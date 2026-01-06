اتفقت سورية وإسرائيل اليوم (الثلاثاء) على السعي نحو ترتيبات أمنية واستقرارية دائمة، وإنشاء آلية تنسيق مشتركة بإشراف الولايات المتحدة لتسهيل تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية وخفض التصعيد العسكري والانخراط الدبلوماسي، في بيان مشترك للدول الثلاث.
وأكدت أمريكا وسورية وإسرائيل في بيان مشترك، أن مسؤولين إسرائيليين وسوريين رفيعي المستوى عقدوا اجتماعاً في باريس برعاية أمريكية، في إطار رؤية الرئيس دونالد ترمب، لتعزيز السلام في الشرق الأوسط، موضحين أن المباحثات تركزت على احترام سيادة سورية واستقرارها، وضمان أمن إسرائيل، ودعم ازدهار البلدين.
وأوضح البيان أن الطرفين اتفقا على السعي نحو ترتيبات أمنية واستقرارية دائمة، وإنشاء آلية تنسيق مشتركة بإشراف الولايات المتحدة لتسهيل تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية وخفض التصعيد العسكري والانخراط الدبلوماسي، فيما أشادت واشنطن بهذه الخطوات، وأكدت التزامها بدعم تنفيذ التفاهمات ضمن جهود أوسع لتحقيق سلام دائم في الشرق الأوسط.
من جانبه، أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، استئناف الحوار السياسي بين إسرائيل وسورية بعد توقف دام عدة أشهر، برعاية ودعم أمريكي، مبيناً أن الحوار جرى في إطار رؤية الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لتعزيز السلام في الشرق الأوسط.
من جهته، قال مسؤول سوري إن مبادرة أمريكا تضمن وقف جميع أنشطة إسرائيل العسكرية بسورية، مشيراً إلى أن المبادرة فرصة تاريخية لدفع المفاوضات بين سورية وإسرائيل، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام غربية.
وقال المسؤول السوري: هناك حاجة لجدول زمني محدد للمضي بالملفات الإستراتيجية مع إسرائيل، وجدول زمني محدد لانسحابها.
وكان موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي قد ذكر في وقت سابق أن هناك اتفاقاً إسرائيلياً وسورياً على تسريع وتيرة المفاوضات للتوصل إلى اتفاق أمني جديد، وبوساطة وضغوط أمريكية.
Syria and Israel agreed today (Tuesday) to pursue arrangements for permanent security and stability, and to establish a joint coordination mechanism under the supervision of the United States to facilitate the exchange of intelligence information, reduce military escalation, and engage diplomatically, in a joint statement from the three countries.
The United States, Syria, and Israel confirmed in a joint statement that senior Israeli and Syrian officials held a meeting in Paris under American auspices, as part of President Donald Trump's vision to promote peace in the Middle East, clarifying that the discussions focused on respecting Syria's sovereignty and stability, ensuring Israel's security, and supporting the prosperity of both countries.
The statement clarified that both parties agreed to pursue arrangements for permanent security and stability, and to establish a joint coordination mechanism under the supervision of the United States to facilitate the exchange of intelligence information, reduce military escalation, and engage diplomatically, while Washington praised these steps and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the implementation of the understandings within broader efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.
For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the resumption of political dialogue between Israel and Syria after a hiatus of several months, with American sponsorship and support, indicating that the dialogue took place within the framework of President Donald Trump's vision to enhance peace in the Middle East.
For his part, a Syrian official stated that the American initiative ensures the cessation of all Israeli military activities in Syria, noting that the initiative is a historic opportunity to advance negotiations between Syria and Israel, according to what Western media reported.
The Syrian official said: There is a need for a specific timeline to proceed with strategic files with Israel, and a specific timeline for its withdrawal.
The American website "Axios" had previously mentioned that there is an Israeli-Syrian agreement to accelerate the pace of negotiations to reach a new security agreement, with American mediation and pressure.