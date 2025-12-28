The corridors of a government hospital in Sakarya, Turkey, turned into a scene of horror after a man chased his wife, a pharmacist, and shot her during her official working hours, amidst patients and visitors in an incident that sparked widespread panic and anger.

The horrific act of violence occurred at the Yenikent Government Hospital in the Karaman district of the Adapazarı area last night (Saturday), when the husband (32 years old) attacked his wife, the pharmacist (29 years old), with whom he had marital disputes that had escalated to the point of divorce.

According to Turkish media sources, the husband went to the hospital under the pretext of wanting to talk to her, before the discussion turned into a violent argument inside the hospital corridors, prompting the wife to attempt to escape among the patients and visitors.

Surveillance cameras showed the husband chasing his wife, trying to shoot her multiple times, as the weapon initially malfunctioned before he succeeded in hitting her in the abdomen, resulting in severe injuries.

Security teams intervened immediately, and one of the guards managed to subdue the husband, while footage showed a heroic act by one of the women present who kicked the gun away from the husband to prevent further injuries.

The injured wife was rushed to receive treatment, while the police arrested the husband and referred him to the judiciary, where a decision was made to detain him pending investigation.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage and questions about safety measures and the protection of women from domestic violence within healthcare institutions, especially in crowded workplaces like hospitals, where violence can escalate into a disaster in just a few minutes.