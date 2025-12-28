أكدت وزارة التعليم على كافة المدارس المطبقة للاختبارات المركزية في الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول بضرورة طباعة أسئلة الاختبارات في تمام الساعة 6 صباحاً من كل يوم عبر منصة «اختبار» الإلكترونية حفاظاً على سريتها وعدم تسربها.
وبينت الوزارة أن المدارس المستثناة من تطبيق الاختبارات المركزية في الفصل الدراسي الأول فقط هي التي تعد أسئلتها بواسطة معلمي ومعلمات المادة في المدرسة.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن المدارس المستثناة من تطبيق الاختبارات المركزية هي المدارس التي حققت التميز في نواتج التعلم «التميز المدرسي»، وطلاب وطالبات التعليم المستمر، والطلاب والطالبات المنتسبين في جميع المدارس، وطلاب وطالبات برامج ذوي الإعاقة، والطلبة المصنفين ضمن فئات الإعاقة في مدارس التعليم العام، والطلبة الذين منعتهم ظروفهم من أداء الاختبار في المدرسة حضورياً حسب الحالات الواردة في دليل الاختبارات.
وشددت الوزارة على المدارس غير المستهدفة بالتطبيق، والمدارس التي بها طلبة مستثنون من تطبيق الاختبارات المركزية الالتزام ببناء أسئلة الصفوف والمواد وفق جداول المواصفات.
The Ministry of Education has confirmed to all schools implementing central exams for the written tests at the end of the first semester the necessity of printing the exam questions at exactly 6 AM every day through the electronic platform "Ikhtibar" to maintain their confidentiality and prevent leakage.
The ministry indicated that the schools exempted from implementing central exams in the first semester are those that prepare their questions by the subject teachers at the school.
The ministry pointed out that the schools exempted from implementing central exams are those that have achieved excellence in learning outcomes ("school excellence"), students of continuous education, students enrolled in all schools, students in disability programs, students classified within disability categories in general education schools, and students who were unable to take the exam in person at school due to circumstances as outlined in the exam guide.
The ministry emphasized that schools not targeted for implementation, and schools with students exempted from central exams, must adhere to constructing questions for the grades and subjects according to specification tables.