على طريقة التونسي محمد البوعزيزي، أضرم الشاب الإيراني العشريني أحمد البالدي النار في جسده، ما أدى إلى وفاته، احتجاجاً على إغلاق البلدية كشك الطعام الخاص بأسرته.

الرئيس الإيراني


وطلب الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان فتح تحقيق في الحادثة، فيما قبضت السلطات على عمدة مدينة الأهواز جنوب غرب البلاد ومدير قطاع إنفاذ القانون على خلفية الواقعة، بحسب ما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء «إرنا».


وأصدر القضاء مذكرات اعتقال بحق ثلاثة آخرين على صلة بالقضية، التي أثارت الجدل مجددا بشأن الفقر في إيران.


وتوفي البالدي البالغ من العمر 20 عاماً أمس (الثلاثاء) بعدما غطت الحروق 70% من جسده.


وتحدثت روايات محلية أن الشاب دخل في مشادة كلامية مع موظفي بلدية أثناء مصادرة محتويات محله، وأن أحدهم وجّه إليه عبارات استفزازية، ما دفعه إلى سكب مادة قابلة للاشتعال على جسده وإضرام النار بنفسه أمام المارة.


وتعيد مأساة البالدي إلى الأذهان قضية الشاب التونسي العشريني محمد البوعزيزي، الذي أضرم النار أيضاً في جسده يوم 17 ديسمبر 2010، احتجاجا على مصادرة السلطات البلدية عربته التي كان يبيع عليها الخضار والفواكه، ليلفظ أنفاسه في يناير 2011، مطلقاً موجة احتجاجات واسعة حينها في البلاد.