شرع فريق من اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، ترافقه عناصر من كتائب القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، في البحث عن جثامين الرهائن الإسرائيليين داخل ما يُعرف بـ«الخط الأصفر» شرقي غزة، وهي المنطقة التي انسحب منها الجيش الإسرائيلي بموجب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


فيما أعلنت سلطة الاحتلال أنها فتحت معبر زيكيم في شمال غزة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، لإدخال شاحنات مساعدات إلى القطاع، الذي يعاني سكانه من تداعيات الحرب.


وأوضحت وحدة تنسيق أعمال الحكومة الإسرائيلية، وهي ذراع الجيش التي تشرف على تدفق المساعدات، أن الفحص الأمني ستتكفل به هيئة المعابر البرية التابعة لوزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية، وأفادت بأن الأمم المتحدة ومنظمات دولية ستتولى إيصال المساعدات.


ويقع هذا المعبر البري الذي استحدثته القوات الإسرائيلية خلال الحرب، شمال غزة قرب الشاطئ، ويُستخدم بشكل أساسي لإدخال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى المناطق الشمالية من القطاع. وشهد خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، العديد من الحوادث الأمنية التي أدت إلى مقتل العشرات من منتظري المساعدات.

شاحنات مساعدات أمام معبر رفح.
يذكر أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي بدأ سريانه في العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي، بعد محادثات طويلة بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس عبر الوسطاء مصر وقطر والولايات المتحدة، نص على إدخال 600 شاحنة إغاثة يومياً إلى غزة، من أجل تلبية الحد الأدنى من الاحتياجات وسط الوضع الكارثي الذي يعيشه القطاع الفلسطيني المدمر منذ 2023.


وبدأت شاحنات الإغاثة منذ أكتوبر الماضي تدخل إلى القطاع عبر معبر رفح الحدودي مع مصر، إلا أن الإجراءات الأمنية وعمليات التفتيش الإسرائيلية المفروضة، جعلت تدفق المساعدات يسير ببطء شديد.


وكانت مصادر أمريكية، ذكرت أن مركز التنسيق الذي يديره الجيش الأمريكي جنوب إسرائيل سيشرف على توزيع المساعدات وتدفقها إلى القطاع بدل إسرائيل، إلا أن تل أبيب نفت الأمر، موضحة أنها تنسق مع الجانب الأمريكي في هذا الشأن.