U.S. President Donald Trump directed sharp criticism at France and President Emmanuel Macron during an interview aired on Fox News, stating that the United States faces many problems with the French, in remarks that renewed tensions between the two countries.

Trump said in the interview: "We have a lot of problems with the French. They impose unfair taxes on our technologies and make it difficult to do business with us." Washington has repeatedly tried to address the tax disputes without success.

During the conversation, the U.S. president also spoke about French students in the United States, noting that "many of them are studying here."

The relationship between Trump and Macron has undergone several changes; it was initially very good, then became difficult due to disagreements over climate issues, trade, and defense in NATO.

These remarks about U.S.-French relations highlight a renewed diplomatic tension due to economic and tax disputes, while no official comment has yet been issued from the Élysée.