The Ministry of Education has confirmed to all schools implementing central exams for the written tests at the end of the first semester the necessity of printing the exam questions at exactly 6 AM every day through the electronic platform "Ikhtibar" to maintain their confidentiality and prevent leakage.



The ministry indicated that the schools exempted from implementing central exams in the first semester are those that prepare their questions by the subject teachers at the school.



The ministry pointed out that the schools exempted from implementing central exams are those that have achieved excellence in learning outcomes ("school excellence"), students of continuous education, students enrolled in all schools, students in disability programs, students classified within disability categories in general education schools, and students who were unable to take the exam in person at school due to circumstances as outlined in the exam guide.



The ministry emphasized that schools not targeted for implementation, and schools with students exempted from central exams, must adhere to constructing questions for the grades and subjects according to specification tables.