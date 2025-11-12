أعلنت الإدارة الأمريكية أنها لم توافق بعد على خطوة إنشاء قاعدة عسكرية مؤقتة قرب غزة. ونقلت وكالة«بلومبيرغ» عن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، تأكيدها أن الوثيقة التي نشرت سابقاً حول هذه المسألة بأنها «مجرد ورقة واحدة أعدها أشخاص عشوائيون داخل الجيش».


تشكيل قوة استقرار


وكانت أنباء ترددت حول إنشاء قاعدة مؤقتة قادرة على استيعاب 10 آلاف شخص في إطار مساعي واشنطن لتشكيل قوة استقرار تضم قوات من دول أخرى لمراقبة وقف إطلاق النار بين حماس وإسرائيل.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأن البحرية الأمريكية تسعى للحصول على تقدير تكلفة من قبل عدة شركات مؤهلة مسبقًا لإنشاء «قاعدة عمليات عسكرية مؤقتة مكتفية ذاتيًا، قادرة على دعم 10000 فرد وتوفير مساحة مكتبية تبلغ 10000 قدم مربعة لمدة 12 شهرًا»، وفقًا لطلب معلومات أرسل في 31 أكتوبر الماضي، إلى المقاولين المؤهلين واطلعت عليه وكالة بلومبيرغ.


وأفاد مصدران مطلعان على الأمر أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى للحصول على دعم دولي لمقترح إرسال قوات أجنبية إلى غزة من أجل المساعدة في تأمين الهدنة الهشة بين إسرائيل وحماس التي تم توقيعها الشهر الماضي.


خطوة تخطيط أولية


من جانبه، قال مسؤول أمريكي، طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته، إن الطلب يمثل خطوة تخطيط أولية لإنشاء قاعدة محتملة في جنوب إسرائيل لقوة الاستقرار الدولية.


ومن بين المطالب المفصلة في العقد «خطة أمنية شاملة تشمل إجراءات للتحكم في الوصول، والاستجابة للتهديدات، والإبلاغ عن الحوادث، وحالات الإصابات الجماعية».


وأوضحت الطلبات المقدمة أن المقاول سيقدم «حلًا متكاملًا جاهزًا»، مما يعني أنه سيتولى كل جانب من جوانب بناء القاعدة وإدارتها، بما في ذلك تقديم ثلاث وجبات يوميًا لجميع الأفراد البالغ عددهم 10,000، والتعامل مع إدارة المياه والنفايات، وتوليد الطاقة، وخدمة الغسيل، وشبكة اتصالات موثوقة، وعيادة طبية.


أما الشركات المؤهلة لهذا العقد فهي جزء من عملية تعاقد تسمى WEXMAC، التي تديرها قيادة أنظمة الإمداد التابعة للبحرية الأمريكية، وتم استخدام نفس العملية لمنح عقد بقيمة 1.26 مليار دولار في يوليو لبناء مخيم خيام بسعة 5000 سرير في قاعدة عسكرية في إل باسو، وفق ما أوردت «بلومبيرغ».


أفكار مختلفة على الطاولة


بدوره، أوضح المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي نداف شوشاني، أنه ليس لديه شيء ملموس بشأن بناء قاعدة أمريكية كبيرة. وقال: «نحن نعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع الأمريكيين وشركاء مختلفين بشأن مستقبل غزة.. وهناك أفكار مختلفة مطروحة على الطاولة».


وأفادت منظمة «شومريم»، وهي منظمة إخبارية غير ربحية في إسرائيل، أمس بأن أمريكا تخطط لإنشاء قاعدة كبيرة في منطقة غزة للإشراف على وقف إطلاق النار، مستشهدة بمسؤولين إسرائيليين اطلعوا على الخطط الأولية.