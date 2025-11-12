The police in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province in eastern Pakistan, have raised the highest level of security alert in the city following the suicide bombing that targeted a police vehicle outside a court in the federal capital, Islamabad, yesterday (Tuesday), resulting in the death of 12 people and injuring 27 others.

The police have tightened security measures around sensitive locations and increased the level of inspections at the city's main entrances.

The Pakistani Interior Ministry confirmed that the suicide attack in Islamabad was carried out by the banned "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan," noting that the attacker detonated himself near a police vehicle after failing to enter the courthouse due to heightened security measures.