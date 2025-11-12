انضمت كولومبيا إلى بريطانيا في الإعلان عن تعليق تعاونها الاستخباراتي مع الولايات المتحدة، رغم استمرار الضربات الأمريكية على قوارب في البحر الكاريبي قبالة فنزويلا لمحاربة تهريب المخدرات.


وأعلن الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو أنه أوقف تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية مع الجانب الأمريكي، ردّاً على قصف واشنطن قوارب يشتبه في أنها تنقل مخدرات في منطقة البحر الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ، ما أسفر عن مقتل 76 شخصاً على الأقل.


وقال بيترو في منشور على منصة إكس مساء أمس: «صدر أمر لكل أجهزة الاستخبارات التابعة لقوات الأمن العام بتعليق الاتصالات وغيرها من التعاملات مع وكالات الأمن الأمريكية»، مؤكدا أن التعليق «سيبقى سارياً طالما استمرت الهجمات الصاروخية على القوارب».


فيما أعلنت فنزويلا أنها ستطلق «تعبئة ضخمة» للعسكريين والأسلحة والمعدات ردّاً على حشد السفن الحربية والقوات الأمريكية في البحر الكاريبي.


نشر الفوضى وحرب العصابات


وكشفت مصادر مطلعة ووثائق بأن فنزويلا بدأت نشر أسلحة تشمل عتاداً روسي الصنع عمره عقود، وتخطط لعمليات مقاومة على غرار حرب العصابات أو نشر الفوضى في حال تعرضها لهجوم جوي أو بري أمريكي، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام غربية.


وذكرت مصادر مطلعة أن الجيش الأمريكي يتفوق بشكل كبير على نظيره الفنزويلي، الذي يعاني من الضعف بسبب نقص التدريب وانخفاض الأجور وتقادم العتاد. وقال مصدران على معرفة بقوات أمن الدولة إن بعض قادة الوحدات اضطروا إلى التفاوض مع مُنتجي أغذية محليين لإطعام قواتهم بسبب نقص الإمدادات الحكومية.


رهانات حكومة مادورو


وبحسب المصادر، فإن حكومة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو تراهن أمام هذا الواقع المتردي لقواته، على استراتيجيتين محتملتين، إحداهما الرد بأسلوب حرب العصابات، والأخرى لم يُقرّ بها المسؤولون.


ويشمل الدفاع بأسلوب حرب العصابات، الذي أطلقت عليه الحكومة اسم «المقاومة المطولة» وحدات عسكرية صغيرة في أكثر من 280 موقعاً تُنفّذ أعمال تخريب وأساليب حرب عصابات أخرى، وفقاً للمصادر ووثائق تخطيطية قديمة لهذه الأساليب.


أما الاستراتيجية الثانية، المسماة «الفوضى»، فإنها تستخدم أجهزة المخابرات وأنصار الحزب الحاكم المسلحين لخلق حالة من الفوضى في شوارع العاصمة كراكاس وجعل فنزويلا غير قابلة للحكم من قبل القوات الأجنبية، وفقاً لمصدر مُطّلع على جهود الدفاع ومصدر آخر مُقرّب من المعارضة.


فنزويلا ليست مستعدة


إلا أنه لم يتضح بعد متى ستُطبّق الحكومة كلًّا من هذين الأسلوبين، اللذين قالت المصادر إن أحدهما مكمل للآخر، في حال وقوع هجوم أمريكي.


ونقلت المصادر عن مصدر مقرب من الحكومة قوله: «لن نصمد ساعتين في حرب تقليدية». فيما أكد مصدر آخر مطلع على شؤون الدفاع والأمن، أن فنزويلا «ليست مستعدة أو مؤهلة بشكل احترافي لخوض صراع»، على الرغم من تأكيدات الحكومة عكس ذلك. وأضاف «لسنا مستعدين لمواجهة أحد أقوى جيوش العالم وأكثرها تدريبا».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نفى التفكير في شن ضربات داخل فنزويلا. في حين رأى الرئيس الفنزويلي الذي يتولى السلطة منذ عام 2013، أن ترمب يسعى للإطاحة به، وأكد أن المواطنين الفنزويليين والجيش سيقاومون أية محاولة من هذا القبيل.