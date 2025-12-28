منذ أكثر من 20 عاماً، لم يجرؤ الغياب على الاقتراب من «عتبة» حياة الفهد الرمضانية. كانت هي «بخور» المجالس، وصوت الأمهات، وذاكرة البيوت التي لا تكتمل دراما رمضان إلا بحضورها. لكن هذا العام، ثمة مقعد شاغر، وصمت ثقيل يلف الدراما الخليجية، فـ «أم سوزان» تخوض اليوم أصعب أدوارها على الإطلاق، ليس أمام الكاميرا، بل في ردهات مستشفيات لندن العتيقة.
5 أشهر من القلق والصراع
بدأت الأزمة في أغسطس الماضي، بعد عملية قسطرة روتينية تحولت إلى جلطة دماغية قلبت حياتها رأساً على عقب، وجعلتها تدخل مستشفى في لندن لفترة طويلة، بين الغيبوبة والانتكاسات. ومع مطلع ديسمبر، أصدر «الاتحاد الكويتي للإنتاج الفني» بياناً صادماً: «انتكاسة مفاجئة.. هبوط حاد.. وعودة للعناية المركزة». كانت كلمات ليست كالكلمات، وصدمت الملايين من محبيها الذين اعتادوا على رؤيتها كل رمضان.
رمضان 2026.. موسم الفراغ الكبير
غياب حياة الفهد هذا العام ليس مجرد انقطاع فني، بل فقدان لطقس رمضاني أصيل. فقد كانت تمثل أكثر من دور، كانت توثق وجدان جيلين كاملين. الابتسامة التي كانت تضيء الشاشة، والعبارات التي تنساب من صوتها كالدفء، كلها غابت فجأة، تاركة مساحة واسعة للقلق والشائعات.
وتداولت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء وفاة الفنانة، لكن رئيس اتحاد المنتجين في الكويت خالد الراشد، خرج ليؤكد: «حياتنا بخير.. الحالة مستقرة وتحت المراقبة اللصيقة». ورغم منع الزيارات عنها، تظل قلوب جمهورها معها بالدعاء والأمل: «اللهم ألبسها ثوب الصحة والعافية».
ويبتعد أصعب أدوار حياة الفهد الآن عن الكاميرا، إذ يتمحور حول معركة صبر وأمل. فكل من يعرفها يترقب اللحظة التي ستعود فيها «أم سوزان» لتضيء فوانيس رمضان المقبل وتقول لجمهورها: «أنا بخير».
