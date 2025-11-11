As the polling stations closed in Iraq and the counting began, the High Electoral Commission confirmed that the voter turnout in the parliamentary elections reached 67%.

The Commission clarified that the process proceeded normally amidst a heavy presence of observers, with no significant violations or interruptions reported.

The Supreme Court in Iraq must ratify the election results, which are expected to be announced in the coming hours. Following this, the House of Representatives will hold its first session, which must convene within 15 days of the announcement of the final results, and it will be chaired by the oldest member, to elect a new president. The parliament is to elect a president of the republic within 30 days by a two-thirds majority.



According to the Iraqi constitution, the presidency has been allocated to the Kurds since the first multi-party elections held in the country in 2005, while the Shiites hold the prime ministership and the Sunnis lead the House of Representatives. However, Iraqi politicians often do not adhere to constitutional deadlines due to customary political skirmishes.



The parliament convened for the first time about three months after its election in the last elections of 2021, due to political tensions following the victory of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, who won the largest number of seats (73 seats), which was rejected by other Shiite parties that condemned the results.



The political crisis following the last elections saw street violence, which was followed by al-Sadr's withdrawal. In October 2022, the parliament elected the consensus candidate Abdul Latif Rashid as president, who in turn tasked Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, the candidate of the "Coordination Framework" alliance, with forming a new government.



The elected Iraqi president is required to appoint a prime minister within 15 days of his election, who should be the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc according to the constitution and the actual representative of the executive authority. However, in the event that an absolute majority cannot be established, he may choose any coalition capable of negotiating with allies to become the largest bloc, with the new prime minister having 30 days to form the government after his appointment.