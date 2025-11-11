Politico reported that some officials in the U.S. administration are deeply concerned about the potential collapse of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, due to the difficulty of implementing some key provisions. Documents obtained by the American site revealed that there is "no clear path" forward for the second phase of implementing the U.S. plan.



Challenges Hindering Implementation



The documents presented to U.S. officials discussed challenges hindering the deployment of international peacekeeping forces, such as legal mandates, rules of engagement, how to form them, where to deploy them, and how to coordinate them.



According to the site, the documents were presented last October during a seminar for U.S. Central Command forces and members of the newly established Civil-Military Coordination Center in southern Israel, as part of the agreement that came into effect on October 10.



The first phase of the plan includes a halt to military operations, the return of hostages and prisoners, and the withdrawal of the Israeli army to the yellow line, while the second phase involves disarming Hamas, the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the establishment of a transitional Palestinian government under the supervision of a peace council, reforming the Palestinian Authority, and economic development.



U.S. Commitment to the Agreement



Politico obtained a copy of the documents that included files and presentations prepared by U.S. government agencies, along with current reports on the situation in Gaza and advisory documents from the "Blair" Institute, headed by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Some documents painted a picture of the obstacles faced by the Trump administration and its allies in the region in establishing lasting peace in Gaza.



The documents, which do not contain any classified materials, confirmed that the Trump administration is committed to the peace agreement despite its complexities, along with its organizational plans for Washington's oversight of reconstruction.



The site reported that these documents indicate the possibility that Trump may find himself in the predicament faced by many of his predecessors, namely mediating in a protracted conflict in the Middle East without the patience, resources, or necessary partnerships to make the plan successful.



The presentation did not propose any concrete political solutions, but instead clarified the obstacles facing Washington and its partners in attempting to transform the ceasefire into a permanent peace plan that paves the way for reconstruction.



Obstacles on the Road



The major obstacles hindering the completion of Trump's plan include Israel's reluctance to withdraw from Gaza, Hamas's continued display of strength, and the functions of the peace council that will oversee the plan.



The U.S. administration faces the Palestinian Authority's desire to participate in Gaza's future, despite Israeli opposition. Additionally, the commitment of allies to provide leadership and resources to complete the plan is among the key questions that may hinder the path to peace in Gaza.



Security Vacuum



According to one of the documents, the Palestinian body that will govern Gaza will need long-term U.S. and international support, and security and police forces may require funding and external consultation for decades.



Another document discussed the extent of the massive destruction left by the war and raised several questions, including how quickly any transition could occur and to what extent Hamas would cooperate.



The document claimed that Hamas is reasserting authority and filling the security vacuum in areas from which the Israeli army has withdrawn. Meanwhile, another document suggests that the movement is buying time to reassert control over Gaza, and that any delay serves its interests, according to its statements.