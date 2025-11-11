أفصح موقع «بوليتيكو» أن بعض مسؤولي الإدارة الأمريكية يشعرون بقلق عميق من احتمال انهيار اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين حماس وإسرائيل، بسبب صعوبة تنفيذ بعض البنود الأساسية. وكشفت وثائق حصل عليها الموقع الأمريكي «عدم وجود أي مسار واضح» للمضي قدماً للمرحلة الثانية، لإتمام تنفيذ الخطة الأمريكية.


صعوبات تعيق التنفيذ


وتحدثت الوثائق التي عرضت على مسؤولين أمريكيين عن صعوبات تعيق نشر قوات دولية لحفظ السلام مثل التفويض القانوني، وقواعد الاشتباك، وكيفية تشكيلها، ومكان انتشارها، وكيفية تنسيقها.


وحسب الموقع، فقد عرضت الوثائق في أكتوبر الماضي خلال ندوة لقوات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية وأعضاء مركز التنسيق المدني العسكري الجديد الذي أُنشئ جنوب إسرائيل، كجزء من الاتفاق الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر.


وتشمل المرحلة الأولى من الخطة وقف العمليات العسكرية، عودة الرهائن والأسرى، وانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى الخط الأصفر، أما المرحلة الثانية فتتضمن نزع سلاح حماس، انسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي، إقرار حكم فلسطيني انتقالي بإشراف مجلس السلام، وإصلاح السلطة الفلسطينية، والتنمية الاقتصادية.


التزام أمريكي بالاتفاق


وحصل «بوليتيكو» على نسخة من الوثائق تضمنت ملفات وعروضاً تقديمية أعدتها وكالات حكومية أمريكية، إلى جانب تقارير حالية عن الأوضاع في غزة، ووثائق استشارية من معهد «بلير» الذي يترأسه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير. ورسمت بعض الوثائق صورة للعقبات التي تواجهها إدارة ترمب وحلفاؤها في المنطقة لاستتباب السلام الدائم في غزة.


وأكّدت الوثائق، التي لا تحتوي على أي مواد سرية، أن إدارة ترمب ملتزمة باتفاق السلام رغم تعقيداته، إلى جانب مخططاته التنظيمية لإشراف واشنطن على إعادة الإعمار.


وأفاد الموقع بأن هذه الوثائق تشير إلى احتمال أن يقع ترمب في المأزق الذي وقع فيه العديد من أسلافه، أي التوسط في صراع مستعص بالشرق الأوسط دون صبر، أو موارد، أو الشراكات اللازمة لإنجاح الخطة.


ولم يقترح العرض التقديمي أي حلول سياسية ملموسة، وأوضح بدلاً من ذلك العقبات التي تواجه واشنطن، وشركاءها في محاولة تحويل وقف إطلاق النار إلى خطة سلام دائم تمهّد لإعادة الإعمار.


عقبات على الطريق


وتشمل العقبات الكبرى التي تعيق مسار إتمام تطبيق خطة ترمب، تردد إسرائيل في الانسحاب من غزة، ومواصلة حماس استعراض قوتها، إلى جانب وظائف مجلس السلام الذي سيشرف على الخطة.


وتواجه الإدارة الأمريكية رغبة السلطة الفلسطينية في المشاركة في مستقبل غزة، رغم المعارضة الإسرائيلية. كما أن التزام الحلفاء بتوفير القيادة، والموارد لإتمام الخطة من بين الأسئلة المحورية التي قد تعيق مسار السلام في غزة.


الفراغ الأمني


وحسب إحدى الوثائق، فإن الهيئة الفلسطينية التي ستحكم غزة ستحتاج إلى دعم أمريكي ودولي طويل الأمد، وقد تحتاج قوات الأمن والشرطة إلى تمويل واستشارة خارجية لعقود.


وتحدثت وثيقة أخرى عن حجم الدمار الهائل الذي خلفته الحرب، وطرحت الوثيقة عدة أسئلة من بينها مدى سرعة أي انتقال، وإلى أي مدى ستتعاون حماس.


وزعمت الوثيقة أن حماس تعيد فرض السلطة وتملأ الفراغ الأمني من المناطق التي انسحب منها الجيش الإسرائيلي. فيما ترى وثيقة أخرى، أن الحركة تكسب الوقت لإعادة فرض السيطرة على غزة، وأن أي تأخير يصب في مصلحتها، وفق قولها.