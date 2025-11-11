كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن منع فرنسا لـ8 شركات إسرائيلية من المشاركة في معرض أمني.
وذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، أن فرنسا قررت منع 8 شركات إسرائيلية من المشاركة في معرض للأمن الذي يقام في باريس الأسبوع القادم، موضحة أن هناك امتعاضاً في إسرائيل بسبب هذا القرار وتهديد برد قاسٍ للغاية.
وكانت فرنسا قد منعت العام الماضي شركات إسرائيلية من المشاركة في معرض تجاري بحري عسكري، وقالت حينها وزارة الدفاع الفرنسية إن الظروف ليست مناسبة للشركات للمشاركة.
ويأتي ذلك وسط تزايد مظاهر العزلة ضد إسرائيل خصوصاً بعد إعلان عدد من الدول الكبرى على رأسها فرنسا وبريطانيا وكندا الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.
ماكرون يلتقي عباس في باريس
من جهة أخرى، أكدت الرئاسة الفرنسية أن الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون سيستقبل خلال الساعات القادمة الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس الذي وصل إلى باريس أمس، لبحث الخطوات اللاحقة ضمن الاتفاق الذي أفضى إلى وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحماس في قطاع غزة.
ويعتزم ماكرون التأكيد على ضرورة الوصول المستمر للمساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة، وبحسب بيان الإليزيه فإن ماكرون سيستضيف رئيس دولة فلسطين محمود عباس التي اعترفت بها فرنسا رسمياً في سبتمبر الماضي، وسيناقش معه الخطوات القادمة لخطة السلام، لا سيما في مجالات الأمن والحكم وإعادة الإعمار، وذلك بالتعاون مع الشركاء العرب والدوليين، للتحضير لليوم التالي.
Israeli media revealed today (Tuesday) that France has banned 8 Israeli companies from participating in a security exhibition.
Channel 12 reported that France decided to prevent 8 Israeli companies from participating in the security exhibition taking place in Paris next week, noting that there is dissatisfaction in Israel regarding this decision and a threat of a very harsh response.
Last year, France had also barred Israeli companies from participating in a military maritime trade exhibition, stating at the time that the conditions were not suitable for the companies to participate.
This comes amid increasing signs of isolation against Israel, especially after several major countries, led by France, Britain, and Canada, announced their recognition of the Palestinian state.
Macron Meets Abbas in Paris
On another note, the French presidency confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will receive Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in Paris yesterday, to discuss the next steps in the agreement that led to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Macron intends to emphasize the necessity of continuous humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. According to a statement from the Élysée, Macron will host the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, which France officially recognized last September, and will discuss with him the upcoming steps for the peace plan, particularly in the areas of security, governance, and reconstruction, in cooperation with Arab and international partners, in preparation for the day after.