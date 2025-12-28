The First Terrorism Circuit of the Wadi al-Natrun Criminal Court sentenced Tarek Al-Aryan, known in the media as the "Brotherhood Poet" or "Rabaa Poet," to 15 years of hard labor today (Sunday), after convicting him of charges related to terrorism and armed violence.

Charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon

The court charged Al-Aryan with attempted murder of a police officer, causing him permanent disability, planning to commit terrorist acts, and possessing a firearm with the intent to disrupt public security, while also obligating him to pay court costs, following a session in which the court listened to the defense's arguments.

Arrested After 10 Years of Escape

Egyptian authorities arrested Al-Aryan in September 2024, after he returned to the country following 10 years of fleeing abroad since 2015, during which he moved between Sudan and Malaysia, before being referred to the public prosecution and then retried in cases for which he had previously received a verdict in absentia.

Joining a Banned Group

The public prosecution charged the defendant with joining a group established in violation of the law, namely the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been classified as a terrorist organization in Egypt since 2013, and inciting the suspension of constitutional provisions and laws, preventing state institutions from performing their duties, violating personal freedoms, and harming national unity and social peace.

Prominent Role in the Rabaa Sit-in

Tarek Al-Aryan is considered a prominent figure in the Muslim Brotherhood and became famous for reciting poetry in support of the group, especially during the Rabaa al-Adawiya sit-in in 2013, where he was tasked with reciting poetry from the protest platform as part of incitement against the state and its institutions, according to investigations by the prosecution.