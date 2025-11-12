In a manner reminiscent of Tunisian Mohamed Bouazizi, the young Iranian in his twenties, Ahmad Baladi, set himself on fire, leading to his death, in protest against the municipality's closure of his family's food stall.



The Iranian president, Masoud Bezhakian, has called for an investigation into the incident, while authorities have arrested the mayor of Ahvaz city in the southwest of the country and the director of law enforcement in connection with the case, according to the IRNA news agency.



The judiciary has issued arrest warrants for three others linked to the case, which has reignited the debate about poverty in Iran.



Baladi, who was 20 years old, died yesterday (Tuesday) after burns covered 70% of his body.



Local accounts indicate that the young man got into a verbal altercation with municipal employees while they were confiscating the contents of his shop, and that one of them directed provocative remarks at him, prompting him to pour a flammable substance on himself and set himself on fire in front of passersby.



Baladi's tragedy brings to mind the case of Tunisian young man Mohamed Bouazizi, who also set himself on fire on December 17, 2010, in protest against the municipal authorities' confiscation of his cart, which he used to sell fruits and vegetables, ultimately leading to his death in January 2011 and sparking widespread protests in the country at that time.