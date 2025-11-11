Israeli media revealed today (Tuesday) that an agreement has been reached between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President's envoy Jared Kushner to deport 200 members of Hamas militants.



The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that a source in the Israeli security cabinet said that the original plan proposed by President Trump stipulates that members of the Qassam Brigades would be granted conditional amnesty for their actions only after surrendering their weapons and pledging not to return to fighting, following the complete release of the remaining bodies of Israeli prisoners. He added: There are about 200 Palestinian fighters in besieged areas of the Al-Janine neighborhood east of Rafah, and Hamas is seeking to transfer them to the Palestinian side of the yellow line as part of a phased ceasefire arrangement.



The source indicated that this number represents a small part of the total fighters and civilians remaining between the borders with Israel and the initial withdrawal line from Rafah and Khan Younis, despite the sharp division on how to handle this file, especially since the Chief of Staff of the occupation army, General Eyal Zamir, emphasized the need to eliminate all trapped fighters in the tunnels and to take the opportunity to destroy what remains of the infrastructure in Rafah and Khan Younis, while others believe that the most suitable solution is to deport them or allow them to surrender under specific conditions.