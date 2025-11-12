كشف نادي الأسير الفلسطيني اليوم (الأربعاء) عن رفض سلطة الاحتلال السماح لعائلات الأسرى المحررين المبعدين من السفر ولقائهم بعد الإفراج عنهم.


وأوضح النادي في بيان، أن السلطات الإسرائيلية تنتهج سياسة الانتقام الجماعي بحق الأسرى المحررين المبعدين إلى مصر، من خلال منع عائلاتهم من السفر ولقائهم منذ الإفراج عنهم، مؤكدة على لسان رئيسه عبد الله الزغاري، أن العشرات من الأسرى المبعدين يعانون أوضاعاً صحية حرجة، ويحتاجون إلى رعاية طبية وإلى وجود عائلاتهم إلى جانبهم.


وقال الزغاري: الاحتلال لم يكتفِ بسلب الأسرى حريتهم لسنوات طويلة، بل يواصل معاقبتهم بعد تحررهم عبر منع ذويهم من السفر ولقائهم، مشيراً إلى أن الأسير المحرر معتصم رداد توفي في مصر بعد منعه من رؤية عائلته حتى في لحظاته الأخيرة.


وذكر البيان، أن إسرائيل أبعدت نحو 383 أسيراً محرراً إلى مصر عقب الإفراج عنهم ضمن صفقات تبادل منذ أكتوبر 2023، مشيراً إلى أن الغالبية العظمى منهم ما زالوا في مصر حتى اليوم.


في غضون ذلك، اقتحم عشرات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين اليوم، باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك من جهة باب المغاربة، وأدوا طقوساً تلمودية وسط حماية مشددة من شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.


وذكرت مصادر في دائرة الأوقاف الإسلامية بأن 154 مستوطناً اقتحموا الأقصى المبارك، وأدوا طقوساً تلمودية أمام قبة الصخرة، بالإضافة إلى المنطقة الشرقية من المسجد الشريف قرب مصلى باب الرحمة.