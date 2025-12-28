تحولت أروقة مستشفى حكومي في ولاية سكاريا التركية إلى مسرح رعب، بعدما أقدم رجل على مطاردة زوجته الطبيبة الصيدلية وإطلاق النار عليها أثناء دوامها الرسمي، وسط المرضى والمراجعين في حادثة أثارت حالة من الذعر والغضب على نطاق واسع.

وشهد مستشفى ينيكنت الحكومي في حي كارامان بمنطقة أدابازاري، مساء أمس (السبت) حادثة العنف المروعة، عندما أقدم الزوج (32 عامًا) على مهاجمة زوجته الطبيبة الصيدلية (29 عامًا) التي تربطه بها خلافات زوجية وصلت إلى مرحلة الطلاق.

وبحسب مصادر إعلامية تركية، توجه الزوج إلى المستشفى بحجة الحديث معها، قبل أن يتحول النقاش إلى شجار عنيف داخل أروقة المستشفى، ما دفع الزوجة لمحاولة الهروب وسط المرضى والمراجعين.

وأظهرت كاميرات المراقبة الزوج وهو يلاحق زوجته محاولًا إطلاق النار عليها عدة مرات، إذ تعطل السلاح في البداية، قبل أن ينجح في إصابتها في منطقة البطن، مما أدى إلى جروح بالغة.

وتدخلت فرق الأمن على الفور، وتمكن أحد الحراس من السيطرة على الزوج، فيما أظهرت اللقطات تصرفًا بطوليًا لإحدى النساء المتواجدات التي أبعدت المسدس عن الزوج بقدمها، لتمنع وقوع إصابات إضافية.

ونُقلت الزوجة المصابة فورًا لتلقي العلاج، بينما ألقت الشرطة القبض على الزوج وأحالته إلى القضاء، حيث صدر قرار بحبسه على ذمة التحقيق.

هذه الحادثة أثارت غضبًا واسعًا وتساؤلات حول إجراءات السلامة وحماية النساء من العنف الأسري داخل المؤسسات الصحية، خصوصاً في أماكن العمل المزدحمة مثل المستشفيات، حيث يمكن للعنف أن يتحول إلى كارثة في دقائق معدودة.