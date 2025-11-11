Israeli media revealed today (Tuesday) that France has banned 8 Israeli companies from participating in a security exhibition.



Channel 12 reported that France decided to prevent 8 Israeli companies from participating in the security exhibition taking place in Paris next week, noting that there is dissatisfaction in Israel regarding this decision and a threat of a very harsh response.



Last year, France had also barred Israeli companies from participating in a military maritime trade exhibition, stating at the time that the conditions were not suitable for the companies to participate.



This comes amid increasing signs of isolation against Israel, especially after several major countries, led by France, Britain, and Canada, announced their recognition of the Palestinian state.



Macron Meets Abbas in Paris



On another note, the French presidency confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will receive Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in Paris yesterday, to discuss the next steps in the agreement that led to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Macron intends to emphasize the necessity of continuous humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. According to a statement from the Élysée, Macron will host the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, which France officially recognized last September, and will discuss with him the upcoming steps for the peace plan, particularly in the areas of security, governance, and reconstruction, in cooperation with Arab and international partners, in preparation for the day after.