في تطور غير مسبوق، أخفقت ألمانيا للمرة الأولى في الحصول على مقعد غير دائم في مجلس الأمن الدولي، بعدما حصدت كل من البرتغال والنمسا غالبية الأصوات اللازمة خلال انتخابات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة لشغل المقعدين المخصصين لدول أوروبا الغربية للفترة 2027-2028.

خسارة ألمانية غير مسبوقة

وشهدت الانتخابات تنافس ثلاثة مرشحين على مقعدين أوروبيين، إذ تمكنت البرتغال من الفوز بـ134 صوتاً، فيما حصلت النمسا على 131 صوتاً، متجاوزتين عتبة ثلثي الأصوات المطلوبة للفوز من الجولة الأولى.

في المقابل، اكتفت ألمانيا بـ104 أصوات فقط، لتسجل أول إخفاق لها في تاريخ مشاركاتها الساعية إلى عضوية المجلس، بعدما سبق أن شغلت المقعد ست مرات دون أن تواجه فشلاً انتخابياً مماثلاً.

مجلس الأمن.. 15 عضواً

ويتألف مجلس الأمن الدولي من 15 عضواً، بينهم خمسة أعضاء دائمون يتمتعون بحق النقض (الفيتو)، وهم الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والصين وفرنسا والمملكة المتحدة، إلى جانب عشرة أعضاء غير دائمين يتم انتخابهم لمدة عامين وفق نظام التوزيع الجغرافي المعتمد في الأمم المتحدة.

زيمبابوي وترينيداد وتوباغو تفوزان

وفي بقية نتائج الانتخابات، فازت زيمبابوي بالمقعد المخصص للمجموعة الإفريقية بعدما حصلت على 182 صوتاً، فيما نالت ترينيداد وتوباغو 181 صوتاً لتفوز بمقعد مجموعة دول أمريكا اللاتينية والكاريبي.

كما جرت جولة تصويت إضافية لحسم المقعد الآسيوي بين الفلبين وقرغيزستان، بعد عدم حسم المنافسة في الجولة الأولى.

أعضاء جدد اعتباراً من 2027

وستبدأ الدول الخمس المنتخبة مهامها في مجلس الأمن اعتباراً من الأول من يناير 2027، لتحل محل باكستان والصومال واليونان والدنمارك وبنما.

وستنضم هذه الدول إلى الأعضاء غير الدائمين المنتخبين للفترة 2026-2027، وهم البحرين وجمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وليبيريا ولاتفيا وكولومبيا، في وقت تتواصل فيه المنافسة الدولية على أحد أبرز مقاعد صنع القرار داخل الأمم المتحدة.