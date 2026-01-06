اتفقت سورية وإسرائيل اليوم (الثلاثاء) على السعي نحو ترتيبات أمنية واستقرارية دائمة، وإنشاء آلية تنسيق مشتركة بإشراف الولايات المتحدة لتسهيل تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية وخفض التصعيد العسكري والانخراط الدبلوماسي، في بيان مشترك للدول الثلاث.


وأكدت أمريكا وسورية وإسرائيل في بيان مشترك، أن مسؤولين إسرائيليين وسوريين رفيعي المستوى عقدوا اجتماعاً في باريس برعاية أمريكية، في إطار رؤية الرئيس دونالد ترمب، لتعزيز السلام في الشرق الأوسط، موضحين أن المباحثات تركزت على احترام سيادة سورية واستقرارها، وضمان أمن إسرائيل، ودعم ازدهار البلدين.


وأوضح البيان أن الطرفين اتفقا على السعي نحو ترتيبات أمنية واستقرارية دائمة، وإنشاء آلية تنسيق مشتركة بإشراف الولايات المتحدة لتسهيل تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية وخفض التصعيد العسكري والانخراط الدبلوماسي، فيما أشادت واشنطن بهذه الخطوات، وأكدت التزامها بدعم تنفيذ التفاهمات ضمن جهود أوسع لتحقيق سلام دائم في الشرق الأوسط.


من جانبه، أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، استئناف الحوار السياسي بين إسرائيل وسورية بعد توقف دام عدة أشهر، برعاية ودعم أمريكي، مبيناً أن الحوار جرى في إطار رؤية الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لتعزيز السلام في الشرق الأوسط.


من جهته، قال مسؤول سوري إن مبادرة أمريكا تضمن وقف جميع أنشطة إسرائيل العسكرية بسورية، مشيراً إلى أن المبادرة فرصة تاريخية لدفع المفاوضات بين سورية وإسرائيل، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام غربية.


وقال المسؤول السوري: هناك حاجة لجدول زمني محدد للمضي بالملفات الإستراتيجية مع إسرائيل، وجدول زمني محدد لانسحابها.


وكان موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي قد ذكر في وقت سابق أن هناك اتفاقاً إسرائيلياً وسورياً على تسريع وتيرة المفاوضات للتوصل إلى اتفاق أمني جديد، وبوساطة وضغوط أمريكية.