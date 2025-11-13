The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed today (Thursday) that the member states of the European Union have three options to finance Ukraine's financial needs, indicating that exploiting frozen Russian assets is the most effective option.



In a speech delivered in the European Parliament, von der Leyen stated that the other options are for the EU to use the surplus in its budget to provide funding or for member states to agree to raise capital themselves. She added: the third option is to obtain a compensation loan based on the frozen Russian assets, noting that they will grant Ukraine a loan, which will be repaid when Russia pays compensation. This is the most effective way to maintain Ukraine's defense and economy.



A new package of American sanctions targeting the Russian oil sector, the cornerstone of Moscow's economy, is set to come into effect on November 21, in an attempt to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire.



Intense Battles Between Ukrainian and Russian Armies



Fierce battles continue on all fronts between the Russian and Ukrainian armies. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, confirmed today that the Russian army has seized three towns in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, as part of Moscow's efforts to expand its operations aimed at controlling more Ukrainian territory.



Syrskyi noted that the thick fog allowed Russian forces to infiltrate Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhia, stating that Ukrainian units are engaged in fierce battles to repel the Russian attack.



He added that the fiercest battles are still taking place in the besieged city of Pokrovsk and in the Donetsk region in the east of the country.



Recruitment of Kenyans to Fight with Russia



Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defense units destroyed and intercepted 130 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territories.



For its part, the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement: Reports indicate that recruitment operations in Russia have expanded to include African citizens, including Kenyans, clarifying that more than two hundred Kenyans may have joined the Russian army and that recruitment networks remain active in both Kenya and Russia.