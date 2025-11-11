وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب انتقادات حادة إلى فرنسا والرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون، خلال مقابلة بثّتها قناة فوكس نيوز، قائلاً إن الولايات المتحدة تواجه الكثير من المشكلات مع الفرنسيين، في تصريحات أعادت التوتر إلى العلاقة بين البلدين.
وقال ترمب في المقابلة: "لدينا الكثير من المشكلات مع الفرنسيين. إنهم يفرضون ضرائب غير عادلة على تقنياتنا، ويصعّبون التعامل التجاري معنا". وحاولت واشنطن مراراً معالجة الخلافات الضريبية دون جدوى.
وخلال الحوار، تحدث الرئيس الأمريكي أيضاً عن طلاب فرنسيين في الولايات المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أن «الكثير منهم يدرسون هنا».
ومرت علاقة ترمب بماكرون بمتغيرات عدة، فقد كانت في البداية جيدة جداً، ثم أصبحت صعبة، بسبب وجود خلافات حول قضايا المناخ والتجارة والدفاع في حلف شمال الأطلسي.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات حول العلاقات الأمريكية الفرنسية لتسلط الضوء على توتر دبلوماسي متجدد بسبب الخلافات الاقتصادية والضريبية، في حين لم يصدر تعليق رسمي من الإليزيه حتى الآن.
U.S. President Donald Trump directed sharp criticism at France and President Emmanuel Macron during an interview aired on Fox News, stating that the United States faces many problems with the French, in remarks that renewed tensions between the two countries.
Trump said in the interview: "We have a lot of problems with the French. They impose unfair taxes on our technologies and make it difficult to do business with us." Washington has repeatedly tried to address the tax disputes without success.
During the conversation, the U.S. president also spoke about French students in the United States, noting that "many of them are studying here."
The relationship between Trump and Macron has undergone several changes; it was initially very good, then became difficult due to disagreements over climate issues, trade, and defense in NATO.
These remarks about U.S.-French relations highlight a renewed diplomatic tension due to economic and tax disputes, while no official comment has yet been issued from the Élysée.