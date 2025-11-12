أعلنت الإدارة الأمريكية أنها لم توافق بعد على خطوة إنشاء قاعدة عسكرية مؤقتة قرب غزة. ونقلت وكالة«بلومبيرغ» عن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، تأكيدها أن الوثيقة التي نشرت سابقاً حول هذه المسألة بأنها «مجرد ورقة واحدة أعدها أشخاص عشوائيون داخل الجيش».
تشكيل قوة استقرار
وكانت أنباء ترددت حول إنشاء قاعدة مؤقتة قادرة على استيعاب 10 آلاف شخص في إطار مساعي واشنطن لتشكيل قوة استقرار تضم قوات من دول أخرى لمراقبة وقف إطلاق النار بين حماس وإسرائيل.
وأفادت مصادر مطلعة أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأن البحرية الأمريكية تسعى للحصول على تقدير تكلفة من قبل عدة شركات مؤهلة مسبقًا لإنشاء «قاعدة عمليات عسكرية مؤقتة مكتفية ذاتيًا، قادرة على دعم 10000 فرد وتوفير مساحة مكتبية تبلغ 10000 قدم مربعة لمدة 12 شهرًا»، وفقًا لطلب معلومات أرسل في 31 أكتوبر الماضي، إلى المقاولين المؤهلين واطلعت عليه وكالة بلومبيرغ.
وأفاد مصدران مطلعان على الأمر أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى للحصول على دعم دولي لمقترح إرسال قوات أجنبية إلى غزة من أجل المساعدة في تأمين الهدنة الهشة بين إسرائيل وحماس التي تم توقيعها الشهر الماضي.
خطوة تخطيط أولية
من جانبه، قال مسؤول أمريكي، طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته، إن الطلب يمثل خطوة تخطيط أولية لإنشاء قاعدة محتملة في جنوب إسرائيل لقوة الاستقرار الدولية.
ومن بين المطالب المفصلة في العقد «خطة أمنية شاملة تشمل إجراءات للتحكم في الوصول، والاستجابة للتهديدات، والإبلاغ عن الحوادث، وحالات الإصابات الجماعية».
وأوضحت الطلبات المقدمة أن المقاول سيقدم «حلًا متكاملًا جاهزًا»، مما يعني أنه سيتولى كل جانب من جوانب بناء القاعدة وإدارتها، بما في ذلك تقديم ثلاث وجبات يوميًا لجميع الأفراد البالغ عددهم 10,000، والتعامل مع إدارة المياه والنفايات، وتوليد الطاقة، وخدمة الغسيل، وشبكة اتصالات موثوقة، وعيادة طبية.
أما الشركات المؤهلة لهذا العقد فهي جزء من عملية تعاقد تسمى WEXMAC، التي تديرها قيادة أنظمة الإمداد التابعة للبحرية الأمريكية، وتم استخدام نفس العملية لمنح عقد بقيمة 1.26 مليار دولار في يوليو لبناء مخيم خيام بسعة 5000 سرير في قاعدة عسكرية في إل باسو، وفق ما أوردت «بلومبيرغ».
أفكار مختلفة على الطاولة
بدوره، أوضح المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي نداف شوشاني، أنه ليس لديه شيء ملموس بشأن بناء قاعدة أمريكية كبيرة. وقال: «نحن نعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع الأمريكيين وشركاء مختلفين بشأن مستقبل غزة.. وهناك أفكار مختلفة مطروحة على الطاولة».
وأفادت منظمة «شومريم»، وهي منظمة إخبارية غير ربحية في إسرائيل، أمس بأن أمريكا تخطط لإنشاء قاعدة كبيرة في منطقة غزة للإشراف على وقف إطلاق النار، مستشهدة بمسؤولين إسرائيليين اطلعوا على الخطط الأولية.
The U.S. administration announced that it has not yet approved the step to establish a temporary military base near Gaza. Bloomberg reported that White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt confirmed that the document previously published regarding this matter is "just a single paper prepared by random individuals within the military."
Formation of a Stability Force
There were reports about the establishment of a temporary base capable of accommodating 10,000 people as part of Washington's efforts to form a stability force that includes troops from other countries to monitor the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
Informed sources reported yesterday (Tuesday) that the U.S. Navy is seeking cost estimates from several pre-qualified companies to create a "self-sufficient temporary military operations base capable of supporting 10,000 personnel and providing 10,000 square feet of office space for 12 months," according to a request for information sent on October 31 to qualified contractors, which Bloomberg reviewed.
Two informed sources indicated that the United States is seeking international support for a proposal to send foreign troops to Gaza to help secure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was signed last month.
Initial Planning Step
For his part, a U.S. official, who requested anonymity, stated that the request represents an initial planning step for the potential establishment of a base in southern Israel for the international stability force.
Among the detailed requirements in the contract is a "comprehensive security plan that includes access control measures, threat response, incident reporting, and mass casualty situations."
The submitted requests clarified that the contractor will provide a "ready integrated solution," meaning it will handle every aspect of building and managing the base, including providing three meals a day for all 10,000 personnel, managing water and waste, generating power, laundry services, a reliable communications network, and a medical clinic.
The companies qualified for this contract are part of a contracting process called WEXMAC, managed by the U.S. Navy's Supply Systems Command, and the same process was used to award a $1.26 billion contract in July to build a 5,000-bed tent camp at a military base in El Paso, according to Bloomberg.
Different Ideas on the Table
For his part, Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Nadav Shoshani clarified that he has nothing concrete regarding the construction of a large American base. He said, "We are working alongside the Americans and various partners regarding the future of Gaza... and there are different ideas on the table."
The organization "Shomrim," a nonprofit news organization in Israel, reported yesterday that America plans to establish a large base in the Gaza area to oversee the ceasefire, citing Israeli officials who have seen the initial plans.