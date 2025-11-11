كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن منع فرنسا لـ8 شركات إسرائيلية من المشاركة في معرض أمني.


وذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، أن فرنسا قررت منع 8 شركات إسرائيلية من المشاركة في معرض للأمن الذي يقام في باريس الأسبوع القادم، موضحة أن هناك امتعاضاً في إسرائيل بسبب هذا القرار وتهديد برد قاسٍ للغاية.


وكانت فرنسا قد منعت العام الماضي شركات إسرائيلية من المشاركة في معرض تجاري بحري عسكري، وقالت حينها وزارة الدفاع الفرنسية إن الظروف ليست مناسبة للشركات للمشاركة.


ويأتي ذلك وسط تزايد مظاهر العزلة ضد إسرائيل خصوصاً بعد إعلان عدد من الدول الكبرى على رأسها فرنسا وبريطانيا وكندا الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.


ماكرون يلتقي عباس في باريس


من جهة أخرى، أكدت الرئاسة الفرنسية أن الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون سيستقبل خلال الساعات القادمة الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس الذي وصل إلى باريس أمس، لبحث الخطوات اللاحقة ضمن الاتفاق الذي أفضى إلى وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحماس في قطاع غزة.


ويعتزم ماكرون التأكيد على ضرورة الوصول المستمر للمساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة، وبحسب بيان الإليزيه فإن ماكرون سيستضيف رئيس دولة فلسطين محمود عباس التي اعترفت بها فرنسا رسمياً في سبتمبر الماضي، وسيناقش معه الخطوات القادمة لخطة السلام، لا سيما في مجالات الأمن والحكم وإعادة الإعمار، وذلك بالتعاون مع الشركاء العرب والدوليين، للتحضير لليوم التالي.