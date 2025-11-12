تلقى الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوغ، اليوم(الأربعاء)، رسالة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يدعوه فيها إلى النظر في منح عفو لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، في قضايا الفساد التي يواجهها.


وجاء في نص الرسالة: «مع احترامي الكامل لاستقلالية النظام القضائي الإسرائيلي ومتطلباته، أعتقد أن هذه القضية ضد نتنياهو، الذي ناضل إلى جانبي لفترة طويلة، هي ملاحقة سياسية غير مبررة».


ودعا ترمب مراراً إلى إلغاء محاكمة نتنياهو في قضايا الفساد التي يواجهها، وكانت أبرز مطالباته الشهر الماضي، حين دعا أثناء إلقاء خطاب في الكنيست، بعد وقف النار بقطاع غزة، الرئيس الإسرائيلي للعفو عن نتنياهو. وقال ترمب حينها: «شمبانيا وسيجار، من يهتم بهذه الأشياء؟ لماذا لا تمنحه عفواً؟».


وأضاف ترمب خلال مقابلة مع CBS NEWS مطلع نوفمبر الجاري، إن واشنطن قد تتدخل لمساعدة نتنياهو في محاكمته، معتبراً أن القضاء أساء معاملته.


ودعا ترمب في يونيو الماضي، إلغاء محاكمة نتنياهو، وقال إنه بالنظر إلى مليارات الدولارات التي تنفقها الولايات المتحدة سنوياً لحماية ومساعدة إسرائيل، فإنها «لن تقف مكتوفة الأيدي».


ثلاث قضايا فساد


يذكر أن نتنياهو (75 عاماً)، الذي تولى السلطة بشكل متواصل تقريباً منذ عام 2009، هو الزعيم الأطول بقاء في السلطة في تاريخ إسرائيل، وأول رئيس وزراء في منصبه يُتهم بارتكاب جرائم.


ويواجه اتهامات في 3 قضايا فساد، وهي: «قضية 1000»، إذ يُتهم بتلقي هدايا من المنتج السينمائي أرنون ميلتشان والملياردير جيمس باكر، تشمل سيجاراً وشمبانيا، مقابل تقديم تسهيلات لهم.


و«القضية 2000»، تتعلّق بمحادثات سرية بين نتنياهو ورئيس تحرير صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، أرنون موزيس، حول تحسين التغطية الإعلامية مقابل إضعاف الصحف المنافسة.


و«القضية 4000»، تتهم نتنياهو بالحصول على تغطية إعلامية إيجابية من مالك موقع «والا» الإخباري، شاؤول ألوفيتش، مقابل تقديم تسهيلات تنظيمية في شركة «بيزك»، وهي القضية الأكثر خطورة؛ بسبب تورطها في شبهات رشوة.


طلب رسمي واعتراف بالذنب


وردا على رسالة ترمب، قال الرئيس الإسرائيلي إن «من يريد أن يحظى بالعفو عليه أن يتقدم بطلب رسمي كما هو متبع في إسرائيل».


فيما كتب زعيم المعارضة الإسرائيلية يائير لابيد على منصة «إكس» أن «القانون الإسرائيلي ينص على أن الشرط الأول لمنح العفو هو الاعتراف بالذنب والتعبير عن الندم على الأفعال».


من جهته، دعا وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير الرئيس هرتسوغ إلى إصدار العفو عن نتنياهو، قائلا في تغريدة على منصة إكس: «نقول للرئيس هرتسوغ استمع إلى ترمب وأصدر عفواً عن نتنياهو في القضايا الملفقة، لأن ذلك هو الإجراء الصحيح».