أعلن الرئيسان الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون والفلسطيني محمود عباس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تشكيل لجنة مشتركة لصياغة دستور دولة فلسطين.


وقال ماكرون خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع عباس، بعد لقاء ثنائي في قصر الإليزيه بباريس: من الضروري العمل على عودة سريعة للسلطة الفلسطينية في القطاع، وتفكيك حركة حماس، موضحاً أن فرنسا تعارض عودة «حماس» للسيطرة على قطاع غزة.

إعداد الدستور الفلسطيني


وافصح الرئيس الفرنسي عن إنشاء لجنة مشتركة لتعزيز دولة فلسطين، ستساهم في إعداد دستور، موضحاً أن اللجنة ستتولى العمل على جميع الجوانب القانونية: الدستورية والمؤسسية والتنظيمية.


ولفت إلى أن هذه الإصلاحات الضرورية شروط أساسية لتكوين دولة فلسطينية قابلة للحياة، وديمقراطية، وذات سيادة، إلى جانب إسرائيل.


وأشار ماكرون إلى أن الرئيس الفلسطيني أكد له إلغاء نظام دفع الأموال للأسرى، وأنه سيتم إجراء إصلاح للكتب المدرسية يستبعد أي خطاب كراهية وفقاً لمعايير اليونسكو. ماكرون يستقبل عباس

رفض فرنسي للاستيطان


وفي ما يتعلق بالمساعي الإسرائيلية لضم الضفة الغربية، أكد ماكرون أن مشاريع الضمّ الإسرائيلية الجزئية أو الكلية أو بحكم الأمر الواقع عبر الاستيطان في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، تشكل خطاً أحمر، مشدداً بالقول: فرنسا وشركاؤها الأوروبيون سيردون على هذه المشاريع بقوة إن نُفذت.


وأضاف:عنف المستوطنين وتسارع مشاريع الاستيطان يبلغان مستويات قياسية جديدة تهدد استقرار الضفة الغربية وتشكل انتهاكات للقانون الدولي.


وأعلن ماكرون تخصيص فرنسا 100 مليون يورو إضافية مساعدات إنسانية لغزة في 2025، وتشمل الأدوية والمعدات الطبية.

التزام فلسطيني بإجراء إصلاحات


بدوره، أكد الرئيس الفلسطيني التزامه بإجراء إصلاحات داخل السلطة الفلسطينية تشمل تنظيم انتخابات رئاسية وبرلمانية في أقرب وقت ممكن وفي جميع الأراضي الفلسطينية، مبيناً أن الانتخابات ستُجرى بعد عام من الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، التي تشمل نزع سلاح «حماس».