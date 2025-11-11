بعد مرور نحو عام على توقيع اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحزب الله، رجحت صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية، انهيار الاتفاق خلال أيام، لافتة إلى أن بعض المراقبين يجادلون بأن الاتفاق الذي جاء بوساطة أمريكية وفرنسية، بعد 14 شهرا من الحرب، بات فعليًا مجرد «حبر على ورق».
وحسب الصحيفة، فإن داخل المؤسستين العسكرية والاستخباراتية في إسرائيل برز تقييم أكثر تعقيدا، مصحوبًا بتحذير مفاده أن حزب الله لن يكتفي بالبقاء، بل سيسعى إلى استعادة قدراته وإعادة بناء بنيته العسكرية.
ولفتت إلى أنه خلال العام الماضي، بقي الطرفان في لعبة «القط والفأر»: «حزب الله» يعيد تأهيل مسارات التهريب، ويجنّد مقاتلين وخبراء جدد، ويتعلم من الأخطاء التي مكّنت إسرائيل من اختراق شبكة اتصالاته؛ فيما تحاول إسرائيل منع ذلك عبر قصف مستمر لأهداف في الجنوب بهدف إعاقة جهود إعادة بناء قدرات الحزب.
لكن هذه الهجمات، وحدها في رأي الصحيفة، لم تكن كافية، ولم يُفترض أن تكون الأداة الأساسية لفرض الالتزام بالاتفاق. فبحسب التفاهمات، كان يُفترض بالحكومة اللبنانية والجيش، وبدعم من واشنطن وحكومات عربية، أن يتحمّلوا مسؤولية نزع سلاح «حزب الله» وإبعاده شمال نهر الليطاني.
وأفاد التقرير بأنه بعد عام تقريبا على توقيع الاتفاق، تبدو فكرة أن تتولى الدولة اللبنانية معالجة «مشكلة حزب الله» أقرب إلى الخيال؛ إذ لا مؤشرات على الرغبة والقدرة على التنفيذ.
واعتبرت أن النتيجة هي ارتفاع احتمالات أن تتطور الهجمات الإسرائيلية في الأسابيع القادمة إلى حرب شاملة جديدة، وأن يفضّل «حزب الله»، رغم ضعفه الحالي، خيار الحرب على خيار نزع السلاح.
وحسب الصحيفة العبرية، فإن الحزب مايزال يمتلك آلاف الصواريخ والمسيّرات القادرة على ضرب شمال إسرائيل ووسطها، وهو ما يعني أن عودة النيران إلى بلدات الشمال الإسرائيلي، بعد أشهر قليلة فقط من عودة السكان إلى منازلهم، احتمال لا يمكن الاستهانة به.
واختتمت تقريرها بالإشارة إلى أن إدارة ترمب وعدة حكومات عربية تركز في جهودها الدبلوماسية على تجنّب هذا السيناريو، لكن ما لم يحدث تغيّر جوهري في ميزان القوى بين «حزب الله» والدولة اللبنانية، يصعب تصور مخرج من مسار التصعيد. فبينما تبدو حرب غزة في نهايتها، تجد حرب لبنان نفسها مجددًا على جدول الأعمال، وفق قولها.
About a year after the signing of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" suggested that the agreement might collapse within days, noting that some observers argue that the agreement, which was brokered by the United States and France after 14 months of war, has effectively become mere "ink on paper".
According to the newspaper, within the military and intelligence institutions in Israel, a more complex assessment has emerged, accompanied by a warning that Hezbollah will not be content to remain passive but will seek to restore its capabilities and rebuild its military structure.
It pointed out that over the past year, both sides have been engaged in a game of "cat and mouse": "Hezbollah" is rehabilitating smuggling routes, recruiting new fighters and experts, and learning from the mistakes that allowed Israel to penetrate its communication network; while Israel is trying to prevent this through continuous bombing of targets in the south to hinder the party's efforts to rebuild its capabilities.
However, these attacks, in the newspaper's opinion, have not been sufficient and were not supposed to be the primary tool for enforcing compliance with the agreement. According to the understandings, the Lebanese government and army, with support from Washington and Arab governments, were supposed to take responsibility for disarming "Hezbollah" and pushing it north of the Litani River.
The report stated that nearly a year after the signing of the agreement, the idea that the Lebanese state would address the "Hezbollah problem" seems closer to fantasy; as there are no indications of the willingness or ability to implement it.
It considered that the result is an increased likelihood that Israeli attacks in the coming weeks could escalate into a new full-scale war, and that "Hezbollah", despite its current weakness, might prefer the option of war over disarmament.
According to the Hebrew newspaper, the party still possesses thousands of rockets and drones capable of striking northern and central Israel, which means that the return of fire to northern Israeli towns, just a few months after residents have returned to their homes, is a possibility that cannot be underestimated.
It concluded its report by noting that the Trump administration and several Arab governments are focusing their diplomatic efforts on avoiding this scenario, but unless there is a fundamental change in the balance of power between "Hezbollah" and the Lebanese state, it is difficult to envision an exit from the path of escalation. While the Gaza war seems to be coming to an end, the Lebanon war finds itself once again on the agenda, according to it.