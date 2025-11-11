كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن التوصل إلى تسوية بين رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ومبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر، لترحيل 200 عنصر من مسلحي حركة حماس.
ونقلت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرنوت» الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول في المجلس الأمني الإسرائيلي المصغر قوله إن الخطة الأصلية التي اقترحها الرئيس ترمب تنص على أن يمنح مقاتلو كتائب القسام عفواً مشروطاً عن أفعالهم فقط بعد تسليم أسلحتهم والتعهد بعدم العودة إلى القتال، بعد الإفراج الكامل عن باقي جثث الأسرى الإسرائيليين، مضيفاً: يوجد نحو 200 مقاتل فلسطيني في مناطق محاصرة بحي الجنينة شرق رفح، وتسعى «حماس» إلى نقلهم إلى الجانب الفلسطيني من الخط الأصفر ضمن ترتيبات وقف إطلاق النار المرحلي.
وأفاد المصدر أن هذا العدد يمثل جزءاً بسيطاً من مجموع المقاتلين والمدنيين المتبقين بين الحدود مع إسرائيل وخط الانسحاب الأولي من رفح وخان يونس، رغم الانقسام الحاد في كيفية التعامل مع هذا الملف، خصوصاً أن رئيس أركان جيش الاحتلال الجنرال إيال زامير شدد على القضاء على جميع المقاتلين المحاصرين في الأنفاق، واستغلال الفرصة لتدمير ما تبقى من البنية التحتية في رفح وخان يونس، بينما رأى آخرون أن المخرج الأنسب هو ترحيلهم أو السماح لهم بالاستسلام بشروط محددة.
