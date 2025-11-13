أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية، اليوم (الخميس)، تعليق استخدام طائرات الشحن العسكرية «سي-130» كإجراء احترازي، واستئناف الاستخدام بعد استكمال التدقيق الفني التفصيلي حول حادثة تحطم إحداها التي أسفرت عن مقتل 20 عسكريا.


وأكدت الوزارة العثور على آخر الضحايا الـ20، مبينة أن كل الجثث ستنقل إلى تركيا اليوم.


وأشارت إلى أن فريق التحقيق يبذل جهودا كبيرة من أجل كشف كافة ملابسات الحادثة في أسرع وقت، معربة عن شكرها للسلطات الجورجية والأذربيجانية جراء استجابتها السريعة ودعمها أعمال البحث والإنقاذ.


وذكرت الوزارة أنه تم جلب الصندوق الأسود الخاص بالطائرة العسكرية المنكوبة وبدء أعمال فحصه في العاصمة أنقرة.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع التركية، أعلنت (الثلاثاء) مقتل 20 عسكريا جراء تحطم طائرة شحن تابعة لها، على الحدود الأذربيجانية الجورجية، فيما أكد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان العثور على الصندوق الأسود للطائرة العسكرية المنكوبة وبدء التحقيقات حول سبب السقوط.