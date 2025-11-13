The Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations, Melissa Fleming, confirmed that the prevention of international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip during the war constituted a severe blow to press freedom, noting that the United Nations had continuously demanded that Israel allow international reporters to cover events on the ground.

Fleming stated, "It was unfortunate that international journalists were not allowed to enter Gaza to cover the war, so brave Palestinian journalists had to take the front lines, and many of them paid with their lives for the truth, while many of my colleagues had to play multiple roles as reporters and spokespersons to provide the world with images and videos that reveal the extent of the destruction and humanitarian tragedies."

She added that the media coverage was not balanced enough, but emphasized that the United Nations made every possible effort to highlight the facts and document the violations.

She said, "We expressed our condemnation every time a journalist is killed... and I have repeatedly spoken about the necessity to put an end to impunity for crimes against journalists," noting that in the past, the word (journalism) on a bulletproof vest was enough to protect its wearer, whereas today that very word has become a target.