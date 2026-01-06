Syria and Israel agreed today (Tuesday) to pursue arrangements for permanent security and stability, and to establish a joint coordination mechanism under the supervision of the United States to facilitate the exchange of intelligence information, reduce military escalation, and engage diplomatically, in a joint statement from the three countries.



The United States, Syria, and Israel confirmed in a joint statement that senior Israeli and Syrian officials held a meeting in Paris under American auspices, as part of President Donald Trump's vision to promote peace in the Middle East, clarifying that the discussions focused on respecting Syria's sovereignty and stability, ensuring Israel's security, and supporting the prosperity of both countries.



The statement clarified that both parties agreed to pursue arrangements for permanent security and stability, and to establish a joint coordination mechanism under the supervision of the United States to facilitate the exchange of intelligence information, reduce military escalation, and engage diplomatically, while Washington praised these steps and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the implementation of the understandings within broader efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.



For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the resumption of political dialogue between Israel and Syria after a hiatus of several months, with American sponsorship and support, indicating that the dialogue took place within the framework of President Donald Trump's vision to enhance peace in the Middle East.



For his part, a Syrian official stated that the American initiative ensures the cessation of all Israeli military activities in Syria, noting that the initiative is a historic opportunity to advance negotiations between Syria and Israel, according to what Western media reported.



The Syrian official said: There is a need for a specific timeline to proceed with strategic files with Israel, and a specific timeline for its withdrawal.



The American website "Axios" had previously mentioned that there is an Israeli-Syrian agreement to accelerate the pace of negotiations to reach a new security agreement, with American mediation and pressure.