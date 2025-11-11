French President Emmanuel Macron and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced today (Tuesday) the formation of a joint committee to draft the Constitution of the State of Palestine.



Macron stated during a joint press conference with Abbas, following a bilateral meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris: It is essential to work towards the swift return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip and to dismantle Hamas, clarifying that France opposes the return of "Hamas" to control the Gaza Strip.



Drafting the Palestinian Constitution



The French president revealed the establishment of a joint committee to strengthen the State of Palestine, which will contribute to drafting a constitution, explaining that the committee will work on all legal aspects: constitutional, institutional, and organizational.



He pointed out that these necessary reforms are fundamental conditions for the formation of a viable, democratic, and sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.



Macron noted that the Palestinian president assured him of the cancellation of the payment system for prisoners' families, and that there will be a reform of school textbooks to exclude any hate speech according to UNESCO standards.



French Rejection of Settlement



Regarding Israeli efforts to annex the West Bank, Macron emphasized that partial or total Israeli annexation projects, or de facto annexation through settlement in the occupied West Bank, constitute a red line, stressing: France and its European partners will respond strongly to these projects if implemented.



He added: The violence of settlers and the acceleration of settlement projects are reaching new record levels that threaten the stability of the West Bank and constitute violations of international law.



Macron announced that France will allocate an additional 100 million euros in humanitarian aid to Gaza in 2025, which will include medicines and medical equipment.



Palestinian Commitment to Reforms



For his part, the Palestinian president affirmed his commitment to implement reforms within the Palestinian Authority, including organizing presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible in all Palestinian territories, indicating that elections will be held one year after transitioning to the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, which includes the disarmament of "Hamas".