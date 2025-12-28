أكدت وزارة التعليم على كافة المدارس المطبقة للاختبارات المركزية في الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول بضرورة طباعة أسئلة الاختبارات في تمام الساعة 6 صباحاً من كل يوم عبر منصة «اختبار» الإلكترونية حفاظاً على سريتها وعدم تسربها.


وبينت الوزارة أن المدارس المستثناة من تطبيق الاختبارات المركزية في الفصل الدراسي الأول فقط هي التي تعد أسئلتها بواسطة معلمي ومعلمات المادة في المدرسة.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن المدارس المستثناة من تطبيق الاختبارات المركزية هي المدارس التي حققت التميز في نواتج التعلم «التميز المدرسي»، وطلاب وطالبات التعليم المستمر، والطلاب والطالبات المنتسبين في جميع المدارس، وطلاب وطالبات برامج ذوي الإعاقة، والطلبة المصنفين ضمن فئات الإعاقة في مدارس التعليم العام، والطلبة الذين منعتهم ظروفهم من أداء الاختبار في المدرسة حضورياً حسب الحالات الواردة في دليل الاختبارات.


وشددت الوزارة على المدارس غير المستهدفة بالتطبيق، والمدارس التي بها طلبة مستثنون من تطبيق الاختبارات المركزية الالتزام ببناء أسئلة الصفوف والمواد وفق جداول المواصفات.