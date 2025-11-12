Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a letter today (Wednesday) from U.S. President Donald Trump inviting him to consider granting a pardon to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the corruption cases he faces.



The letter stated: “With my full respect for the independence of the Israeli judicial system and its requirements, I believe that this case against Netanyahu, who has fought alongside me for a long time, is an unjust political persecution.”



Trump has repeatedly called for the cancellation of Netanyahu's trial in the corruption cases he faces, with his most prominent demands last month when he urged the Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu during a speech in the Knesset, following the ceasefire in Gaza. Trump said at the time: “Champagne and cigars, who cares about these things? Why not grant him a pardon?”



In an interview with CBS NEWS at the beginning of November, Trump added that Washington might intervene to help Netanyahu in his trial, considering that the judiciary has mistreated him.



In June, Trump called for the cancellation of Netanyahu's trial, stating that given the billions of dollars the United States spends annually to protect and assist Israel, it “will not stand idly by.”



Three Corruption Cases



It is worth noting that Netanyahu (75 years old), who has been in power almost continuously since 2009, is the longest-serving leader in Israel's history and the first sitting prime minister to be accused of crimes.



He faces charges in three corruption cases: “Case 1000,” in which he is accused of receiving gifts from film producer Arnon Milchan and billionaire James Packer, including cigars and champagne, in exchange for providing them with favors.



“Case 2000” involves secret conversations between Netanyahu and the editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth,” Arnon Mozes, regarding improving media coverage in exchange for weakening competing newspapers.



“Case 4000” accuses Netanyahu of receiving positive media coverage from the owner of the “Walla” news site, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for providing regulatory favors to the Bezeq company, which is the most serious case due to its involvement in bribery allegations.



Official Request and Admission of Guilt



In response to Trump's letter, the Israeli president stated that “anyone who wishes to receive a pardon must submit an official request as is customary in Israel.”



Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on the platform “X” that “Israeli law stipulates that the first condition for granting a pardon is an admission of guilt and expressing remorse for the actions.”



For his part, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on President Herzog to issue a pardon for Netanyahu, saying in a tweet on the platform X: “We tell President Herzog to listen to Trump and grant a pardon to Netanyahu in the fabricated cases, because that is the right course of action.”