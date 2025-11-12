كشف نادي الأسير الفلسطيني اليوم (الأربعاء) عن رفض سلطة الاحتلال السماح لعائلات الأسرى المحررين المبعدين من السفر ولقائهم بعد الإفراج عنهم.
وأوضح النادي في بيان، أن السلطات الإسرائيلية تنتهج سياسة الانتقام الجماعي بحق الأسرى المحررين المبعدين إلى مصر، من خلال منع عائلاتهم من السفر ولقائهم منذ الإفراج عنهم، مؤكدة على لسان رئيسه عبد الله الزغاري، أن العشرات من الأسرى المبعدين يعانون أوضاعاً صحية حرجة، ويحتاجون إلى رعاية طبية وإلى وجود عائلاتهم إلى جانبهم.
وقال الزغاري: الاحتلال لم يكتفِ بسلب الأسرى حريتهم لسنوات طويلة، بل يواصل معاقبتهم بعد تحررهم عبر منع ذويهم من السفر ولقائهم، مشيراً إلى أن الأسير المحرر معتصم رداد توفي في مصر بعد منعه من رؤية عائلته حتى في لحظاته الأخيرة.
وذكر البيان، أن إسرائيل أبعدت نحو 383 أسيراً محرراً إلى مصر عقب الإفراج عنهم ضمن صفقات تبادل منذ أكتوبر 2023، مشيراً إلى أن الغالبية العظمى منهم ما زالوا في مصر حتى اليوم.
في غضون ذلك، اقتحم عشرات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين اليوم، باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك من جهة باب المغاربة، وأدوا طقوساً تلمودية وسط حماية مشددة من شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.
وذكرت مصادر في دائرة الأوقاف الإسلامية بأن 154 مستوطناً اقتحموا الأقصى المبارك، وأدوا طقوساً تلمودية أمام قبة الصخرة، بالإضافة إلى المنطقة الشرقية من المسجد الشريف قرب مصلى باب الرحمة.
The Palestinian Prisoners' Club revealed today (Wednesday) that the occupation authorities have refused to allow the families of released prisoners who have been exiled from traveling and meeting them after their release.
The club clarified in a statement that the Israeli authorities are pursuing a policy of collective punishment against the released prisoners exiled to Egypt by preventing their families from traveling and meeting them since their release. The club emphasized, through its president Abdullah Al-Zghari, that dozens of exiled prisoners are suffering from critical health conditions and need medical care and the presence of their families by their side.
Al-Zghari stated: "The occupation has not only deprived the prisoners of their freedom for many years, but it continues to punish them after their release by preventing their relatives from traveling and meeting them," pointing out that the released prisoner Mu'tasim Raddad died in Egypt after being prevented from seeing his family even in his final moments.
The statement mentioned that Israel has exiled about 383 released prisoners to Egypt following their release as part of exchange deals since October 2023, noting that the vast majority of them are still in Egypt to this day.
Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque today from the direction of the Mughrabi Gate, performing Talmudic rituals under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police.
Sources in the Islamic Waqf Department reported that 154 settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals in front of the Dome of the Rock, in addition to the eastern area of the holy mosque near the Bab al-Rahma prayer area.