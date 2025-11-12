أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن عقوبات على شبكات إيرانية لشراء مكونات الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية فرض عقوبات على 32 فرداً وكياناً في إيران ودولاً أخرى لدعمهم برامج الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية، موضحة أن العقوبات تهدف إلى تعطيل شبكات التوريد العالمية التي تزوّد طهران بمواد دافعة للصواريخ ومكوّنات للطائرات المسيّرة وتقنيات عسكرية.


وقالت الوزارة إن من أبرز المستهدفين كان شبكة «MVM» التي اشترت مواد دافعة للصواريخ لصالح منظمة الصناعات الدفاعية الإيرانية، بالإضافة إلى شبكة KIPAS المرتبطة بـ"فيلق القدس" والتي تُنتج مكونات وأنظمة إلكترونية للطائرات المسيّرة.


وذكرت الوزارة أنها حدثت العقوبات على سفينة تحمل اسم HONESTAR كانت تنقل معدات حساسة إلى إيران، موضحة أن القرار يشمل تُجميد جميع الأصول التابعة للكيانات المستهدفة داخل الولايات المتحدة، ويُحظر على الأمريكيين التعامل معها.