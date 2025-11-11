هدد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالرد بالمثل إذا أقدمت أي قوة نووية على إجراء تجربة نووية، متهماً الولايات المتحدة بممارسة ألعاب خطيرة للغاية عبر اتصالاتها مع كوريا الجنوبية واليابان بشأن نشر محتمل لأسلحة نووية في أراضيهما.


وقال لافروف، خلال لقاء مع وسائل إعلام في موسكو: «روسيا مستعدة لمناقشة شكوك واشنطن بشأن مزاعم وجود نشاط روسي في مجال التجارب النووية بشكل مباشر وشفاف»، معرباً عن قلق موسكو من إمكانية استئناف واشنطن التجارب النووية.


لا نية لإجراء تجارب نووية


وأضاف وزير الخارجية الروسي: تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن استئناف روسيا التجارب النووية غير صحيحة، مبيناً أن موسكو لم تعلن عن نيتها إجراء أي تجارب من هذا النوع.


ولفت لافروف إلى أن الولايات المتحدة على اتصال مع كوريا الجنوبية واليابان بشأن النشر المحتمل للأسلحة النووية هناك، وهذه ألعاب خطيرة للغاية، مشدداً بالقول: روسيا تقترح على الولايات المتحدة تمديد القيود المفروضة بموجب معاهدة «نيو ستارت» لمدة عام إضافي، بهدف تهيئة أجواء من التهدئة وإجراء تحليل مشترك للأوضاع بعيداً عن التقييمات المبنية على الرؤية الأوكرانية للأحداث.


وأشار إلى أن هذا التمديد لا يتطلب مشاورات إضافية، بل فقط موافقة واشنطن.


ودعا وزير الخارجية الروسي إلى عدم ربط موضوع القمة الروسية الأمريكية في بودابست بالنقاش الجاري حول التجارب النووية، مبيناً أن المرشح لمنصب مساعد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي صرّح علناً بأنه يسعى لتحقيق أهدافه عبر التهديد باستخدام الأسلحة النووية.


لم نتلقَّ من أمريكا مبادرة لعقد قمة


وأفصح وزير الخارجية الروسي عن أن موسكو كانت تنتظر من الولايات المتحدة تحديد موعد ومكان اللقاء التحضيري لـ«قمة بودابست» بين الرئيسين ترمب وبوتين، لكنها لم تتلقَّ أي مبادرة من الجانب الأمريكي، نافياً صحة ما ورد في صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» بشأن أسباب إلغاء القمة بين بوتين وترمب.


وقال لافروف: المقال تضمن العديد من الأكاذيب، بما في ذلك حول تسلسل الأحداث.


وشدد لافروف على أن الخطوة التالية بعد المحادثة التي جرت مع نظيره الأمريكي ماركو روبيو كان من المفترض أن تكون اجتماعاً بين ممثلي وزارتي الخارجية والدفاع وأجهزة الاستخبارات في البلدين.


وكانت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، قد ذكرت نهاية أكتوبر الماضي، أن الولايات المتحدة ألغت «قمة بودابست» بعد إصرار موسكو على مطالبها بشأن الحرب في أوكرانيا، موضحة أن القرار جاء بعد اتصال هاتفي شابه التوتر بين وزيري الخارجية الأمريكي روبيو والروسي لافروف.