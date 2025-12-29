أكد نجم النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، أن الوصول إلى الهدف رقم 1000 في مسيرته الكروية يُعد أحد أبرز طموحاته التي يسعى إلى تحقيقها خلال الفترة القادمة، مؤكداً أن الشغف بكرة القدم ما زال حاضراً بقوة.

وتُوج «الدون» بجائزة أفضل لاعب في الشرق الأوسط لعام 2025، خلال حفل توزيع جوائز «غلوب سوكر» الذي أُقيم في دبي مساء (الأحد)، متفوقاً على ثلاثي الدوري السعودي: كريم بنزيما، وسالم الدوسري، ورياض محرز.

الهدف 1000 قادم

وقال رونالدو عقب تسلمه الجائزة: «شغفي كبير، وأريد الاستمرار في لعب كرة القدم والاستمتاع بها، سأصل إلى الرقم (1000 هدف) إن شاء الله، إذا لم تحدث إصابات».

الحلم يقترب

ويملك قائد النصر، البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً، 956 هدفاً في مسيرته الاحترافية، بعد تسجيله هدفين في شباك الأخدود، السبت الماضي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي، ليواصل الاقتراب من الإنجاز الأسطوري.