U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Sunday) that both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents wish to reach an agreement to end the war, during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the entrance of his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.



Trump told reporters that talks about reaching a deal are in the final stages, explaining that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders after his meeting with Zelensky.



Russia and Ukraine are serious about peace



He noted that the Russian president is very serious about peace, expressing his belief that Ukraine and the Russian president want to reach a deal.



When asked if he would meet Putin soon, Trump said, "It depends on how things go," indicating that there are economic benefits for Ukraine in signing the peace plan.



Trump clarified that the security agreement would be strong, emphasizing that there is no deadline for reaching a deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump and Putin's Call



Earlier today, Trump announced that he had a phone call that he described as "good and very productive" with Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.



For his part, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Trump communicated with Putin by phone to discuss the Ukrainian settlement before meeting with Zelensky, noting that the call lasted for one hour and 15 minutes.



Ushakov emphasized that "to end the hostilities permanently, Kyiv needs a political solution regarding the Donbas region," indicating that Putin confirmed to Trump the utmost importance of continuing to rely on the understandings reached in Alaska and during bilateral communications.



He pointed out that the two presidents share the view that a temporary ceasefire would only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.



Russian-American Working Groups



Ushakov said, "Trump expressed his conviction of Russia's commitment to finding a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis," indicating that Putin "agreed to the U.S. president's proposal to continue working towards a settlement through two working groups specifically formed for this purpose, one focused on security and the other on economic issues."



Ushakov noted that Putin and Trump agreed to reconnect after the U.S. president meets with his Ukrainian counterpart.



The Ukrainian president had made a phone call before the talks with his U.S. counterpart, to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to discuss preparations for the meeting with Trump.