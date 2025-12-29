Al-Nasr star, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, confirmed that reaching the milestone of 1000 goals in his football career is one of his main ambitions that he aims to achieve in the coming period, emphasizing that his passion for football is still very much alive.

“The Don” was awarded the Best Player in the Middle East for 2025 during the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony held in Dubai on Sunday evening, surpassing the trio from the Saudi League: Karim Benzema, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Riyad Mahrez.

كريستيانو رونالدو

The 1000th goal is coming

Ronaldo said after receiving the award: “My passion is great, and I want to continue playing football and enjoying it. I will reach the number (1000 goals), God willing, if no injuries occur.”

The dream is getting closer

The 40-year-old captain of Al-Nasr has 956 goals in his professional career, after scoring two goals against Al-Akhidood last Saturday in the eleventh round of the Roshen Saudi League, continuing to close in on this legendary achievement.