Two lawyers revealed to "Okaz" the legal boundaries for documenting wedding ceremonies through photos and videos and sharing them online. They confirmed that some instances of sharing clips from wedding ceremonies, whether in women's or men's halls, are violations according to the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

Lawyer Ahd Fahd told "Okaz" that the families of the groom and bride have the right to document the occasion, provided that the photography does not exceed the limits of personal privacy. Every person present at the event enjoys the right to privacy, and it is not permissible to photograph them if they refuse. Additionally, photography is prohibited in closed spaces or during private moments without their consent.

For example, there is no objection to photographing the public celebration, while photographing guests in private spaces or monitoring their personal behaviors without their knowledge constitutes a violation of privacy.

Regarding publication, lawyer Ahd Fahd clarified that the legal principle states that publishing any photos or videos of other individuals requires their consent.

Article three of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law indicates that anyone who infringes on private life by misusing mobile phones equipped with cameras or similar devices, or by defaming others and causing them harm through various information technology means, shall be punished. The violator may face imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, and a fine not exceeding 500,000 riyals, or one of these penalties. Even if the photography is conducted lawfully, publishing the images without the consent of the individuals concerned is considered a clear violation of the law.

The Principle of Documentation is Permissible

For his part, lawyer Said Al-Shahrani, in his conversation with "Okaz," pointed out that the principle of photographing a wedding ceremony is documentation, which is permissible and does not constitute a crime in itself unless the permissibility is accompanied by an act that is criminalized by the Anti-Cyber Crime Law. The issue arises when photographing specific individuals without their consent or capturing moments that are inherently private to individuals.

Lawyer Al-Shahrani emphasized that photographing the bride and groom or the public celebration for memory should not conflict with the need to respect the wishes of the attendees, and it is essential not to show those who do not wish to be photographed or to focus on someone in an embarrassing or private moment and then publish or circulate it, as this would cause them harm or defamation, which is considered a punishable act according to Article three of the law.

He pointed out that publishing the captured footage from the wedding or sharing it in full is the most sensitive aspect of this issue. The principle of publication is permissibility unless it conflicts with the private life of any of the attendees. If the photography includes a shot that represents an infringement on the sanctity of the private life of the person appearing in it or diminishes their dignity or shows them in an inappropriate situation, it must not be published due to the resulting information behavior that warrants a clear legal penalty.

Lawyer Al-Shahrani explained that the penalty varies depending on the criminalized act. He clarified that the crime of defamation and harming others through various information technology means is subject to the same penalty. However, producing, sending, or storing content that infringes on the sanctity of private life can lead to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years and a fine not exceeding three million riyals, or one of the two penalties, according to Article six of the law.