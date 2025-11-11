بعد مرور نحو عام على توقيع اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحزب الله، رجحت صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية، انهيار الاتفاق خلال أيام، لافتة إلى أن بعض المراقبين يجادلون بأن الاتفاق الذي جاء بوساطة أمريكية وفرنسية، بعد 14 شهرا من الحرب، بات فعليًا مجرد «حبر على ورق».


وحسب الصحيفة، فإن داخل المؤسستين العسكرية والاستخباراتية في إسرائيل برز تقييم أكثر تعقيدا، مصحوبًا بتحذير مفاده أن حزب الله لن يكتفي بالبقاء، بل سيسعى إلى استعادة قدراته وإعادة بناء بنيته العسكرية.


ولفتت إلى أنه خلال العام الماضي، بقي الطرفان في لعبة «القط والفأر»: «حزب الله» يعيد تأهيل مسارات التهريب، ويجنّد مقاتلين وخبراء جدد، ويتعلم من الأخطاء التي مكّنت إسرائيل من اختراق شبكة اتصالاته؛ فيما تحاول إسرائيل منع ذلك عبر قصف مستمر لأهداف في الجنوب بهدف إعاقة جهود إعادة بناء قدرات الحزب.


لكن هذه الهجمات، وحدها في رأي الصحيفة، لم تكن كافية، ولم يُفترض أن تكون الأداة الأساسية لفرض الالتزام بالاتفاق. فبحسب التفاهمات، كان يُفترض بالحكومة اللبنانية والجيش، وبدعم من واشنطن وحكومات عربية، أن يتحمّلوا مسؤولية نزع سلاح «حزب الله» وإبعاده شمال نهر الليطاني.


وأفاد التقرير بأنه بعد عام تقريبا على توقيع الاتفاق، تبدو فكرة أن تتولى الدولة اللبنانية معالجة «مشكلة حزب الله» أقرب إلى الخيال؛ إذ لا مؤشرات على الرغبة والقدرة على التنفيذ.


واعتبرت أن النتيجة هي ارتفاع احتمالات أن تتطور الهجمات الإسرائيلية في الأسابيع القادمة إلى حرب شاملة جديدة، وأن يفضّل «حزب الله»، رغم ضعفه الحالي، خيار الحرب على خيار نزع السلاح.


وحسب الصحيفة العبرية، فإن الحزب مايزال يمتلك آلاف الصواريخ والمسيّرات القادرة على ضرب شمال إسرائيل ووسطها، وهو ما يعني أن عودة النيران إلى بلدات الشمال الإسرائيلي، بعد أشهر قليلة فقط من عودة السكان إلى منازلهم، احتمال لا يمكن الاستهانة به.


واختتمت تقريرها بالإشارة إلى أن إدارة ترمب وعدة حكومات عربية تركز في جهودها الدبلوماسية على تجنّب هذا السيناريو، لكن ما لم يحدث تغيّر جوهري في ميزان القوى بين «حزب الله» والدولة اللبنانية، يصعب تصور مخرج من مسار التصعيد. فبينما تبدو حرب غزة في نهايتها، تجد حرب لبنان نفسها مجددًا على جدول الأعمال، وفق قولها.