A poll revealed that about 44% of Israelis opposed granting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon from the corruption charges against him, based on a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, while 39% supported the pardon, and 17% said they did not have a specific answer.



The poll was conducted by the "Lazar" Institute and published by the Israeli newspaper "Maariv" today (Friday), which stated that it included a random sample of 500 Israelis with a margin of error of 4.4%.



Trump had requested in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog a full pardon for Benjamin Netanyahu.



Netanyahu is facing charges in three corruption, bribery, and breach of trust cases, and has been on trial since 2020.



According to the poll, 67% of respondents supported the establishment of a government committee to investigate the events of October 7, 2023, to be appointed by the Chief Justice, while 23% opposed it, and 10% said they did not know.



On another note, 51% of respondents, according to the same poll, believed that the presence of foreign military forces in the Gaza Strip would harm the Israeli army's ability to deal with security threats coming from there, while 24% said it would not harm, and 25% said they did not know.



The poll showed that if elections were held today, the Israeli opposition would win 62 seats in the Knesset (parliament), while the parties supporting Netanyahu would secure 48 seats, and Arab representatives would receive 10 seats.



According to Israeli law, forming a government requires the confidence of at least 61 members of the Knesset out of a total of 120.



No elections are on the horizon due to Netanyahu's refusal to hold them before their scheduled time, as the current Knesset's term ends in October 2026.