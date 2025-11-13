أكّدت وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة لشؤون الاتصال العالمي ميليسا فليمنغ، أن منع الصحفيين الدوليين من دخول قطاع غزة خلال الحرب شكّل ضربة قاسية لحرية الإعلام، مشيرة إلى أن الأمم المتحدة كانت تطالب إسرائيل باستمرار بالسماح بدخول المراسلين الدوليين لتغطية الأحداث على الأرض.

وقالت فليمنغ: «كان من المؤسف أن الصحفيين الدوليين لم يُسمح لهم بالدخول إلى غزة لتغطية الحرب، لذلك كان على الصحفيين الفلسطينيين الشجعان أن يتصدروا الصفوف الأمامية، وقد دفع عدد كبير منهم حياتهم ثمناً للحقيقة، بينما اضطر العديد من زملائي إلى أداء أدوار متعددة كمراسلين ومتحدثين، لتزويد العالم بالصور والفيديوهات التي تكشف حجم الدمار والمآسي الإنسانية».

وأضافت أن التغطية الإعلامية لم تكن متوازنة بالقدر الكافي، لكنها شددت على أن الأمم المتحدة بذلت كل جهد ممكن لإبراز الحقائق وتوثيق الانتهاكات.

وقالت: «أعربنا عن إدانتنا في كل مرة يُقتل فيها صحفي.. وتحدثت مراراً عن ضرورة وضع حد للإفلات من العقاب في الجرائم ضد الإعلاميين»، مشيرة إلى أنه في الماضي كانت كلمة (صحافة) على سترة واقية، كفيلة بحماية صاحبها، أما اليوم فقد أصبحت تلك الكلمة نفسها هدفاً.