أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد) أن الرئيسين الروسي والأوكراني يرغبان في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، خلال استقباله نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي على مدخل مقر إقامته في منتجع مارالاجو في فلوريدا.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين إن المحادثات بشأن إبرام صفقة في المراحل النهائية، موضحاً أنه سيتحدث إلى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والقادة الأوروبيين بعد لقائه مع زيلينسكي.
روسيا وأوكرانيا جادتان بشأن السلام
وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الروسي جاد جداً بشأن السلام، معرباً عن اعتقاده بأن أوكرانيا والرئيس الروسي يريدان إبرام صفقة.
وعما إذا كان سيلتقي بوتين قريباً، قال ترمب: «على حسب سير الأمور»، مبيناً أن هناك فوائد اقتصادية لأوكرانيا من التوقيع على خطة السلام.
وأوضح ترمب أن الاتفاق الأمني سيكون قوياً، مؤكداً أنه لا يوجد موعد نهائي لإبرام صفقة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.
ترمب وزيلينسكي في فلوريدا.
مكالمة ترمب وبوتين
وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم عن إجرائه مكالمة هاتفية وصفها بـ«الجيدة والمثمرة للغاية» مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قبل اجتماعه مع الرئيس الأوكراني زيلينسكي.
بدوره، قال مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف إن ترمب تواصل هاتفياً مع بوتين لبحث التسوية الأوكرانية قبل اللقاء مع زيلينسكي، مشيراً إلى أن الاتصال استمر لمدة ساعة و15 دقيقة.
وشدد أوشاكوف على أنه «لإنهاء الأعمال القتالية بشكل نهائي، تحتاج كييف إلى حل سياسي بشأن إقليم دونباس»، مبيناً أن بوتين أكد لترمب الأهمية القصوى للاستمرار في الاعتماد على التفاهمات التي تم التوصل إليها في ألاسكا وخلال الاتصالات الثنائية.
وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي استمع جيداً لتقييم روسيا لآفاق التوصل إلى اتفاق، موضحاً أن الرئيسين يتشاركان وجهة نظر مفادها أن الهدنة المؤقتة لن تؤدي إلا إلى إطالة أمد الصراع في أوكرانيا.
مجموعتا عمل روسية ـ أمريكية
وقال أوشاكوف «ترمب أعرب عن اقتناعه بالتزام روسيا بالتوصل إلى حل سياسي ودبلوماسي للأزمة الأوكرانية»، مبينا أن بوتين «وافق على مقترح الرئيس الأمريكي بمواصلة العمل على التوصل إلى تسوية في إطار مجموعتَي عمل تم تشكيلهما خصيصاً لهذا الغرض، إحداهما معنية بالأمن والأخرى بالقضايا الاقتصادية».
ولفت أوشاكوف إلى أن بوتين وترمب اتفقا على إعادة التواصل بعد لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي مع نظيره الأوكراني.
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني قد أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً قبل المحادثات مع نظيره الأمريكي، مع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، لمناقشة تحضيرات اللقاء مع ترمب.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Sunday) that both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents wish to reach an agreement to end the war, during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the entrance of his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
Trump told reporters that talks about reaching a deal are in the final stages, explaining that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders after his meeting with Zelensky.
Russia and Ukraine are serious about peace
He noted that the Russian president is very serious about peace, expressing his belief that Ukraine and the Russian president want to reach a deal.
When asked if he would meet Putin soon, Trump said, "It depends on how things go," indicating that there are economic benefits for Ukraine in signing the peace plan.
Trump clarified that the security agreement would be strong, emphasizing that there is no deadline for reaching a deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump and Putin's Call
Earlier today, Trump announced that he had a phone call that he described as "good and very productive" with Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
For his part, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Trump communicated with Putin by phone to discuss the Ukrainian settlement before meeting with Zelensky, noting that the call lasted for one hour and 15 minutes.
Ushakov emphasized that "to end the hostilities permanently, Kyiv needs a political solution regarding the Donbas region," indicating that Putin confirmed to Trump the utmost importance of continuing to rely on the understandings reached in Alaska and during bilateral communications.
He pointed out that the two presidents share the view that a temporary ceasefire would only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.
Russian-American Working Groups
Ushakov said, "Trump expressed his conviction of Russia's commitment to finding a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis," indicating that Putin "agreed to the U.S. president's proposal to continue working towards a settlement through two working groups specifically formed for this purpose, one focused on security and the other on economic issues."
Ushakov noted that Putin and Trump agreed to reconnect after the U.S. president meets with his Ukrainian counterpart.
The Ukrainian president had made a phone call before the talks with his U.S. counterpart, to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to discuss preparations for the meeting with Trump.