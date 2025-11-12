In a scene reminiscent of spy movies, the Russian security service revealed the thwarting of a bold plan in which Ukrainian and British agents attempted to entice a Russian pilot to betray his country and steal a MiG-31 aircraft equipped with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile in exchange for three million dollars!

The Russian Federal Security Service reported that the hijacked aircraft was supposed to fly towards a NATO airbase in the Romanian city of Constanta, where it could have been shot down by air defenses.

The agency mentioned that Ukraine and Britain planned a "large-scale provocation" using the hijacked aircraft, and that Ukrainian military intelligence sought to recruit Russian pilots for three million dollars to steal the fighter jet.

State television broadcast images of messages and recordings from a person said to be working for Ukrainian and British intelligence, offering three million dollars to a Russian pilot to fly a MiG to Europe, with the pilot being offered citizenship.

The Russian Kinzhal missile is an air-launched ballistic missile, which Moscow describes as hypersonic, capable of flying at extremely high speeds and maneuvering during flight paths, making it difficult for air defenses to track and intercept.