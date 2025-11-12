Amid widespread criticism and accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to silence media discussing the formation of an investigative committee into his government's failures, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced today (Wednesday) the decision to close the Israeli Army Radio by March 1, 2026.



Galant stated that the station harms war efforts and morale, explaining that his ministry will form a professional team to oversee the closure process and assist civilian employees with termination arrangements, while ensuring the continued operation of the (Galgalatz) music station affiliated with the radio.



Netanyahu's Government Closes Army Radio



He noted that he will soon present the decision to the government for approval, justifying the closure by stating that operating a civilian-styled station by the army is an unprecedented phenomenon in any country.



He said: The decision aims to maintain the non-partisan nature of the Israeli army, adding: The army radio was established to be the voice of soldiers and their families, not a platform for opinions that attack the army.



Former Defense Minister Yoav Galant had canceled a plan in September 2023 to close or privatize the station, pledging to reform it and appoint a permanent military leadership for it, although Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi called for its closure in March 2025, supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that it had turned into a political platform instead of a means to boost soldiers' morale.



Widespread Criticism of the Closure Decision



The Journalists' Union in Israel criticized the decision, pledging to challenge it legally.



Opposition Democratic Party leader Yair Golan attacked the decision to close the radio, which was established in 1950, accusing in tweets on his "X" account that Netanyahu is trying to silence media channels discussing a government investigation and funds, and thus wants to close the army radio.



The army radio is one of the most prominent media outlets in Israel, but it is not considered an official spokesperson for the army, and it sometimes publishes criticisms of the government and the military institution.