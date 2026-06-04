In an unprecedented development, Germany has failed for the first time to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, after Portugal and Austria garnered the majority of votes during the United Nations General Assembly elections for the two seats allocated to Western European countries for the period 2027-2028.

Unprecedented German Loss

The elections saw three candidates competing for two European seats, with Portugal winning 134 votes, while Austria received 131 votes, surpassing the two-thirds majority required to win in the first round.

In contrast, Germany managed only 104 votes, marking its first failure in its history of seeking membership in the council, having previously held the seat six times without facing a similar electoral defeat.

The Security Council.. 15 Members

The United Nations Security Council consists of 15 members, including five permanent members with veto power: the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom, along with ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms based on the geographical distribution system adopted by the United Nations.

Zimbabwe and Trinidad and Tobago Win

In other election results, Zimbabwe won the seat allocated to the African group after receiving 182 votes, while Trinidad and Tobago secured 181 votes to win the seat for the Latin American and Caribbean group.

An additional voting round was held to determine the Asian seat between the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan, after the competition remained unresolved in the first round.

New Members Starting 2027

The five elected countries will begin their duties on the Security Council starting January 1, 2027, replacing Pakistan, Somalia, Greece, Denmark, and Panama.

These countries will join the non-permanent members elected for the 2026-2027 term, which include Bahrain, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Latvia, and Colombia, as international competition continues for one of the most prominent decision-making seats within the United Nations.