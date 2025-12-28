أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد) أن الرئيسين الروسي والأوكراني يرغبان في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، خلال استقباله نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي على مدخل مقر إقامته في منتجع مارالاجو في فلوريدا.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين إن المحادثات بشأن إبرام صفقة في المراحل النهائية، موضحاً أنه سيتحدث إلى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والقادة الأوروبيين بعد لقائه مع زيلينسكي.


روسيا وأوكرانيا جادتان بشأن السلام


وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الروسي جاد جداً بشأن السلام، معرباً عن اعتقاده بأن أوكرانيا والرئيس الروسي يريدان إبرام صفقة.


وعما إذا كان سيلتقي بوتين قريباً، قال ترمب: «على حسب سير الأمور»، مبيناً أن هناك فوائد اقتصادية لأوكرانيا من التوقيع على خطة السلام.


وأوضح ترمب أن الاتفاق الأمني سيكون قوياً، مؤكداً أنه لا يوجد موعد نهائي لإبرام صفقة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا. ترمب وزيلينسكي في فلوريدا.

مكالمة ترمب وبوتين


وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم عن إجرائه مكالمة هاتفية وصفها بـ«الجيدة والمثمرة للغاية» مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قبل اجتماعه مع الرئيس الأوكراني زيلينسكي.


بدوره، قال مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف إن ترمب تواصل هاتفياً مع بوتين لبحث التسوية الأوكرانية قبل اللقاء مع زيلينسكي، مشيراً إلى أن الاتصال استمر لمدة ساعة و15 دقيقة.


وشدد أوشاكوف على أنه «لإنهاء الأعمال القتالية بشكل نهائي، تحتاج كييف إلى حل سياسي بشأن إقليم دونباس»، مبيناً أن بوتين أكد لترمب الأهمية القصوى للاستمرار في الاعتماد على التفاهمات التي تم التوصل إليها في ألاسكا وخلال الاتصالات الثنائية.


وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي استمع جيداً لتقييم روسيا لآفاق التوصل إلى اتفاق، موضحاً أن الرئيسين يتشاركان وجهة نظر مفادها أن الهدنة المؤقتة لن تؤدي إلا إلى إطالة أمد الصراع في أوكرانيا.


مجموعتا عمل روسية ـ أمريكية


وقال أوشاكوف «ترمب أعرب عن اقتناعه بالتزام روسيا بالتوصل إلى حل سياسي ودبلوماسي للأزمة الأوكرانية»، مبينا أن بوتين «وافق على مقترح الرئيس الأمريكي بمواصلة العمل على التوصل إلى تسوية في إطار مجموعتَي عمل تم تشكيلهما خصيصاً لهذا الغرض، إحداهما معنية بالأمن والأخرى بالقضايا الاقتصادية».


ولفت أوشاكوف إلى أن بوتين وترمب اتفقا على إعادة التواصل بعد لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي مع نظيره الأوكراني.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني قد أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً قبل المحادثات مع نظيره الأمريكي، مع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، لمناقشة تحضيرات اللقاء مع ترمب.