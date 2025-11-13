U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for international action to cut off arms supplies to the Rapid Support Forces, which he blamed for the bloody escalation of the conflict in Sudan.

Rubio said to reporters as he was leaving a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada, "I believe something needs to be done to cut off the arms supplies and support that the Rapid Support Forces are receiving as they continue to make progress."

He also criticized the Rapid Support Forces, noting that they "agree to certain things and then do not adhere to them," referring to the humanitarian ceasefire that was announced but not implemented, and he emphasized that they are involved in serious violations against civilians.