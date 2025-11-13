دعا وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إلى تحرك دولي لقطع إمدادات الأسلحة عن قوات الدعم السريع التي حملها مسؤولية التصعيد الدامي للنزاع في السودان.

وقال روبيو، لصحفيين أثناء مغادرته اجتماع وزراء خارجية مجموعة السبع في كندا، «أعتقد أنه يجب القيام بشيء ما لقطع إمدادات الأسلحة والدعم الذي تتلقاه قوات الدعم السريع مع تواصل تحقيقها تقدما».

كما انتقد وزير الخارجية قوات الدعم السريع، مشيرًا إلى أنها «توافق على بعض الأمور ومن ثم لا تلتزم بها»، في إشارة إلى الهدنة الإنسانية التي تم الإعلان عنها لكنها لم تنفّذ، وأكد أنها متورطة في انتهاكات جسيمة ضد المدنيين.