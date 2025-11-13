أعاد زير الخارجية والمغتربين السوري أسعد حسن الشيباني اليوم (الخميس)، فتح سفارة سورية في لندن وذلك في إطار الزيارة التي يقوم بها إلى بريطانيا.


ورفع الشيباني العلم على مبنى السفارة وسط حشود السوريين الذين تجمعوا أمام السفارة. G5oQQPUWIAAjiE4


وكتب الشيباني عبر حسابه في «إكس» تعليقاً على صورة لرفعه علم بلاده على السفارة السورية في لندن: بعد سنوات من العزلة التي فرضها نظام الأسد الكيماوي، نعيد اليوم افتتاح السفارة السورية في لندن، مضيفاً: «سورية تعود إلى العالم بهويتها الحرة».


وعقد الشيباني خلال زيارته إلى بريطانيا اجتماعاً بالجالية السورية. الجالية السورية والشيباني


وكان الشيباني قد أعلن أنه وبتوجيه من الرئيس أحمد الشرع، «نتوجه من سورية إلى المملكة المتحدة في أول زيارة رسمية»، مضيفاً: نحمل آمال السوريين وطموحاتهم في بناء وطن يحمي مستقبل أبنائنا والأجيال القادمة.


وذكرت الإدارة السورية الجديدة أن الشيباني سيجري خلال الزيارة مباحثات مع عدد من المسؤولين البريطانيين. الجالية السورية والشيباني


وتشير هذه الزيارة إلى التحول الدبلوماسي السوري وتركيزها على بناء علاقات خارجية لدمشق مع الدول الغربية بعد النجاحات في تعزيز العلاقات مع دول المنطقة.


ونجحت الإدارة السورية الجديدة في فتح قنوات اتصال رسمية مع الدول الغربية الكبرى، والقضاء على العزلة التي كانت مفروضة على سورية إبان النظام السابق (نظام الأسد).


وكانت زيارة الرئيس أحمد الشرع إلى واشنطن ولقائه بنظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد شكلت أهمية استراتيجية، وأكدت رغبة سورية في تحقيق نقلة نوعية لعلاقاتها مع القوى الدولية المؤثرة.