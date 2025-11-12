The United Nations issued warnings today (Wednesday) about the severity of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, confirming that 9 out of every 10 families are forced to reduce the number of meals they have, sell their possessions, or resort to borrowing in order to survive.



The UN clarified that economic recovery in Afghanistan is faltering, noting that the mass return of Afghans is exacerbating the worst crisis the country has faced since the Taliban returned to power.



The Return of Afghans from Abroad Exacerbates the Crisis



A report from the United Nations Development Programme revealed that about one in ten Afghans living abroad were forced to return to their homeland, with more than 4.5 million people returning since 2023, mostly from Iran and Pakistan, leading to a 10% increase in the population.



The report stated that earthquakes and floods have destroyed 8,000 homes, and alongside drought, have overwhelmed public services beyond their capacity to cope.



A survey indicated that more than half of the returnees had to forgo medical care in order to buy food, and that 45% of these returnees rely on unsafe water sources such as springs or unprotected wells.



The United Nations Development Programme noted that about 90% of returning families are in debt ranging from $373 to $900, which is up to five times the average monthly income of $100, and nearly half of the per capita annual GDP, warning that the absence of urgent support to enhance livelihoods and services in areas with high returnee rates will worsen crises of poverty, exclusion, and migration.



Taliban Restrictions on Women



Meanwhile, the participation rate of women in the labor market in Afghanistan has dropped to 6%, one of the lowest rates globally, and the restrictions on movement have made it nearly impossible for female breadwinners to access job opportunities, education, or healthcare.



UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director of the UN Development Programme for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, stated: "In some regions, one in four families relies on women as the primary source of income, so preventing women from working means a loss for families, communities, and the country as a whole," adding: "Excluding women from working in field positions in the relief sector means cutting vital services to those who are in desperate need of them."



Households led by women, which account for up to 26% of returning families in some areas, face the highest levels of food insecurity and displacement.