في أول رد حكومي على المخاوف الأمنية التي دفعت دول غربية لحث مواطنيها على المغادرة، استبعد وزير خارجية مالي عبدالله ديوب، سيطرة المسلحين على العاصمة قريباً.


وقال ديوب في مؤتمر صحفي، إن مالي نجحت في التخفيف من آثار الحصار المفروض على الوقود، مبيناً أن جماعة نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين ليست نداً لقوات الأمن.


وأضاف، هناك جهات تحاول استخدام الجماعات الإرهابية لاستغلال أوجه الهشاشة في بلاده، موضحاً أن هذه الجماعات تهاجم قوافل الإمدادات والوقود، لعجزها عن الصمود في مواجهة عسكرية ضد قوات بلاده.


وأشار في تصريحات صحفية إلى أن بلاده أعادت تنظيم انتشار قواتها العسكرية للتصدي للهجمات التي تتعرض لها قوافل الإمداد والوقود. أشخاص يصطفون لملء خزانات سياراتهم في محطة وقود في باماكو، مالي


ورغم المخاوف إلا أن باماكو أعادة فتح العديد من المدارس هذا الأسبوع، وتستضيف معرضا دفاعيا تشارك فيه شركات تركية.


وهرب مئات الأشخاص من المناطق المحيطة ببلدة لولوني في جنوب مالي بعد هجوم للجماعات المسلحة مساء (الثلاثاء)، استهدف صيادين تقليديين يُطلق عليهم «الدوزو».


بالمقابل، نشرت جماعة نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين على منصتها الدعائية «الزلاقة» أعلنت فيها مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم.