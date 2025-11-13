In the first governmental response to the security concerns that prompted Western countries to urge their citizens to leave, Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop ruled out the possibility of militants taking control of the capital anytime soon.



Diop stated at a press conference that Mali has succeeded in mitigating the effects of the fuel blockade, indicating that the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims is not a match for the security forces.



He added that there are parties trying to use terrorist groups to exploit the vulnerabilities in his country, explaining that these groups attack supply and fuel convoys because they are unable to withstand a military confrontation against his country's forces.



He pointed out in press statements that his country has reorganized the deployment of its military forces to counter the attacks on supply and fuel convoys.



Despite the concerns, Bamako reopened several schools this week and is hosting a defense exhibition featuring Turkish companies.



Hundreds of people fled the areas surrounding the town of Loulouni in southern Mali after an attack by armed groups on Tuesday evening, targeting traditional fishermen known as "dozo."



In contrast, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims published on its propaganda platform "Al-Zalaqa," claiming responsibility for the attack.