The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit yesterday (Thursday) to prevent the implementation of new congressional district boundaries for the House of Representatives in California last week, which could influence the party that controls the U.S. House of Representatives in 2026.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, targets the new congressional districts pushed by the Democrats, in response to a similar attempt led by Republicans in Texas.

This sets the stage for a high-stakes legal and political battle between the two parties over the distribution of the congressional district map across the country, which was designed to maximize partisan gains ahead of next year's elections.

Voters in California overwhelmingly approved a "constitutional amendment" that changes the congressional district boundaries, giving Democrats a chance to win 5 seats currently held by Republicans in next year's midterm elections.