اكتشاف أقدم محرقة جثث في العالم تعود إلى 9,500 عام في أفريقيا

In a significant archaeological discovery published in the journal "Science Advances" in early January 2026, an international team of researchers revealed a funerary pyre dating back approximately 9,500 years, located in a rock shelter at the base of the prominent Hora Mountain in northern Malawi, Central Africa.

The Oldest Pyre in History

This pyre is believed to be the oldest in the world containing the remains of an adult, and the earliest confirmed instance of deliberate cremation in Africa, as well as the first associated with African hunter-gatherer communities.

Details of the Archaeological Discovery

The remains were discovered during excavations conducted between 2017 and 2018, consisting of 170 burned bone fragments distributed in two groups, belonging to a small-statured adult woman (less than 1.5 meters tall), surrounded by thick layers of ash, charcoal, and sediment.

Although the reason for this woman's special treatment is unclear, the team noted that at least one fire was lit above the pyre site later on, possibly as a memorial act or to celebrate an anniversary.

However, the site—known as Hora 1—contains evidence of multiple campfires, indicating it was also used for daily life.

Prior to this discovery, the oldest known pyre containing human remains was in Alaska, dating back about 11,500 years, but it was that of a small child. Most burned remains older than 8,000 years were not found in organized pyres, and the earliest confirmed instances of deliberate cremation in Africa date back only about 3,500 years, associated with pastoralist peoples in the Neolithic era.

The Life of African Hunter-Gatherers

Jessica Thompson, the lead researcher at Yale University and supervisor of the project in collaboration with the Malawi Museums and Monuments Authority, confirmed that the differential treatment of individuals in death indicates greater complexity in social roles during life, contrary to the stereotype of tropical hunter-gatherer societies as simple communities.

For his part, Professor Joel Eirich, an anthropology and archaeology professor at the University of Liverpool (not involved in the study), welcomed this discovery, stating: "The very early history, with them being mobile hunter-gatherer communities, makes it even more astonishing. They seem to have possessed advanced beliefs and high social complexity in that distant era."

This discovery provides a rare window into the behaviors of ancient humans, highlighting the significant collective effort involved in constructing the pyre and the associated rituals, reshaping our understanding of the complexity of human societies in the Stone Age.