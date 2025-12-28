أُسدل الستار على واحدة من أكثر الحوادث إيلامًا التي هزّت محافظة ديالى العراقية، بعدما تحولت مأساة عائلية غامضة إلى نهاية صادمة، بانتحار نجل المدير الأسبق للموارد المائية شنقًا، بعد أيام قليلة من تسببه بمقتل والده في واقعة أطلقت موجة حزن وذهول واسعة.

وأفاد مصدر أمني بأن نجل المدير الأسبق للموارد المائية في قضاء المقدادية هاشم زيني التميمي عُثر عليه مفارقًا للحياة داخل منزل جده في منطقة العمرانية شمال شرق مدينة بعقوبة، بعد أن أقدم على شنق نفسه، متأثرًا بحالة نفسية شديدة السوء أعقبت الحادثة الأولى.

وكانت ديالى قد شهدت الأسبوع الماضي حادثة مقتل المدير الأسبق للموارد المائية هاشم زيني التميمي إثر إصابته بطلق ناري أطلقه نجله داخل منزله في قضاء المقدادية، في واقعة وُصفت حينها بالغامضة، قبل أن تكشف التحقيقات الأولية أن الابن يعاني من اضطرابات نفسية مزمنة.

وبحسب الوكالة الوطنية العراقية للأنباء، فإن التحقيقات أشارت إلى أن إطلاق النار لم يكن بدافع جنائي مخطط، بل جاء في سياق حالة نفسية غير مستقرة، وهو ما فتح الباب أمام تساؤلات واسعة حول ملابسات الحادثة وتداعياتها النفسية على الأسرة.

وأوضحت مصادر محلية لوسائل إعلام عراقية أن الابن عاش أيامًا من الانهيار النفسي بعد وفاة والده وسط شعور بالصدمة والذنب، قبل أن يُقدم على إنهاء حياته، في مشهد مأساوي عمّق جراح العائلة وأعاد الحادثة إلى واجهة الرأي العام من جديد.

من جهتها، أعلنت الجهات الأمنية في محافظة ديالى فتح تحقيق موسّع في الحادثتين بهدف كشف جميع التفاصيل والدوافع، واستكمال الإجراءات القانونية وفق الأطر المعتمدة، في وقت خيّم فيه الحزن على سكان المنطقة.