أكدت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي لديها ثلاثة خيارات لتمويل احتياجات أوكرانيا المالية، مبينة أن استغلال الأصول الروسية المجمدة هو الخيار الأكثر فاعلية.


وقالت ديرلاين في خطاب ألقته في البرلمان الأوروبي، إن الخيارات الأخرى هي أن يستخدم الاتحاد الأوروبي الفائض في ميزانيته لتوفير تمويل أو أن يتم الاتفاق بين الدول الأعضاء على جمع رأس المال بأنفسهم، مضيفة: الخيار الثالث هو الحصول على قرض تعويضات على أساس الأصول الروسية المجمدة، مشيرة إلى أنهم سيمنحون أوكرانيا قرضاً، على أن تسدده عندما تدفع روسيا تعويضات، هذه هي الطريقة الأكثر فاعلية للحفاظ على دفاع أوكرانيا واقتصادها.


ومن المقرر أن تدخل حزمة العقوبات الأمريكية الجديدة، التي تستهدف قطاع النفط الروسي، الركيزة الأساسية لاقتصاد موسكو، حيّز التنفيذ في 21 نوفمبر الجاري، في محاولة للضغط على الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للقبول بوقف إطلاق النار.


معارك عنيفة بين الجيشين الأوكراني والروسي


وتتواصل المعارك الشرسة في كافة الجبهات بين الجيشين الروسي والأوكراني، وأكد القائد العام للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية الجنرال أولكسندر سيرسكي، اليوم، أن الجيش الروسي استولى على ثلاث بلدات في منطقة زابوريجيا جنوبي أوكرانيا، في إطار توسيع موسكو لعملياتها الهادفة إلى السيطرة على مزيد من الأراضي الأوكرانية.


وأشار سيرسكي إلى أن الضباب الكثيف أتاح للقوات الروسية التسلل إلى مواقع أوكرانية في زابوريجيا، مبيناً أن الوحدات الأوكرانية تخوض معارك طاحنة لصد الهجوم الروسي.


وأضاف أن أعنف المعارك لا تزال تدور في مدينة بوكروفسك المحاصرة، وفي منطقة دونيتسك شرقي البلاد،


تجنيد كينيين للقتال مع روسيا


بالمقابل، أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن وحدات الدفاع الجوي دمرت واعترضت 130 طائرة أوكرانية مسيرة خلال الليل فوق المناطق الروسية.


بدورها، قالت وزارة الشؤون الخارجية الكينية في بيان: التقارير بأن عمليات التجنيد في روسيا قد توسعت لتشمل مواطنين أفارقة، بمن فيهم كينيون، موضحة أن أكثر من مئتي كيني ربما انضموا إلى الجيش الروسي ولا تزال شبكات التجنيد نشطة في كل من كينيا وروسيا.