رفعت شرطة مدينة لاهور عاصمة إقليم البنجاب شرق باكستان أعلى درجات التأهب الأمني في المدنية، بعد التفجير الانتحاري؛ الذي استهدف مركبة الشرطة أمام محكمة في العاصمة الاتحادية إسلام آباد، أمس (الثلاثاء)، وأسفر عن مقتل 12 شخصًا وإصابة 27 آخرين.

وشددت الشرطة إجراءات الأمن حول المواقع الحساسة ورفعت مستوى التفتيش على المنافذ الرئيسية للمدينة.

وكانت وزارة الداخلية الباكستانية أكدت أن الهجوم الانتحاري في إسلام آباد نفذته «حركة طالبان باكستان» المحظورة في باكستان، مشيرة إلى أن المهاجم فجر نفسه قرب مركبة للشرطة بعدما فشل في دخول مبنى المحكمة بسبب الإجراءات الأمنية المشددة.