في مشهد أشبه بأفلام التجسس، كشف جهاز الأمن الروسي عن إحباط خطة جريئة حاول فيها عملاء أوكرانيون وبريطانيون إغراء طيار روسي بخيانة بلاده وسرقة طائرة «ميغ 31» المزوّدة بصاروخ «كينجال» الفرط صوتي مقابل ثلاثة ملايين دولار!
ونقلت وكالة الإعلام الروسية عن جهاز الأمن الاتحادي الروسي أن الطائرة المخطوفة كان من المقرّر أن تطير باتّجاه قاعدة جوية تابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي في مدينة كونستانتا الرومانية، حيث كان من الممكن أن تسقطها الدفاعات الجوية.
وذكر الجهاز أن أوكرانيا وبريطانيا خططتا «لاستفزاز» واسع النطاق باستخدام الطائرة المخطوفة، وأن المخابرات العسكرية الأوكرانية سعت لتجنيد طيارين روس مقابل ثلاثة ملايين دولار لسرقة المقاتلة.
وبث التلفزيون الحكومي صوراً لرسائل وتسجيلات لشخص قيل إنّه يعمل لمصلحة المخابرات الأوكرانية والبريطانية، عرض ثلاثة ملايين دولار على طيار روسي لقيادة طائرة «ميغ» إلى أوروبا، وعُرض على الطيار الحصول على جنسية.
وصاروخ «كينجال» الروسي هو صاروخ بالستي يُطلق من الجو، وتصفه موسكو بأنّه فرط صوتي، وهو قادر على الطيران بسرعات عالية للغاية والمناورة خلال اتّخاذ مسارات الطيران ما يجعل تعقّبه واعتراضه صعباً على الدفاعات الجوية.
In a scene reminiscent of spy movies, the Russian security service revealed the thwarting of a bold plan in which Ukrainian and British agents attempted to entice a Russian pilot to betray his country and steal a MiG-31 aircraft equipped with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile in exchange for three million dollars!
The Russian Federal Security Service reported that the hijacked aircraft was supposed to fly towards a NATO airbase in the Romanian city of Constanta, where it could have been shot down by air defenses.
The agency mentioned that Ukraine and Britain planned a "large-scale provocation" using the hijacked aircraft, and that Ukrainian military intelligence sought to recruit Russian pilots for three million dollars to steal the fighter jet.
State television broadcast images of messages and recordings from a person said to be working for Ukrainian and British intelligence, offering three million dollars to a Russian pilot to fly a MiG to Europe, with the pilot being offered citizenship.
The Russian Kinzhal missile is an air-launched ballistic missile, which Moscow describes as hypersonic, capable of flying at extremely high speeds and maneuvering during flight paths, making it difficult for air defenses to track and intercept.