The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today (Thursday) the suspension of the use of military transport aircraft "C-130" as a precautionary measure, with resumption of use after completing a detailed technical audit regarding the crash of one of them that resulted in the death of 20 soldiers.



The ministry confirmed the discovery of the last of the 20 victims, stating that all the bodies will be transported to Turkey today.



It noted that the investigation team is making significant efforts to uncover all the circumstances of the incident as quickly as possible, expressing gratitude to the Georgian and Azerbaijani authorities for their swift response and support for search and rescue operations.



The ministry mentioned that the black box of the crashed military aircraft has been retrieved and examination work has begun in the capital, Ankara.



On Tuesday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the death of 20 soldiers due to the crash of one of its cargo planes on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed the recovery of the black box of the crashed military aircraft and the initiation of investigations into the cause of the crash.