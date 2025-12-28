The Egyptian artist Badriya Talab revealed that she traveled to Kuwait to file a lawsuit against those who accused her of killing her husband, asserting that she will not waive her legal rights against those who have wronged her.

No Conflicts with Yasmin

In media statements, she denied any conflicts with the artist Yasmin Abdelaziz, indicating that her relationship with her is good, and that the latter has always supported her, describing her as a "mega star."

Talab confirmed that the dispute with the Actors' Syndicate is on its way to being resolved, pointing out that crises can be resolved, but the most important thing is the love of the audience.

No Intent to Offend

Regarding the details of her recent crisis that sparked widespread controversy after she appeared in a live broadcast on the "TikTok" app in an agitated state, during which she responded to her followers by saying that artists are "the masters of the country," which led the Actors' Syndicate to refer her to a disciplinary council.

Talab stated that her absence from the public eye during the past period was due to her attempts to clarify the misunderstanding surrounding her statements, emphasizing that she did not intend to offend the Egyptian people.

She added that the crisis was fabricated, and that she managed to rectify the situation with the audience.