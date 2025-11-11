Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov threatened today (Tuesday) to respond in kind if any nuclear power conducts a nuclear test, accusing the United States of engaging in extremely dangerous games through its communications with South Korea and Japan regarding a potential deployment of nuclear weapons on their territories.



Lavrov stated during a meeting with media in Moscow: "Russia is ready to discuss Washington's doubts about claims of Russian activity in the field of nuclear testing directly and transparently," expressing Moscow's concern over the possibility of Washington resuming nuclear tests.



No intention to conduct nuclear tests



The Russian Foreign Minister added: The statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Russia resuming nuclear tests are incorrect, indicating that Moscow has not announced any intention to conduct such tests.



Lavrov pointed out that the United States is in contact with South Korea and Japan regarding the potential deployment of nuclear weapons there, describing this as extremely dangerous games, emphasizing: Russia proposes to the United States to extend the restrictions imposed under the "New START" treaty for an additional year, with the aim of creating an atmosphere of de-escalation and conducting a joint analysis of the situations away from assessments based on the Ukrainian perspective of events.



He noted that this extension does not require additional consultations, but only the approval of Washington.



The Russian Foreign Minister called for not linking the topic of the Russian-American summit in Budapest to the ongoing discussion about nuclear tests, indicating that the nominee for the position of U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense publicly stated that he seeks to achieve his goals through the threat of using nuclear weapons.



We have not received an initiative from America to hold a summit



Lavrov revealed that Moscow was waiting for the United States to set a date and place for the preparatory meeting for the "Budapest Summit" between Presidents Trump and Putin, but it has not received any initiative from the American side, denying the accuracy of what was reported in the "Financial Times" regarding the reasons for canceling the summit between Putin and Trump.



Lavrov said: The article contained many lies, including about the sequence of events.



He emphasized that the next step after the conversation with his American counterpart Marco Rubio was supposed to be a meeting between representatives of the foreign and defense ministries and intelligence agencies of both countries.



The "Financial Times" reported at the end of October that the United States canceled the "Budapest Summit" after Moscow insisted on its demands regarding the war in Ukraine, explaining that the decision came after a tense phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and Russian Lavrov.