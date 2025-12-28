The curtain has fallen on one of the most painful incidents that shook the Iraqi province of Diyala, after a mysterious family tragedy turned into a shocking end, with the suicide of the son of the former director of water resources by hanging, just days after he caused his father's death in an event that triggered widespread sorrow and shock.

A security source reported that the son of the former director of water resources in the district of Muqdadiyah, Hashim Zaini Al-Tamimi, was found dead inside his grandfather's house in the Al-Omraniah area, northeast of Baqubah, after he hanged himself, affected by a severe psychological state that followed the first incident.

Diyala witnessed last week the incident of the murder of the former director of water resources, Hashim Zaini Al-Tamimi, after he was shot by his son inside their home in the district of Muqdadiyah, in an incident that was described at the time as mysterious, before initial investigations revealed that the son suffers from chronic psychological disorders.

According to the Iraqi National News Agency, investigations indicated that the shooting was not motivated by premeditated criminal intent, but rather occurred in the context of an unstable psychological state, which opened the door to widespread questions about the circumstances of the incident and its psychological repercussions on the family.

Local sources explained to Iraqi media that the son experienced days of psychological breakdown after his father's death, amidst feelings of shock and guilt, before he took his own life, in a tragic scene that deepened the family's wounds and brought the incident back to the forefront of public opinion.

For its part, the security authorities in Diyala province announced the opening of an extensive investigation into both incidents in order to uncover all details and motives, and to complete legal procedures according to the established frameworks, at a time when sadness has overshadowed the residents of the area.