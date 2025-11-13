في أعقاب الانتخابات المثيرة للجدل التي جرت الشهر الماضي، عينت رئيسة تنزانيا سامية صولوحو حسن اليوم (الخميس)، وزير المالية السابق مويجولو نشيمبا رئيساً جديداً للوزراء.


ومن المتوقع أن يصوّت البرلمان اليوم، على تعيينه، بعد أن حققت سامية حسن فوزاً بأغلبية ساحقة في انتخابات 29 أكتوبر، إلا أن المعارضين لها يتهمونها بتزوير الانتخابات.


ورفضت سامية حسن، التي تتولى رئاسة تنزانيا منذ عام 2021، الانتقادات الموجهة إلى سجلها في مجال حقوق الإنسان، مؤكدة نزاهة الانتخابات.


وأعلنت السلطات الانتخابية التنزانية، في 1 نوفمبر، فوز سامية حسن في الانتخابات بنسبة بلغت 97.66%


وبدأت رئيسة تنزانيا، سامية صولوحو حسن، فترة ولايتها الثانية وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة في العاصمة دودوما، حيث أدت اليمين الدستورية.


وكانت سامية، البالغة من العمر 65 عاماً، أول امرأة تتولى رئاسة البلاد، بعد وفاة الرئيس السابق جون ماجوفولي أثناء شغله المنصب في عام 2021.