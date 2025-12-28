أُسدل الستار على واحدة من أكثر الحوادث إيلامًا التي هزّت محافظة ديالى العراقية، بعدما تحولت مأساة عائلية غامضة إلى نهاية صادمة، بانتحار نجل المدير الأسبق للموارد المائية شنقًا، بعد أيام قليلة من تسببه بمقتل والده في واقعة أطلقت موجة حزن وذهول واسعة.
وأفاد مصدر أمني بأن نجل المدير الأسبق للموارد المائية في قضاء المقدادية هاشم زيني التميمي عُثر عليه مفارقًا للحياة داخل منزل جده في منطقة العمرانية شمال شرق مدينة بعقوبة، بعد أن أقدم على شنق نفسه، متأثرًا بحالة نفسية شديدة السوء أعقبت الحادثة الأولى.
وكانت ديالى قد شهدت الأسبوع الماضي حادثة مقتل المدير الأسبق للموارد المائية هاشم زيني التميمي إثر إصابته بطلق ناري أطلقه نجله داخل منزله في قضاء المقدادية، في واقعة وُصفت حينها بالغامضة، قبل أن تكشف التحقيقات الأولية أن الابن يعاني من اضطرابات نفسية مزمنة.
وبحسب الوكالة الوطنية العراقية للأنباء، فإن التحقيقات أشارت إلى أن إطلاق النار لم يكن بدافع جنائي مخطط، بل جاء في سياق حالة نفسية غير مستقرة، وهو ما فتح الباب أمام تساؤلات واسعة حول ملابسات الحادثة وتداعياتها النفسية على الأسرة.
وأوضحت مصادر محلية لوسائل إعلام عراقية أن الابن عاش أيامًا من الانهيار النفسي بعد وفاة والده وسط شعور بالصدمة والذنب، قبل أن يُقدم على إنهاء حياته، في مشهد مأساوي عمّق جراح العائلة وأعاد الحادثة إلى واجهة الرأي العام من جديد.
من جهتها، أعلنت الجهات الأمنية في محافظة ديالى فتح تحقيق موسّع في الحادثتين بهدف كشف جميع التفاصيل والدوافع، واستكمال الإجراءات القانونية وفق الأطر المعتمدة، في وقت خيّم فيه الحزن على سكان المنطقة.
The curtain has fallen on one of the most painful incidents that shook the Iraqi province of Diyala, after a mysterious family tragedy turned into a shocking end, with the suicide of the son of the former director of water resources by hanging, just days after he caused his father's death in an event that triggered widespread sorrow and shock.
A security source reported that the son of the former director of water resources in the district of Muqdadiyah, Hashim Zaini Al-Tamimi, was found dead inside his grandfather's house in the Al-Omraniah area, northeast of Baqubah, after he hanged himself, affected by a severe psychological state that followed the first incident.
Diyala witnessed last week the incident of the murder of the former director of water resources, Hashim Zaini Al-Tamimi, after he was shot by his son inside their home in the district of Muqdadiyah, in an incident that was described at the time as mysterious, before initial investigations revealed that the son suffers from chronic psychological disorders.
According to the Iraqi National News Agency, investigations indicated that the shooting was not motivated by premeditated criminal intent, but rather occurred in the context of an unstable psychological state, which opened the door to widespread questions about the circumstances of the incident and its psychological repercussions on the family.
Local sources explained to Iraqi media that the son experienced days of psychological breakdown after his father's death, amidst feelings of shock and guilt, before he took his own life, in a tragic scene that deepened the family's wounds and brought the incident back to the forefront of public opinion.
For its part, the security authorities in Diyala province announced the opening of an extensive investigation into both incidents in order to uncover all details and motives, and to complete legal procedures according to the established frameworks, at a time when sadness has overshadowed the residents of the area.