كشفت الفنانة المصرية بدرية طلبة أنها سافرت إلى الكويت؛ لرفع دعوى قضائية ضد من وجّه لها الاتهام في قتل زوجها، مؤكدة عدم التتنازل عن حقها القانوني تجاه من أساء إليها.

لا خلافات مع ياسمين

ونفت في تصريحات إعلامية وجود أي خلافات مع الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز، مشيرة الى أن علاقتها بها جيدة، وأن الأخيرة دعمتها دائماً، واصفة إياها بـ«ميجا ستار».

وأكدت طلبة أن الخلاف مع نقابة المهن التمثيلية في طريقه للحل،لافتة إلى أن الأزمات يتم حلها، لكن أهم شيء هو محبة الجمهور.

لا أقصد الإساءة

وعن تفاصيل أزمتها الأخيرة التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بعد ظهورها في بث مباشر عبر تطبيق «تيك توك» وهي في حالة انفعال، وردت خلاله على متابعيها بأن الفنانين «أسياد البلد»، ما دفع نقابة المهن التمثيلية لإحالتها إلى مجلس تأديبي.

قالت طلبة، غيابي عن الأنظار خلال الفترة الماضية كان لمحاولتي تصحيح اللغط حول تصريحاتي، مؤكدة أنها لم تقصد الإساءة للشعب المصري.

وأضافت أن الأزمة كانت مُفتعلة، وأنها تمكنت من تصويب الوضع مع الجمهور.