قضت الدائرة الأولى إرهاب بمحكمة جنايات وادي النطرون، اليوم (الأحد)، بالسجن المشدد 15 عاماً على طارق العريان، المعروف إعلامياً بـ«شاعر الإخوان» أو «شاعر ميدان رابعة»، بعد إدانته في قضايا تتعلق بالإرهاب والعنف المسلح.
اتهامات بالشروع في القتل وحيازة سلاح
وأسندت المحكمة إلى العريان تهم الشروع في قتل ضابط شرطة وإحداث عاهة مستديمة له، والتخطيط لارتكاب أعمال إرهابية، إلى جانب إحراز سلاح ناري بقصد الإخلال بالأمن العام، مع إلزامه بالمصروفات القضائية، عقب جلسة استمعت فيها المحكمة إلى مرافعات الدفاع.
القبض عليه بعد 10 سنوات هروب
وكانت السلطات المصرية قد ألقت القبض على العريان في سبتمبر 2024، عقب عودته إلى البلاد بعد 10 سنوات من الهروب خارج مصر منذ 2015، إذ تنقل بين السودان وماليزيا، قبل إحالته إلى النيابة العامة ثم إعادة محاكمته في قضايا سبق أن صدر فيها حكم غيابي.
الانضمام لجماعة محظورة
ووجهت النيابة العامة للمتهم اتهامات بالانضمام إلى جماعة أُسست على خلاف أحكام القانون، وهي جماعة الإخوان المسلمين المصنفة إرهابية في مصر منذ 2013، والدعوة إلى تعطيل أحكام الدستور والقوانين، ومنع مؤسسات الدولة من أداء مهماتها، والاعتداء على الحريات الشخصية، والإضرار بالوحدة الوطنية والسلام الاجتماعي.
دور بارز في اعتصام رابعة
ويُعد طارق العريان من العناصر البارزة في جماعة الإخوان، واشتُهر بإلقاء قصائد شعرية مؤيدة للجماعة، خصوصاً خلال اعتصام ميدان رابعة العدوية عام 2013، إذ كان مكلفاً بإلقاء الشعر من على منصة الاعتصام، في إطار التحريض ضد الدولة ومؤسساتها، بحسب تحقيقات النيابة.
The First Terrorism Circuit of the Wadi al-Natrun Criminal Court sentenced Tarek Al-Aryan, known in the media as the "Brotherhood Poet" or "Rabaa Poet," to 15 years of hard labor today (Sunday), after convicting him of charges related to terrorism and armed violence.
Charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon
The court charged Al-Aryan with attempted murder of a police officer, causing him permanent disability, planning to commit terrorist acts, and possessing a firearm with the intent to disrupt public security, while also obligating him to pay court costs, following a session in which the court listened to the defense's arguments.
Arrested After 10 Years of Escape
Egyptian authorities arrested Al-Aryan in September 2024, after he returned to the country following 10 years of fleeing abroad since 2015, during which he moved between Sudan and Malaysia, before being referred to the public prosecution and then retried in cases for which he had previously received a verdict in absentia.
Joining a Banned Group
The public prosecution charged the defendant with joining a group established in violation of the law, namely the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been classified as a terrorist organization in Egypt since 2013, and inciting the suspension of constitutional provisions and laws, preventing state institutions from performing their duties, violating personal freedoms, and harming national unity and social peace.
Prominent Role in the Rabaa Sit-in
Tarek Al-Aryan is considered a prominent figure in the Muslim Brotherhood and became famous for reciting poetry in support of the group, especially during the Rabaa al-Adawiya sit-in in 2013, where he was tasked with reciting poetry from the protest platform as part of incitement against the state and its institutions, according to investigations by the prosecution.