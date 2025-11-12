A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross, accompanied by elements from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has begun searching for the bodies of Israeli hostages within what is known as the "yellow line" east of Gaza, which is the area from which the Israeli army withdrew under the ceasefire agreement.



The occupying authority announced that it opened the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza today (Wednesday) to allow aid trucks into the sector, where residents are suffering from the repercussions of the war.



The Israeli government's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories unit, which is the military branch overseeing the flow of aid, clarified that the security checks will be handled by the Border Crossings Authority of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and stated that the United Nations and international organizations will be responsible for delivering the aid.



This land crossing, established by Israeli forces during the war, is located in northern Gaza near the coast and is primarily used to bring humanitarian aid to the northern areas of the sector. In recent months, it has witnessed numerous security incidents that have resulted in the deaths of dozens of those waiting for aid.



It is worth mentioning that the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on October 10, following lengthy negotiations between Israel and Hamas through mediators Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, stipulated the entry of 600 aid trucks daily into Gaza to meet the minimum needs amid the catastrophic situation faced by the Palestinian sector, which has been devastated since 2023.



Since last October, aid trucks have been entering the sector through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt; however, the imposed security measures and Israeli inspection operations have made the flow of aid proceed very slowly.



American sources indicated that the coordination center managed by the U.S. military in southern Israel would oversee the distribution and flow of aid to the sector instead of Israel, but Tel Aviv denied this, clarifying that it is coordinating with the American side in this regard.