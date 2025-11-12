The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today (Wednesday) sanctions on Iranian networks for purchasing components for missiles and drones.



The department explained that the Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities in Iran and other countries for supporting Iranian ballistic missile and drone programs, noting that the sanctions aim to disrupt global supply networks that provide Tehran with missile propulsion materials, drone components, and military technologies.



The department stated that among the main targets was the "MVM" network, which purchased missile propulsion materials for the Iranian Defense Industries Organization, in addition to the KIPAS network linked to the "Quds Force," which produces components and electronic systems for drones.



The department mentioned that it updated the sanctions on a ship named HONESTAR that was transporting sensitive equipment to Iran, clarifying that the decision includes freezing all assets belonging to the targeted entities within the United States, and prohibits Americans from dealing with them.