The Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, today (Thursday), reopened the Syrian embassy in London as part of his visit to Britain.



Al-Shaibani raised the flag on the embassy building amidst crowds of Syrians who gathered in front of the embassy.



Al-Shaibani wrote on his account on "X" commenting on a photo of him raising his country's flag at the Syrian embassy in London: "After years of isolation imposed by the chemical Assad regime, we are reopening the Syrian embassy in London today," adding: "Syria returns to the world with its free identity."



During his visit to Britain, Al-Shaibani held a meeting with the Syrian community.



Al-Shaibani had announced that, under the direction of President Ahmad al-Shara, "we are heading from Syria to the United Kingdom on our first official visit," adding: "We carry the hopes and aspirations of the Syrians in building a homeland that protects the future of our children and the coming generations."



The new Syrian administration stated that Al-Shaibani will hold discussions with several British officials during the visit.



This visit indicates a Syrian diplomatic shift and its focus on building external relations for Damascus with Western countries following successes in strengthening relations with regional countries.



The new Syrian administration has succeeded in opening official channels of communication with major Western countries, ending the isolation that was imposed on Syria during the previous regime (the Assad regime).



President Ahmad al-Shara's visit to Washington and his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump was of strategic importance, confirming Syria's desire to achieve a qualitative leap in its relations with influential international powers.