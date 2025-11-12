Informed sources revealed to CNN that Britain has suspended sharing intelligence information regarding ships suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean with the United States for more than a month, as it does not wish to be complicit in American military strikes, believing that those attacks are illegal.



An Unprecedented Step



The British decision represents an unprecedented step and a significant divergence from its closest allies and partners in intelligence sharing, reflecting growing doubts about the legality of the American military campaign in Latin America, according to CNN.



For years, London had provided intelligence support to the United States in tracking ships suspected of drug trafficking, benefiting from its territories scattered across the Caribbean as sites for gathering information, which enabled the U.S. Coast Guard to intercept, detain, search those ships, arrest their crews, and seize their cargoes, according to the sources.



Information was typically sent to the joint interagency task force in the south, a Florida-based force that includes representatives from several partner countries, aimed at curbing drug trafficking.



According to the sources, Britain began to feel concerned after the United States initiated lethal strikes against those boats last September, fearing that British information would be used to select targets.



Violation of International Law



British officials believe that the American strikes, which resulted in the deaths of 76 people, violate international law. The sources disclosed that the suspension of intelligence cooperation began more than a month ago.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, considered that those strikes violate international law and constitute extrajudicial killings, a viewpoint shared by the United Kingdom, according to the sources.



The sources mentioned that before American forces began bombing the boats in September, anti-drug trafficking operations were managed through law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard, as gang members and traffickers were viewed as criminals with legal rights and judicial procedures, which Britain was willing to cooperate on.



However, the Trump administration believes that the U.S. military has the right to kill suspected traffickers because they pose an "imminent threat" to Americans and are "enemy combatants" in an armed conflict with the United States, according to a memo sent by the administration to Congress.



Legitimacy of the Military Campaign



Trump classified several drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. The White House has repeatedly asserted that the administration's actions are fully consistent with the law of armed conflict, but international law experts argue that the law of armed conflict also applies to civilians involved in drug trafficking, and that designating a group as a foreign terrorist organization does not automatically authorize the use of lethal force against it.



The American network reported that several of the boats targeted by U.S. forces were stationary or attempting to retreat when struck, which undermines the administration's claims that they posed an imminent threat that could not be addressed through legal means or arrest.



Senior officials at the U.S. Department of Defense have expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the military campaign. The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, offered his resignation during a tense meeting last month with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after raising questions about the legality of the strikes, according to CNN sources.



Holsey is set to leave his position next December, just one year after taking command.