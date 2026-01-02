اكتشاف أقدم محرقة جثث في العالم تعود إلى 9,500 عام في أفريقيا

في اكتشاف أثري مهم نشر في مجلة «Science Advances» مطلع يناير 2026، كشف فريق دولي من الباحثين محرقةً جنائزيةً تعود إلى نحو 9,500 عام مضت، في ملجأ صخري عند سفح جبل هورا البارز في شمال مالاوي بوسط أفريقيا.

أقدم محرقة في التاريخ

ويُعتقد أن هذه المحرقة هي الأقدم عالمياً التي تحتوي على رفات بالغ، والأقدم المؤكد لحرق متعمد في أفريقيا، كما أنها الأولى المرتبطة بمجتمعات صيادي الطرائد الأفريقيين.

تفاصيل الكشف الأثري

واكتُشفت الرفات خلال حفريات أجريت بين عامي 2017 و2018، وتتكون من 170 شظية عظمية محترقة موزعة في مجموعتين، تعود لامرأة بالغة صغيرة القامة (أقل من 1.5 متر طولاً)، محاطة بطبقات سميكة من الرماد والفحم والرواسب.

ورغم عدم وضوح السبب وراء منح هذه المرأة معاملة خاصة، إلا أن الفريق لاحظ إشعال نار واحدة على الأقل فوق موقع المحرقة في وقت لاحق، ربما كفعل تذكاري أو احتفاء بالذكرى.

ومع ذلك، يحتوي الموقع – المعروف باسم هورا 1 – على أدلة على نيران معسكرات متعددة، مما يشير إلى استخدامه أيضاً في الحياة اليومية.

وقبل هذا الاكتشاف، كانت أقدم محرقة معروفة تحتوي على رفات بشرية في ألاسكا تعود إلى نحو 11,500 عام، لكنها كانت لطفل صغير، أما معظم الرفات المحترقة الأقدم من 8,000 عام، فلم تكن في محرقة منظمة، وكانت أقدم عمليات الحرق المتعمد المؤكدة في أفريقيا تعود إلى نحو 3,500 عام فقط، مرتبطة بشعوب الرعاة في العصر الحجري الحديث.

حياة صيادي الطرائد الأفريقيين

وأكدت جيسيكا تومبسون، الباحثة الرئيسية في جامعة ييل والمشرفة على المشروع بالتعاون مع إدارة المتاحف والآثار في مالاوي، أن منح أفراد معاملة مختلفة في الموت يشير إلى تعقيد أكبر في الأدوار الاجتماعية خلال الحياة، خلافاً للصورة النمطية عن صيادي الطرائد في المناطق الاستوائية كمجتمعات بسيطة.

ومن جانبه، رحب أستاذ الأنثروبولوجيا وعلم الآثار في جامعة ليفربول جون مورز البروفيسور جويل إيريش، (غير مشارك في الدراسة)، بهذا الاكتشاف قائلاً: «التاريخ المبكر جداً، مع كونهم مجتمعات متنقلة من صيادي الطرائد، يجعله أكثر إثارة للدهشة. يبدو أنهم كانوا يمتلكون معتقدات متقدمة وتعقيداً اجتماعياً عالياً في ذلك العصر البعيد».

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف نافذة نادرة على سلوكيات البشر القدماء، إذ يبرز الجهد الجماعي الكبير المبذول في بناء المحرقة والطقوس المرتبطة بها، مما يعيد تشكيل فهمنا لتعقيد المجتمعات البشرية في العصور الحجرية.