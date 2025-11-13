A federal judge has issued a historic ruling ordering the release of hundreds of immigrants who were detained during the widespread raids conducted by President Donald Trump's administration in Chicago under the name "Midway Blitz."

In yesterday's session (Wednesday), Judge Jeffrey Cummings ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to provide an updated list by November 19 showing which of the 615 individuals included in the class action lawsuit are still in custody.

The judge confirmed that he would allow their release on a bond of only $1,500, provided they do not have criminal records or prior deportation orders.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois announced that the decision would lead to the immediate release of 13 detainees who were held by federal immigration authorities.

Judge Cummings also prohibited the federal government from pressuring detainees to accept "voluntary deportation" while their cases are being considered.

Release of More Than 600 People Within a Week

Michelle Garcia, Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU of Illinois, stated in press remarks: "In addition to the 13 who are being released immediately, more than 600 others could be released within a week on bond or electronic monitoring via ankle bracelets, while it is verified whether their detentions violated the 2022 consent decree."

The consent decree signed in 2022 prohibits immigration agencies and the Customs and Border Protection agency from making arrests without warrants in the Chicago area unless they demonstrate "strong probable cause."

The ACLU and the National Immigrant Justice Center had filed a lawsuit accusing federal agencies of grossly violating this agreement during the "Midway Blitz," which involved violent raids and the use of tear gas and pepper spray against protesters, including spraying pepper spray on parents and their infant child in Illinois.

For his part, Justice Department attorney William Whelan described the judge's decision as "extremely significant," and requested a delay in the release to consult with his leadership.

He noted that at least 12 of the 615 pose a "serious security risk" and that the government needs more time to complete their background checks.

Judge Cummings ordered both parties to submit a joint report on the situation.

It is worth mentioning that a coalition of immigrant rights organizations – led by ACLU Illinois and the MacArthur Justice Center – had filed a separate lawsuit last month accusing federal authorities of imposing "torturous conditions" inside an ICE detention center in the suburbs of Chicago.

This ruling comes at a time when the Trump administration continues to escalate its campaigns against undocumented immigrants, amid widespread criticism from human rights organizations and local officials in Illinois, which is considered one of the "sanctuary states" supporting immigrant rights.