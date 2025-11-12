The U.S. administration announced that it has not yet approved the step to establish a temporary military base near Gaza. Bloomberg reported that White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt confirmed that the document previously published regarding this matter is "just a single paper prepared by random individuals within the military."



Formation of a Stability Force



There were reports about the establishment of a temporary base capable of accommodating 10,000 people as part of Washington's efforts to form a stability force that includes troops from other countries to monitor the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.



Informed sources reported yesterday (Tuesday) that the U.S. Navy is seeking cost estimates from several pre-qualified companies to create a "self-sufficient temporary military operations base capable of supporting 10,000 personnel and providing 10,000 square feet of office space for 12 months," according to a request for information sent on October 31 to qualified contractors, which Bloomberg reviewed.



Two informed sources indicated that the United States is seeking international support for a proposal to send foreign troops to Gaza to help secure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was signed last month.



Initial Planning Step



For his part, a U.S. official, who requested anonymity, stated that the request represents an initial planning step for the potential establishment of a base in southern Israel for the international stability force.



Among the detailed requirements in the contract is a "comprehensive security plan that includes access control measures, threat response, incident reporting, and mass casualty situations."



The submitted requests clarified that the contractor will provide a "ready integrated solution," meaning it will handle every aspect of building and managing the base, including providing three meals a day for all 10,000 personnel, managing water and waste, generating power, laundry services, a reliable communications network, and a medical clinic.



The companies qualified for this contract are part of a contracting process called WEXMAC, managed by the U.S. Navy's Supply Systems Command, and the same process was used to award a $1.26 billion contract in July to build a 5,000-bed tent camp at a military base in El Paso, according to Bloomberg.



Different Ideas on the Table



For his part, Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Nadav Shoshani clarified that he has nothing concrete regarding the construction of a large American base. He said, "We are working alongside the Americans and various partners regarding the future of Gaza... and there are different ideas on the table."



The organization "Shomrim," a nonprofit news organization in Israel, reported yesterday that America plans to establish a large base in the Gaza area to oversee the ceasefire, citing Israeli officials who have seen the initial plans.