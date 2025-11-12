في مشهد أشبه بأفلام التجسس، كشف جهاز الأمن الروسي عن إحباط خطة جريئة حاول فيها عملاء أوكرانيون وبريطانيون إغراء طيار روسي بخيانة بلاده وسرقة طائرة «ميغ 31» المزوّدة بصاروخ «كينجال» الفرط صوتي مقابل ثلاثة ملايين دولار!

ونقلت وكالة الإعلام الروسية عن جهاز الأمن الاتحادي الروسي أن الطائرة المخطوفة كان من المقرّر أن تطير باتّجاه قاعدة جوية تابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي في مدينة كونستانتا الرومانية، حيث كان من الممكن أن تسقطها الدفاعات الجوية.

وذكر الجهاز أن أوكرانيا وبريطانيا خططتا «لاستفزاز» واسع النطاق باستخدام الطائرة المخطوفة، وأن المخابرات العسكرية الأوكرانية سعت لتجنيد طيارين روس مقابل ثلاثة ملايين دولار لسرقة المقاتلة.

وبث التلفزيون الحكومي صوراً لرسائل وتسجيلات لشخص قيل إنّه يعمل لمصلحة المخابرات الأوكرانية والبريطانية، عرض ثلاثة ملايين دولار على طيار روسي لقيادة طائرة «ميغ» إلى أوروبا، وعُرض على الطيار الحصول على جنسية.

وصاروخ «كينجال» الروسي هو صاروخ بالستي يُطلق من الجو، وتصفه موسكو بأنّه فرط صوتي، وهو قادر على الطيران بسرعات عالية للغاية والمناورة خلال اتّخاذ مسارات الطيران ما يجعل تعقّبه واعتراضه صعباً على الدفاعات الجوية.