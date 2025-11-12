أطلقت الأمم المتحدة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تحذيراتها من خطورة الوضع الإنساني في أفغانستان، مؤكدة أن 9 من كل 10 أسر باتت تضطر إلى تقليص عدد وجباتها أو بيع مقتنياتها أو اللجوء إلى الاستدانة من أجل العيش.


وأوضحت الأمم المتحدة إن التعافي الاقتصادي في أفغانستان يتعثر، مشيرة إلى أن العودة الجماعية للأفغان تؤدي إلى تفاقم أسوأ أزمة تشهدها البلاد منذ عودة طالبان إلى السلطة.


عودة الأفغان من الخارج تفاقم الأزمة


وكشف تقرير صادر عن برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي أن نحو واحد من كل 10 أفغان يعيشون في الخارج أُجبروا على العودة إلى وطنهم، وعاد أكثر من 4.5 مليون شخص منذ 2023، معظمهم من إيران وباكستان، ما أدى إلى زيادة عدد السكان بنسبة 10%.


وذكر التقرير أن الزلازل والفيضانات دمرت 8 آلاف منزل، وأثقلت إلى جانب الجفاف، كاهل الخدمات العامة بما يفوق قدرتها على الاستيعاب.


وأفاد مسح شمل بأن أكثر من نصف العائدين إلى البلاد اضطروا إلى التخلي عن الرعاية الطبية من أجل شراء الطعام، وأن 45% من هؤلاء العائدين يعتمدون على مصادر مياه غير آمنة مثل الينابيع أو الآبار غير المحمية.


وأشار برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي إلى أن نحو 90% من الأسر العائدة تعاني من ديون تراوح بين 373 و900 دولار، أي ما يصل إلى خمسة أمثال متوسط الدخل الشهري البالغ 100 دولار، وما يقترب من نصف نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي السنوي، محذرة من أن غياب الدعم العاجل لتعزيز سبل العيش والخدمات في المناطق التي تشهد نسباً مرتفعة من العائدين سيؤدي إلى تفاقم أزمات الفقر والإقصاء والهجرة.


قيود طالبان ضد النساء


في غضون ذلك، انخفضت نسبة مشاركة النساء في سوق العمل بأفغانستان إلى 6%، وهي من أدنى النسب عالمياً، وجعلت القيود المفروضة على الحركة من المستحيل تقريباً على النساء المعيلات الوصول إلى فرص العمل أو التعليم أو الرعاية الصحية.


وقالت مساعدة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة والمديرة الإقليمية لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي في آسيا والمحيط الهادئ كاني ويجناراجا: في بعض الأقاليم، تعتمد واحدة من كل أربع أسر على النساء كمصدر رئيسي للدخل، لذا فإن منع النساء من العمل يعني خسارة للعائلات والمجتمعات والبلاد بأكملها، مضيفة: إقصاء النساء من العمل ضمن الكوادر الميدانية في قطاع الإغاثة يعني قطع الخدمات الحيوية عن أولئك الذين هم في أمس الحاجة إليها.


وتواجه الأسر التي تعولها نساء، والتي تمثل ما يصل إلى 26% من أسر العائدين في بعض المناطق، أعلى مستويات خطر انعدام الأمن الغذائي والنزوح.