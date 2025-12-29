في عملية أمنية وُصفت بالدقيقة، أنهت السلطات التونسية فصلاً طويلاً من الملاحقة، بعد إيقاف شخص مصنّف أمنياً ضمن أخطر المطلوبين، كان قد فرّ من السجن منذ أحداث 2011، وظل متوارياً عن الأنظار لأكثر من عقد.

إيقاف في القصرين

وأكدت مصادر أمنية تونسية أن قوات الحرس الوطني تمكنت، أمس (الأحد)، من القبض على المشتبه به في منطقة تلابت التابعة لمحافظة القصرين وسط غربي البلاد.
وأوضحت المصادر أن المتهم كان محل تفتيش في قضايا خطيرة متعددة، من بينها ملفات ذات صبغة إرهابية، إضافة إلى الاعتداء على دوريات أمنية وضلوعه في قضايا قتل عمد.

3 أشهر من الرصد

وبحسب المصادر ذاتها، جاءت عملية الإيقاف عقب مراقبة دقيقة وتحريات ميدانية استمرت قرابة ثلاثة أشهر، قبل تنفيذ عملية أمنية محكمة أسفرت عن القبض عليه دون تسجيل أي أضرار.

هروب خلال أحداث 2011

وكان الموقوف قد فرّ من السجن خلال الاضطرابات الأمنية التي شهدتها تونس عقب اندلاع الثورة عام 2011، والتي تخللتها عمليات حرق عدد من المؤسسات السجنية وهروب أعداد من السجناء، في واحدة من أكثر الفترات حساسية في تاريخ البلاد الحديث.