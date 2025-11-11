فيما أغلقت صناديقالإقتراع في العراق، بدأ الفرز، أكدت المفوضية العليا للانتخابات أن نسبة التصويت في الانتخابات البرلمانية بلغت 67%.

وأوضحت المفوضية أن العملية سارت بشكل طبيعي وسط حضور مكثف للمراقبين دون تسجيل أ يخروقات أو توقفات تذكر.

ويتعين على المحكمة العليا في العراق المصادقة على نتائج الانتخابات التي من المقرر أن تظهر خلال الساعات القادمة، ثم يعقد مجلس النواب جلسته الأولى التي يجب أن تنعقد خلال 15 يوماً من إعلان النتائج النهائية ويترأسها النائب الأكبر سناً، لانتخاب رئيس جديد له، على أن ينتخب البرلمان رئيساً للجمهورية خلال 30 يوماً بغالبية الثلثَين.


ووفقاً للدستور العراقي فإن منصب الرئيس يعود منذ أول انتخابات متعددة شهدها البلد في 2005، إلى الأكراد، بينما يتولى الشيعة رئاسة الوزراء، والسنة مجلس النواب، غير أنه في الغالب لا يلتزم السياسيون العراقيون بالمهل الدستورية بسبب مناوشات سياسية معهودة.


وانعقد البرلمان للمرة الأولى بعد نحو 3 أشهر من انتخابه في آخر انتخابات عام 2021، بسبب توترات سياسية جراء فوز الزعيم الشيعي مقتدى الصدر بأكبر عدد من المقاعد (73 مقعداً) وهو ما لاقى رفضاً من الأحزاب الشيعية الآخرى التي نددت بالنتائج.


وشهدت الأزمة السياسية بعد الانتخابات الماضية عنفاً في الشارع تبعه انسحاب الصدر، وانتخب البرلمان في أكتوبر 2022 مرشح التسوية عبد اللطيف رشيد رئيساً للبلاد الذي كلف بدوره محمد شياع السوداني مرشح تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي»، تشكيل حكومة جديدة.


ويتوجب على الرئيس العراقي المنتخب تكليف رئيس للحكومة خلال 15 يوماً من تاريخ انتخابه، يكون مرشح الكتلة النيابية الأكبر عدداً بحسب الدستور ويكون الممثل الفعلي للسلطة التنفيذية، إلا في استحالة وجود أغلبية مطلقة، فإنه يختار أي ائتلاف قادر على التفاوض مع الحلفاء ليصبح الكتلة الأكبر، رئيساً للحكومة القادمة، وعقب تسميته، تكون أمامه مهلة 30 يوماً لتأليف الحكومة.