أصدر قاضٍ فيدرالي أمراً قضائياً تاريخياً يقضي بإطلاق سراح مئات المهاجرين الذين اعتُقلوا خلال المداهمات الواسعة التي نفذتها إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في مدينة شيكاغو تحت اسم «عملية ميدواي بليتز».

وفي جلسة أمس (الأربعاء)، أمر القاضي جيفري كامينغز بوزارة العدل الأمريكية بتقديم قائمة محدّثة بحلول 19 نوفمبر تُبين أيّاً من أصل 615 شخصاً مشمولين بدعوى جماعية لا يزالون رهن الاعتقال.

وأكد القاضي أنه سيسمح بإطلاق سراحهم بكفالة قدرها 1500 دولار فقط، شريطة ألا تكون لديهم سوابق جنائية أو أوامر ترحيل سابقة.

وأعلنت منظمة الحقوق المدنية الأمريكية في إلينوي (ACLU) أن القرار سيؤدي إلى الإفراج الفوري عن 13 معتقلاً كانوا محتجزين لدى سلطات الهجرة الفيدرالية.

كما منع القاضي كامينغز الحكومة الفيدرالية من الضغط على المعتقلين لقبول «الترحيل الطوعي» أثناء نظر قضاياهم.

إطلاق سراح أكثر من 600 شخص خلال أسبوع

وقالت نائبة المدير القانوني لفرع ACLU في إلينوي ميشيل غارسيا، في تصريحات صحفية: «إضافة إلى الـ13 المفرج عنهم فوراً، قد يُطلق سراح أكثر من 600 شخص آخر خلال أسبوع واحد بكفالة أو مراقبة إلكترونية عبر أساور الكاحل، بينما يتم التحقق مما إذا كانت اعتقالاتهم قد انتهكت مرسوم الموافقة لعام 2022».

ويحظر مرسوم الموافقة الموقع عام 2022 على وكالات الهجرة وهيئة الجمارك وحماية الحدود إجراء اعتقالات دون مذكرات قضائية في منطقة شيكاغو ما لم يثبتوا وجود «سبب محتمل» قوي.

وكانت منظمة ACLU ومركز العدالة الوطنية للمهاجرين قد رفعا دعوى قضائية تتهم الوكالات الفيدرالية بخرق هذا الاتفاق بشكل صارخ خلال عملية «ميدواي بليتز» التي شهدت مداهمات عنيفة واستخدام الغاز المسيل للدموع ورذاذ الفلفل ضد المتظاهرين، بما في ذلك رذاذ الفلفل على والدين وطفلهما الرضيع في إلينوي.

من جانبه، وصف المحامي في وزارة العدل ويليام ويلاند قرار القاضي بأنه «بالغ الأهمية»، وطالب بتأجيل تنفيذ الإفراج للتشاور مع قياداته.

وأشار إلى أن 12 شخصاً على الأقل من الـ615 يشكلون «خطراً أمنياً كبيراً» وأن الحكومة تحتاج مزيداً من الوقت لاستكمال فحص خلفياتهم.

وأمر القاضي كامينغز الطرفين بتقديم تقرير مشترك عن الوضع.

يُذكر أن تحالفاً من منظمات حقوق المهاجرين – بقيادة ACLU إلينوي ومركز ماك آرثر للعدالة – كان قد رفع دعوى منفصلة الشهر الماضي يتهم فيها السلطات الفيدرالية بفرض «ظروف تعذيبية» داخل مركز احتجاز تابع لوكالة ICE في ضواحي شيكاغو.

ويأتي هذا القرار في وقت تواصل إدارة ترمب تصعيد حملاتها ضد المهاجرين غير النظاميين، وسط انتقادات واسعة من منظمات حقوقية ومسؤولين محليين في إلينوي التي تُعد من «الولايات الملاذ» الداعمة لحقوق المهاجرين.