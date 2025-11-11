وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب انتقادات حادة إلى فرنسا والرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون، خلال مقابلة بثّتها قناة فوكس نيوز، قائلاً إن الولايات المتحدة تواجه الكثير من المشكلات مع الفرنسيين، في تصريحات أعادت التوتر إلى العلاقة بين البلدين.

وقال ترمب في المقابلة: "لدينا الكثير من المشكلات مع الفرنسيين. إنهم يفرضون ضرائب غير عادلة على تقنياتنا، ويصعّبون التعامل التجاري معنا". وحاولت واشنطن مراراً معالجة الخلافات الضريبية دون جدوى.

وخلال الحوار، تحدث الرئيس الأمريكي أيضاً عن طلاب فرنسيين في الولايات المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أن «الكثير منهم يدرسون هنا».

ومرت علاقة ترمب بماكرون بمتغيرات عدة، فقد كانت في البداية جيدة جداً، ثم أصبحت صعبة، بسبب وجود خلافات حول قضايا المناخ والتجارة والدفاع في حلف شمال الأطلسي.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات حول العلاقات الأمريكية الفرنسية لتسلط الضوء على توتر دبلوماسي متجدد بسبب الخلافات الاقتصادية والضريبية، في حين لم يصدر تعليق رسمي من الإليزيه حتى الآن.