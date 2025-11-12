The Palestinian Prisoners' Club revealed today (Wednesday) that the occupation authorities have refused to allow the families of released prisoners who have been exiled from traveling and meeting them after their release.



The club clarified in a statement that the Israeli authorities are pursuing a policy of collective punishment against the released prisoners exiled to Egypt by preventing their families from traveling and meeting them since their release. The club emphasized, through its president Abdullah Al-Zghari, that dozens of exiled prisoners are suffering from critical health conditions and need medical care and the presence of their families by their side.



Al-Zghari stated: "The occupation has not only deprived the prisoners of their freedom for many years, but it continues to punish them after their release by preventing their relatives from traveling and meeting them," pointing out that the released prisoner Mu'tasim Raddad died in Egypt after being prevented from seeing his family even in his final moments.



The statement mentioned that Israel has exiled about 383 released prisoners to Egypt following their release as part of exchange deals since October 2023, noting that the vast majority of them are still in Egypt to this day.



Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque today from the direction of the Mughrabi Gate, performing Talmudic rituals under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police.



Sources in the Islamic Waqf Department reported that 154 settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals in front of the Dome of the Rock, in addition to the eastern area of the holy mosque near the Bab al-Rahma prayer area.