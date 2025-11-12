أطلقت الأمم المتحدة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تحذيراتها من خطورة الوضع الإنساني في أفغانستان، مؤكدة أن 9 من كل 10 أسر باتت تضطر إلى تقليص عدد وجباتها أو بيع مقتنياتها أو اللجوء إلى الاستدانة من أجل العيش.
وأوضحت الأمم المتحدة إن التعافي الاقتصادي في أفغانستان يتعثر، مشيرة إلى أن العودة الجماعية للأفغان تؤدي إلى تفاقم أسوأ أزمة تشهدها البلاد منذ عودة طالبان إلى السلطة.
عودة الأفغان من الخارج تفاقم الأزمة
وكشف تقرير صادر عن برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي أن نحو واحد من كل 10 أفغان يعيشون في الخارج أُجبروا على العودة إلى وطنهم، وعاد أكثر من 4.5 مليون شخص منذ 2023، معظمهم من إيران وباكستان، ما أدى إلى زيادة عدد السكان بنسبة 10%.
وذكر التقرير أن الزلازل والفيضانات دمرت 8 آلاف منزل، وأثقلت إلى جانب الجفاف، كاهل الخدمات العامة بما يفوق قدرتها على الاستيعاب.
وأفاد مسح شمل بأن أكثر من نصف العائدين إلى البلاد اضطروا إلى التخلي عن الرعاية الطبية من أجل شراء الطعام، وأن 45% من هؤلاء العائدين يعتمدون على مصادر مياه غير آمنة مثل الينابيع أو الآبار غير المحمية.
وأشار برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي إلى أن نحو 90% من الأسر العائدة تعاني من ديون تراوح بين 373 و900 دولار، أي ما يصل إلى خمسة أمثال متوسط الدخل الشهري البالغ 100 دولار، وما يقترب من نصف نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي السنوي، محذرة من أن غياب الدعم العاجل لتعزيز سبل العيش والخدمات في المناطق التي تشهد نسباً مرتفعة من العائدين سيؤدي إلى تفاقم أزمات الفقر والإقصاء والهجرة.
قيود طالبان ضد النساء
في غضون ذلك، انخفضت نسبة مشاركة النساء في سوق العمل بأفغانستان إلى 6%، وهي من أدنى النسب عالمياً، وجعلت القيود المفروضة على الحركة من المستحيل تقريباً على النساء المعيلات الوصول إلى فرص العمل أو التعليم أو الرعاية الصحية.
وقالت مساعدة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة والمديرة الإقليمية لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي في آسيا والمحيط الهادئ كاني ويجناراجا: في بعض الأقاليم، تعتمد واحدة من كل أربع أسر على النساء كمصدر رئيسي للدخل، لذا فإن منع النساء من العمل يعني خسارة للعائلات والمجتمعات والبلاد بأكملها، مضيفة: إقصاء النساء من العمل ضمن الكوادر الميدانية في قطاع الإغاثة يعني قطع الخدمات الحيوية عن أولئك الذين هم في أمس الحاجة إليها.
وتواجه الأسر التي تعولها نساء، والتي تمثل ما يصل إلى 26% من أسر العائدين في بعض المناطق، أعلى مستويات خطر انعدام الأمن الغذائي والنزوح.
The United Nations issued warnings today (Wednesday) about the severity of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, confirming that 9 out of every 10 families are forced to reduce the number of meals they have, sell their possessions, or resort to borrowing in order to survive.
The UN clarified that economic recovery in Afghanistan is faltering, noting that the mass return of Afghans is exacerbating the worst crisis the country has faced since the Taliban returned to power.
The Return of Afghans from Abroad Exacerbates the Crisis
A report from the United Nations Development Programme revealed that about one in ten Afghans living abroad were forced to return to their homeland, with more than 4.5 million people returning since 2023, mostly from Iran and Pakistan, leading to a 10% increase in the population.
The report stated that earthquakes and floods have destroyed 8,000 homes, and alongside drought, have overwhelmed public services beyond their capacity to cope.
A survey indicated that more than half of the returnees had to forgo medical care in order to buy food, and that 45% of these returnees rely on unsafe water sources such as springs or unprotected wells.
The United Nations Development Programme noted that about 90% of returning families are in debt ranging from $373 to $900, which is up to five times the average monthly income of $100, and nearly half of the per capita annual GDP, warning that the absence of urgent support to enhance livelihoods and services in areas with high returnee rates will worsen crises of poverty, exclusion, and migration.
Taliban Restrictions on Women
Meanwhile, the participation rate of women in the labor market in Afghanistan has dropped to 6%, one of the lowest rates globally, and the restrictions on movement have made it nearly impossible for female breadwinners to access job opportunities, education, or healthcare.
UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director of the UN Development Programme for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, stated: "In some regions, one in four families relies on women as the primary source of income, so preventing women from working means a loss for families, communities, and the country as a whole," adding: "Excluding women from working in field positions in the relief sector means cutting vital services to those who are in desperate need of them."
Households led by women, which account for up to 26% of returning families in some areas, face the highest levels of food insecurity and displacement.