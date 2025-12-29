أكد نجم النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، أن الوصول إلى الهدف رقم 1000 في مسيرته الكروية يُعد أحد أبرز طموحاته التي يسعى إلى تحقيقها خلال الفترة القادمة، مؤكداً أن الشغف بكرة القدم ما زال حاضراً بقوة.
وتُوج «الدون» بجائزة أفضل لاعب في الشرق الأوسط لعام 2025، خلال حفل توزيع جوائز «غلوب سوكر» الذي أُقيم في دبي مساء (الأحد)، متفوقاً على ثلاثي الدوري السعودي: كريم بنزيما، وسالم الدوسري، ورياض محرز.
كريستيانو رونالدو
الهدف 1000 قادم
وقال رونالدو عقب تسلمه الجائزة: «شغفي كبير، وأريد الاستمرار في لعب كرة القدم والاستمتاع بها، سأصل إلى الرقم (1000 هدف) إن شاء الله، إذا لم تحدث إصابات».
الحلم يقترب
ويملك قائد النصر، البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً، 956 هدفاً في مسيرته الاحترافية، بعد تسجيله هدفين في شباك الأخدود، السبت الماضي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي، ليواصل الاقتراب من الإنجاز الأسطوري.
Al-Nasr star, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, confirmed that reaching the milestone of 1000 goals in his football career is one of his main ambitions that he aims to achieve in the coming period, emphasizing that his passion for football is still very much alive.
“The Don” was awarded the Best Player in the Middle East for 2025 during the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony held in Dubai on Sunday evening, surpassing the trio from the Saudi League: Karim Benzema, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Riyad Mahrez.
كريستيانو رونالدو
The 1000th goal is coming
Ronaldo said after receiving the award: “My passion is great, and I want to continue playing football and enjoying it. I will reach the number (1000 goals), God willing, if no injuries occur.”
The dream is getting closer
The 40-year-old captain of Al-Nasr has 956 goals in his professional career, after scoring two goals against Al-Akhidood last Saturday in the eleventh round of the Roshen Saudi League, continuing to close in on this legendary achievement.