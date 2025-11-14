رفعت وزارة العدل الأمريكية أمس (الخميس) دعوى قضائية لمنع وضع حدود دوائر انتخابية جديدة لمجلس النواب في ولاية كاليفورنيا الأسبوع الماضي، قد تسهم في تحديد الحزب الذي يسيطر على مجلس النواب الأمريكي في عام 2026.

وتستهدف الدعوى المقدمة أمام المحكمة الفيدرالية في كاليفورنيا الدوائر الانتخابية الجديدة، التي دفع بها الديموقراطيون، رداً على محاولة مماثلة قادها الجمهوريون في ولاية تكساس.

وتمهد لمنافسة قانونية وسياسية عالية المخاطر بين الحزبين، لتوزيع خريطة حدود الدوائر لمجلس النواب في مختلف أنحاء البلاد، التي وضعت بهدف تعظيم مكاسب حزبية قبل انتخابات العام القادم.

وأقر الناخبون في ولالية كاليفورنيا بأغلبية ساحقة اقتراح «تعديل دستوري» يغير حدود الدوائر الانتخابية للكونغرس، لمنح الديموقراطيين فرصة للفوز بـ5 مقاعد يسيطر عليها الجمهوريون حالياً في انتخابات التجديد النصفي العام القادم.