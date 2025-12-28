قضت الدائرة الأولى إرهاب بمحكمة جنايات وادي النطرون، اليوم (الأحد)، بالسجن المشدد 15 عاماً على طارق العريان، المعروف إعلامياً بـ«شاعر الإخوان» أو «شاعر ميدان رابعة»، بعد إدانته في قضايا تتعلق بالإرهاب والعنف المسلح.

اتهامات بالشروع في القتل وحيازة سلاح

وأسندت المحكمة إلى العريان تهم الشروع في قتل ضابط شرطة وإحداث عاهة مستديمة له، والتخطيط لارتكاب أعمال إرهابية، إلى جانب إحراز سلاح ناري بقصد الإخلال بالأمن العام، مع إلزامه بالمصروفات القضائية، عقب جلسة استمعت فيها المحكمة إلى مرافعات الدفاع.

القبض عليه بعد 10 سنوات هروب

وكانت السلطات المصرية قد ألقت القبض على العريان في سبتمبر 2024، عقب عودته إلى البلاد بعد 10 سنوات من الهروب خارج مصر منذ 2015، إذ تنقل بين السودان وماليزيا، قبل إحالته إلى النيابة العامة ثم إعادة محاكمته في قضايا سبق أن صدر فيها حكم غيابي.

الانضمام لجماعة محظورة

ووجهت النيابة العامة للمتهم اتهامات بالانضمام إلى جماعة أُسست على خلاف أحكام القانون، وهي جماعة الإخوان المسلمين المصنفة إرهابية في مصر منذ 2013، والدعوة إلى تعطيل أحكام الدستور والقوانين، ومنع مؤسسات الدولة من أداء مهماتها، والاعتداء على الحريات الشخصية، والإضرار بالوحدة الوطنية والسلام الاجتماعي.

دور بارز في اعتصام رابعة

ويُعد طارق العريان من العناصر البارزة في جماعة الإخوان، واشتُهر بإلقاء قصائد شعرية مؤيدة للجماعة، خصوصاً خلال اعتصام ميدان رابعة العدوية عام 2013، إذ كان مكلفاً بإلقاء الشعر من على منصة الاعتصام، في إطار التحريض ضد الدولة ومؤسساتها، بحسب تحقيقات النيابة.