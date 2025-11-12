Colombia has joined Britain in announcing the suspension of its intelligence cooperation with the United States, despite ongoing American strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela to combat drug trafficking.



Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that he has halted the exchange of intelligence information with the American side, in response to Washington's bombing of boats suspected of transporting drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific regions, which resulted in the deaths of at least 76 people.



Petro stated in a post on X platform last night: “An order has been issued to all intelligence agencies of the public security forces to suspend communications and other dealings with American security agencies,” emphasizing that the suspension “will remain in effect as long as the rocket attacks on the boats continue.”



Meanwhile, Venezuela announced that it would launch a “massive mobilization” of military personnel, weapons, and equipment in response to the gathering of American warships and forces in the Caribbean.



Spreading Chaos and Guerrilla Warfare



Informed sources and documents revealed that Venezuela has begun deploying weapons, including decades-old Russian-made equipment, and is planning resistance operations similar to guerrilla warfare or spreading chaos in the event of an American air or ground attack, according to Western media reports.



Informed sources indicated that the American military significantly outmatches its Venezuelan counterpart, which suffers from weakness due to a lack of training, low wages, and outdated equipment. Two sources familiar with state security forces stated that some unit leaders have had to negotiate with local food producers to feed their troops due to a shortage of government supplies.



Maduro's Government Bets



According to sources, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is betting on two potential strategies in light of the deteriorating situation of his forces: one is to respond with guerrilla warfare tactics, and the other has not been acknowledged by officials.



The guerrilla warfare defense strategy, which the government has dubbed “prolonged resistance,” involves small military units in over 280 locations carrying out sabotage and other guerrilla tactics, according to sources and old planning documents for these methods.



The second strategy, called “chaos,” employs intelligence agencies and armed supporters of the ruling party to create a state of chaos in the streets of the capital, Caracas, making Venezuela ungovernable by foreign forces, according to a source familiar with defense efforts and another close to the opposition.



Venezuela is Not Prepared



However, it is still unclear when the government will implement both of these methods, which sources said complement each other in the event of an American attack.



Sources quoted a government insider as saying: “We will not last two hours in a conventional war.” Another source familiar with defense and security matters confirmed that Venezuela “is not prepared or professionally qualified to engage in a conflict,” despite government assurances to the contrary. He added, “We are not ready to face one of the strongest and most trained armies in the world.”



Former President Donald Trump denied considering strikes inside Venezuela. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan president, who has been in power since 2013, believes that Trump seeks to overthrow him and affirmed that Venezuelan citizens and the military will resist any such attempt.