كشفت مصادر مطلعة لـ CNN أن بريطانيا علقت منذ أكثر من شهر مشاركة معلومات استخباراتية بشأن السفن المشتبه في تهريبها للمخدرات في منطقة الكاريبي مع الولايات المتحدة، لأنها لا ترغب في أن تكون متواطئة في الضربات العسكرية الأمريكية، إذ تعتقد أن تلك الهجمات غير قانونية.


خطوة غير مسبوقة


ويمثل القرار البريطاني خطوة غير مسبوقة وانقساماً كبيراً عن أقرب حلفائها وشركائها في تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية، ويعكس تنامي الشكوك بشأن شرعية الحملة العسكرية الأمريكية في منطقة أمريكا اللاتينية، وفق ما أوردت CNN.


وعلى مدى سنوات، كانت لندن تقدّم دعماً استخباراتياً للولايات المتحدة في تعقّب السفن المشتبه بنقلها للمخدرات، مستفيدة من أقاليمها المنتشرة في منطقة الكاريبي كمواقع لجمع المعلومات، ما مكّن خفر السواحل الأمريكي من اعتراض تلك السفن وتوقيفها وتفتيشها واعتقال طواقمها ومصادرة شحناتها، وفقاً للمصادر.


وكانت المعلومات تُرسل عادة إلى القوة المشتركة بين الوكالات في الجنوب، وهي قوة مقرها فلوريدا تضم ممثلين من عدة دول شريكة، وهدفها الحد من تجارة المخدرات.


وحسب المصادر، فإن بريطانيا بدأت تشعر بالقلق بعد أن شرعت الولايات المتحدة، في سبتمبر الماضي، في تنفيذ ضربات مميتة ضد تلك القوارب، خشية أن تُستخدم المعلومات البريطانية في اختيار الأهداف.


انتهاك القانون الدولي


ويعتقد مسؤولون بريطانيون أن الضربات الأمريكية، التي أودت بحياة 76 شخصاً، تنتهك القانون الدولي. وأفصحت المصادر أن وقف التعاون الاستخباراتي بدأ منذ أكثر من شهر.


وكان المفوض السامي لحقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة فولكر تورك، اعتبر أن تلك الضربات تخالف القانون الدولي، وتُعد عمليات قتل خارج نطاق القانون، وهي وجهة نظر تشاركها المملكة المتحدة، وفقاً للمصادر.


وذكرت المصادر أنه قبل أن تبدأ القوات الأمريكية في قصف القوارب في سبتمبر، كانت عمليات مكافحة تهريب المخدرات تُدار عبر أجهزة إنفاذ القانون وخفر السواحل الأمريكي، إذ كان يُنظر إلى أعضاء العصابات والمهربين كمجرمين لهم حقوق قانونية وإجراءات قضائية، وهو ما كانت بريطانيا مستعدة للتعاون بشأنه.


لكن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب ترى أن من حق الجيش الأمريكي قتل المهربين المشتبه بهم؛ لأنهم يشكلون «تهديداً وشيكاً» للأمريكيين، وأنهم «مقاتلون أعداء»في نزاع مسلح مع الولايات المتحدة، وذلك وفقاً لمذكرة أرسلتها الإدارة إلى الكونغرس.


شرعية الحملة العسكرية


وصنّف ترمب عدداً من عصابات المخدرات كمنظمات إرهابية أجنبية. وأكد البيت الأبيض مراراً أن تحركات الإدارة تتوافق تماماً مع قانون النزاعات المسلحة، لكن خبراء في القانون الدولي يؤكدون أن قانون النزاعات المسلحة يسري أيضاً على المدنيين العاملين في تهريب المخدرات، وأن تصنيف جماعة على أنها منظمة إرهابية أجنبية لا يجيز تلقائياً استخدام القوة المميتة ضدها.


وأفادت الشبكة الأمريكية بأن عدداً من القوارب التي استهدفتها القوات الأمريكية كانت ثابتة، أو تحاول التراجع عند ضربها، ما يُضعف مزاعم الإدارة بأنها كانت تشكل تهديداً وشيكاً لا يمكن التعامل معه بوسائل قانونية أو عبر الاعتقال.


وأبدى مسؤولون كبار في وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية شكوكاً بشأن شرعية الحملة العسكرية. فقد عرض قائد القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية الأدميرال ألفين هولزي، استقالته خلال اجتماع متوتر الشهر الماضي، مع وزير الدفاع بيت هيجسيث ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة، بعد أن طرح تساؤلات حول قانونية الضربات، وفقاً لمصادر CNN.


ومن المقرر أن يغادر هولزي منصبه في ديسمبر القادم، بعد عام واحد فقط من توليه القيادة.