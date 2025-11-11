About a year after the signing of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" suggested that the agreement might collapse within days, noting that some observers argue that the agreement, which was brokered by the United States and France after 14 months of war, has effectively become mere "ink on paper".



According to the newspaper, within the military and intelligence institutions in Israel, a more complex assessment has emerged, accompanied by a warning that Hezbollah will not be content to remain passive but will seek to restore its capabilities and rebuild its military structure.



It pointed out that over the past year, both sides have been engaged in a game of "cat and mouse": "Hezbollah" is rehabilitating smuggling routes, recruiting new fighters and experts, and learning from the mistakes that allowed Israel to penetrate its communication network; while Israel is trying to prevent this through continuous bombing of targets in the south to hinder the party's efforts to rebuild its capabilities.



However, these attacks, in the newspaper's opinion, have not been sufficient and were not supposed to be the primary tool for enforcing compliance with the agreement. According to the understandings, the Lebanese government and army, with support from Washington and Arab governments, were supposed to take responsibility for disarming "Hezbollah" and pushing it north of the Litani River.



The report stated that nearly a year after the signing of the agreement, the idea that the Lebanese state would address the "Hezbollah problem" seems closer to fantasy; as there are no indications of the willingness or ability to implement it.



It considered that the result is an increased likelihood that Israeli attacks in the coming weeks could escalate into a new full-scale war, and that "Hezbollah", despite its current weakness, might prefer the option of war over disarmament.



According to the Hebrew newspaper, the party still possesses thousands of rockets and drones capable of striking northern and central Israel, which means that the return of fire to northern Israeli towns, just a few months after residents have returned to their homes, is a possibility that cannot be underestimated.



It concluded its report by noting that the Trump administration and several Arab governments are focusing their diplomatic efforts on avoiding this scenario, but unless there is a fundamental change in the balance of power between "Hezbollah" and the Lebanese state, it is difficult to envision an exit from the path of escalation. While the Gaza war seems to be coming to an end, the Lebanon war finds itself once again on the agenda, according to it.