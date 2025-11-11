أفصح موقع «بوليتيكو» أن بعض مسؤولي الإدارة الأمريكية يشعرون بقلق عميق من احتمال انهيار اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين حماس وإسرائيل، بسبب صعوبة تنفيذ بعض البنود الأساسية. وكشفت وثائق حصل عليها الموقع الأمريكي «عدم وجود أي مسار واضح» للمضي قدماً للمرحلة الثانية، لإتمام تنفيذ الخطة الأمريكية.
صعوبات تعيق التنفيذ
وتحدثت الوثائق التي عرضت على مسؤولين أمريكيين عن صعوبات تعيق نشر قوات دولية لحفظ السلام مثل التفويض القانوني، وقواعد الاشتباك، وكيفية تشكيلها، ومكان انتشارها، وكيفية تنسيقها.
وحسب الموقع، فقد عرضت الوثائق في أكتوبر الماضي خلال ندوة لقوات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية وأعضاء مركز التنسيق المدني العسكري الجديد الذي أُنشئ جنوب إسرائيل، كجزء من الاتفاق الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر.
وتشمل المرحلة الأولى من الخطة وقف العمليات العسكرية، عودة الرهائن والأسرى، وانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى الخط الأصفر، أما المرحلة الثانية فتتضمن نزع سلاح حماس، انسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي، إقرار حكم فلسطيني انتقالي بإشراف مجلس السلام، وإصلاح السلطة الفلسطينية، والتنمية الاقتصادية.
التزام أمريكي بالاتفاق
وحصل «بوليتيكو» على نسخة من الوثائق تضمنت ملفات وعروضاً تقديمية أعدتها وكالات حكومية أمريكية، إلى جانب تقارير حالية عن الأوضاع في غزة، ووثائق استشارية من معهد «بلير» الذي يترأسه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير. ورسمت بعض الوثائق صورة للعقبات التي تواجهها إدارة ترمب وحلفاؤها في المنطقة لاستتباب السلام الدائم في غزة.
وأكّدت الوثائق، التي لا تحتوي على أي مواد سرية، أن إدارة ترمب ملتزمة باتفاق السلام رغم تعقيداته، إلى جانب مخططاته التنظيمية لإشراف واشنطن على إعادة الإعمار.
وأفاد الموقع بأن هذه الوثائق تشير إلى احتمال أن يقع ترمب في المأزق الذي وقع فيه العديد من أسلافه، أي التوسط في صراع مستعص بالشرق الأوسط دون صبر، أو موارد، أو الشراكات اللازمة لإنجاح الخطة.
ولم يقترح العرض التقديمي أي حلول سياسية ملموسة، وأوضح بدلاً من ذلك العقبات التي تواجه واشنطن، وشركاءها في محاولة تحويل وقف إطلاق النار إلى خطة سلام دائم تمهّد لإعادة الإعمار.
عقبات على الطريق
وتشمل العقبات الكبرى التي تعيق مسار إتمام تطبيق خطة ترمب، تردد إسرائيل في الانسحاب من غزة، ومواصلة حماس استعراض قوتها، إلى جانب وظائف مجلس السلام الذي سيشرف على الخطة.
وتواجه الإدارة الأمريكية رغبة السلطة الفلسطينية في المشاركة في مستقبل غزة، رغم المعارضة الإسرائيلية. كما أن التزام الحلفاء بتوفير القيادة، والموارد لإتمام الخطة من بين الأسئلة المحورية التي قد تعيق مسار السلام في غزة.
الفراغ الأمني
وحسب إحدى الوثائق، فإن الهيئة الفلسطينية التي ستحكم غزة ستحتاج إلى دعم أمريكي ودولي طويل الأمد، وقد تحتاج قوات الأمن والشرطة إلى تمويل واستشارة خارجية لعقود.
وتحدثت وثيقة أخرى عن حجم الدمار الهائل الذي خلفته الحرب، وطرحت الوثيقة عدة أسئلة من بينها مدى سرعة أي انتقال، وإلى أي مدى ستتعاون حماس.
وزعمت الوثيقة أن حماس تعيد فرض السلطة وتملأ الفراغ الأمني من المناطق التي انسحب منها الجيش الإسرائيلي. فيما ترى وثيقة أخرى، أن الحركة تكسب الوقت لإعادة فرض السيطرة على غزة، وأن أي تأخير يصب في مصلحتها، وفق قولها.
Politico reported that some officials in the U.S. administration are deeply concerned about the potential collapse of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, due to the difficulty of implementing some key provisions. Documents obtained by the American site revealed that there is "no clear path" forward for the second phase of implementing the U.S. plan.
Challenges Hindering Implementation
The documents presented to U.S. officials discussed challenges hindering the deployment of international peacekeeping forces, such as legal mandates, rules of engagement, how to form them, where to deploy them, and how to coordinate them.
According to the site, the documents were presented last October during a seminar for U.S. Central Command forces and members of the newly established Civil-Military Coordination Center in southern Israel, as part of the agreement that came into effect on October 10.
The first phase of the plan includes a halt to military operations, the return of hostages and prisoners, and the withdrawal of the Israeli army to the yellow line, while the second phase involves disarming Hamas, the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the establishment of a transitional Palestinian government under the supervision of a peace council, reforming the Palestinian Authority, and economic development.
U.S. Commitment to the Agreement
Politico obtained a copy of the documents that included files and presentations prepared by U.S. government agencies, along with current reports on the situation in Gaza and advisory documents from the "Blair" Institute, headed by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Some documents painted a picture of the obstacles faced by the Trump administration and its allies in the region in establishing lasting peace in Gaza.
The documents, which do not contain any classified materials, confirmed that the Trump administration is committed to the peace agreement despite its complexities, along with its organizational plans for Washington's oversight of reconstruction.
The site reported that these documents indicate the possibility that Trump may find himself in the predicament faced by many of his predecessors, namely mediating in a protracted conflict in the Middle East without the patience, resources, or necessary partnerships to make the plan successful.
The presentation did not propose any concrete political solutions, but instead clarified the obstacles facing Washington and its partners in attempting to transform the ceasefire into a permanent peace plan that paves the way for reconstruction.
Obstacles on the Road
The major obstacles hindering the completion of Trump's plan include Israel's reluctance to withdraw from Gaza, Hamas's continued display of strength, and the functions of the peace council that will oversee the plan.
The U.S. administration faces the Palestinian Authority's desire to participate in Gaza's future, despite Israeli opposition. Additionally, the commitment of allies to provide leadership and resources to complete the plan is among the key questions that may hinder the path to peace in Gaza.
Security Vacuum
According to one of the documents, the Palestinian body that will govern Gaza will need long-term U.S. and international support, and security and police forces may require funding and external consultation for decades.
Another document discussed the extent of the massive destruction left by the war and raised several questions, including how quickly any transition could occur and to what extent Hamas would cooperate.
The document claimed that Hamas is reasserting authority and filling the security vacuum in areas from which the Israeli army has withdrawn. Meanwhile, another document suggests that the movement is buying time to reassert control over Gaza, and that any delay serves its interests, according to its statements.