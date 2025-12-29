In a security operation described as precise, Tunisian authorities have concluded a long chapter of pursuit by arresting an individual classified as one of the most dangerous wanted persons, who had escaped from prison since the events of 2011 and remained in hiding for over a decade.

Arrest in Kasserine

Tunisian security sources confirmed that the National Guard forces managed to apprehend the suspect yesterday (Sunday) in the Talabt area of Kasserine Governorate in the west-central part of the country.

The sources clarified that the accused was wanted in multiple serious cases, including those with a terrorist nature, in addition to assaults on security patrols and involvement in homicide cases.

3 Months of Surveillance

According to the same sources, the arrest operation followed meticulous monitoring and field investigations that lasted nearly three months, before executing a well-coordinated security operation that resulted in his capture without any recorded damages.

Escape During the Events of 2011

The arrested individual had escaped from prison during the security disturbances that Tunisia experienced following the outbreak of the revolution in 2011, which included the burning of several prison facilities and the escape of numerous inmates, in one of the most sensitive periods in the country’s modern history.