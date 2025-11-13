في أعقاب الانتخابات المثيرة للجدل التي جرت الشهر الماضي، عينت رئيسة تنزانيا سامية صولوحو حسن اليوم (الخميس)، وزير المالية السابق مويجولو نشيمبا رئيساً جديداً للوزراء.
ومن المتوقع أن يصوّت البرلمان اليوم، على تعيينه، بعد أن حققت سامية حسن فوزاً بأغلبية ساحقة في انتخابات 29 أكتوبر، إلا أن المعارضين لها يتهمونها بتزوير الانتخابات.
ورفضت سامية حسن، التي تتولى رئاسة تنزانيا منذ عام 2021، الانتقادات الموجهة إلى سجلها في مجال حقوق الإنسان، مؤكدة نزاهة الانتخابات.
وأعلنت السلطات الانتخابية التنزانية، في 1 نوفمبر، فوز سامية حسن في الانتخابات بنسبة بلغت 97.66%
وبدأت رئيسة تنزانيا، سامية صولوحو حسن، فترة ولايتها الثانية وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة في العاصمة دودوما، حيث أدت اليمين الدستورية.
وكانت سامية، البالغة من العمر 65 عاماً، أول امرأة تتولى رئاسة البلاد، بعد وفاة الرئيس السابق جون ماجوفولي أثناء شغله المنصب في عام 2021.
Following the controversial elections that took place last month, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan today (Thursday) appointed former Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba as the new Prime Minister.
Parliament is expected to vote today on his appointment, after Samia Hassan achieved a landslide victory in the October 29 elections, although her opponents accuse her of election fraud.
Samia Hassan, who has been in office since 2021, rejected the criticisms directed at her human rights record, affirming the integrity of the elections.
The Tanzanian electoral authorities announced on November 1 that Samia Hassan won the elections with a percentage of 97.66%
Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, began her second term amid tight security measures in the capital Dodoma, where she took the oath of office.
Samia, who is 65 years old, was the first woman to hold the presidency of the country, following the death of former President John Magufuli while in office in 2021.