وسط انتقادات واسعة واتهامات لرئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو بمحاولة إسكات وسائل الإعلام التي تتحدث عن تشكيل لجنة تحقيق في فشل حكومته، أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن قرار إغلاق إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي بحلول الأول من مارس 2026.


وقال كاتس المحطة تضر جهود الحرب والمعنويات، موضحاً أن وزارته ستشكل فريقاً مهنياً للإشراف على عملية الإغلاق، ومساعدة الموظفين المدنيين في ترتيبات إنهاء الخدمة، مع الحفاظ على استمرار عمل محطة (غالغالَتس) الموسيقية التابعة للإذاعة.


حكومة نتنياهو تغلق إذاعة الجيش


وأشار إلى أنه سيعرض القرار قريباً على الحكومة للمصادقة عليه، مبرراً الإغلاق إلى أن تشغيل محطة ذات طابع مدني من قبل الجيش يشكل ظاهرة غير مسبوقة في أي دولة.


وقال: القرار يهدف إلى الحفاظ على الطابع غير الحزبي للجيش الإسرائيلي، مضيفاً: إذاعة الجيش أنشئت لتكون صوتاً للجنود وعائلاتهم لا منصة لآراء تهاجم الجيش.


وكان وزير الدفاع السابق يوآف غالانت قد ألغى في سبتمبر 2023 خطة لإغلاق أو خصخصة المحطة، وتعهد بإصلاحها وتعيين قيادة عسكرية دائمة لها، رغم أن وزير الاتصالات شلومو كرهي دعا في مارس 2025 إلى إغلاقها، مدعوماً من رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، بحجة أنها تحولت إلى منبر سياسي، بدلاً من وسيلة لرفع معنويات الجنود.


انتقادات واسعة لقرار الإغلاق


وانتقدت نقابة الصحفيين في إسرائيل القرار، متعهدة بمواجهته قانونياً.


وهاجم زعيم حزب الديمقراطيين المعارض يائير غولان قرار إغلاق الإذاعة التي تأسست عام 1950، متهماً في تغريدات على حسابه بـ«إكس» أن نتنياهو يحاول إسكات القنوات الإعلامية التي تتحدث عن لجنة تحقيق حكومية وأموال، ولذلك يريد إغلاق إذاعة الجيش.


وتعد إذاعة الجيش من أبرز الوسائل الإعلامية في إسرائيل، لكنها لا تعتبر متحدثاً رسمياً باسم الجيش، وتنشر أحياناً انتقادات للحكومة والمؤسسة العسكرية.