» الإسرائيلية، اليوم (الجمعة)، التي قالت إنه شمل عينة عشوائية من 500 إسرائيلي وكان هامش الخطأ 4.4 بالمئة.


وكان ترمب طلب في رسالة إلى الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ، بالعفو الكامل عن بنيامين نتنياهو.


ويواجه نتنياهو اتهامات في 3 ملفات بالفساد والرشوة وإساءة الأمانة، ويحاكم على خلفيتها منذ العام 2020.


وحسب الاستطلاع، أيد 67 بالمئة من المستطلعين إنشاء لجنة حكومية للتحقيق في أحداث 7 أكتوبر 2023، يعينها رئيس المحكمة العليا، فيما عارض 23 بالمئة ذلك، وقال 10 بالمئة إنهم لا يعرفون.


على صعيد آخر، اعتبر 51 بالمئة، وفق ذات الاستطلاع، أن التواجد العسكري الأجنبي في قطاع غزة سيضر بقدرة الجيش الإسرائيلي على التعامل مع التهديدات الأمنية القادمة منه، فيما قال 24 بالمئة إنه لن يضر، و25 بالمئة قالوا إنهم لا يعرفون.


وأظهر الاستطلاع، أنه لو جرت انتخابات اليوم ستحصل المعارضة الإسرائيلية على 62 من مقاعد الكنيست (البرلمان)، فيما تحصل الأحزاب الداعمة لنتنياهو على 48 مقعداً، ويحصل النواب العرب على 10 مقاعد.


ووفقاً للقانون الإسرائيلي يلزم تشكيل الحكومة الحصول على ثقة 61 نائباً على الأقل من أعضاء الكنيست البالغ عددهم 120.


ولا تلوح بالأفق انتخابات قريبة بسبب رفض نتنياهو إجراءها قبل موعدها، إذ تنتهي ولاية الكنيست الحالي في أكتوبر 2026.