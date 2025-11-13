Following the controversial elections that took place last month, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan today (Thursday) appointed former Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba as the new Prime Minister.



Parliament is expected to vote today on his appointment, after Samia Hassan achieved a landslide victory in the October 29 elections, although her opponents accuse her of election fraud.



Samia Hassan, who has been in office since 2021, rejected the criticisms directed at her human rights record, affirming the integrity of the elections.



The Tanzanian electoral authorities announced on November 1 that Samia Hassan won the elections with a percentage of 97.66%



Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, began her second term amid tight security measures in the capital Dodoma, where she took the oath of office.



Samia, who is 65 years old, was the first woman to hold the presidency of the country, following the death of former President John Magufuli while in office in 2021.