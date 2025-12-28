For more than 20 years, absence has not dared to approach the "threshold" of Hayat Al-Fahad's Ramadan life. She was the "incense" of gatherings, the voice of mothers, and the memory of homes that only complete the drama of Ramadan with her presence. But this year, there is an empty seat, and a heavy silence envelops Gulf drama, as "Um Susan" is facing her toughest role ever, not in front of the camera, but in the corridors of ancient hospitals in London.

5 Months of Anxiety and Struggle

The crisis began last August, after a routine catheterization that turned into a stroke, turning her life upside down and forcing her into a hospital in London for an extended period, caught between coma and setbacks. By early December, the "Kuwaiti Federation for Artistic Production" issued a shocking statement: "Sudden setback... severe drop... and return to intensive care." These were words unlike any other, shocking millions of her fans who were used to seeing her every Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026... The Season of Great Absence

Hayat Al-Fahad's absence this year is not just a technical interruption, but a loss of an authentic Ramadan tradition. She represented more than one role, documenting the sentiments of two entire generations. The smile that used to light up the screen, and the phrases that flowed from her voice like warmth, all suddenly vanished, leaving a wide space for anxiety and rumors.

Social media platforms circulated news of the artist's death, but the head of the Producers' Union in Kuwait, Khaled Al-Rashed, came out to confirm: "Our life is good... her condition is stable and under close observation." Despite the visitation ban, her fans' hearts remain with her in prayer and hope: "O Allah, grant her the garment of health and wellness."

The toughest role for Hayat Al-Fahad now moves away from the camera, as it revolves around a battle of patience and hope. Everyone who knows her is waiting for the moment when "Um Susan" will return to light up the lanterns of the upcoming Ramadan and tell her audience: "I am fine."