كشف محاميان لـ«عكاظ»، الحدود القانونية لتوثيق حفلات الزواجات بالصورة والفيديو ونشرها على الإنترنت، وأكدا، أن بعض حالات نشر المقاطع من حفلات الزواج سواء في قاعات النساء أو الرجال مخالفة وفق نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.

وقالت المحامية عهد فهد لـ«عكاظ»، إنه يحق لأهل العريس والعروس توثيق المناسبة بشرط ألا يتجاوز التصوير حدود الخصوصية الشخصية، فكل شخص حاضر للمناسبة يتمتع بحق الخصوصية، ولا يجوز تصويره في حال رفضه، كما يمنع التصوير إذا كان في أماكن مغلقة أو في لحظات خاصة دون إذنه.

وعلى سبيل المثال، لا حرج في تصوير الحفلة العامة، فيما يُعد تصوير «المعازيم» في أماكن خاصة أو رصد تصرفاتهم الشخصية دون علمهم انتهاكاً للخصوصية.

وفي ما يتعلق بالنشر، أوضحت المحامية عهد فهد، أن المبدأ النظامي ينص على أن نشر أي صور أو مقاطع فيديو لأشخاص آخرين يتطلب موافقتهم.

وتشير المادة الثالثة من نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية إلى معاقبة كل من ارتكب مساساً بالحياة الخاصة عن طريق إساءة استخدام الهواتف النقالة المزودة بالكاميرا أو ما في حكمها أو التشهير بالآخرين وإلحاق الضرر بهم عبر وسائل تقنيات المعلومات المختلفة، ويعاقب المخالف بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على سنة، وبغرامة لا تزيد على 500 ألف ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، حتى وإن تم التصوير بصورة نظامية فإن نشر الصور دون موافقة الأشخاص المعنيين يُعد مخالفة صريحة للنظام.

الأصل في التوثيق مباح

من جانبه، أشار المحامي سعيد الشهراني في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، إلى أن الأصل في تصوير حفلة الزواج التوثيق، وهو مباح، ولا يُعد جريمة بذاته ما لم تقترن الإباحة بفعلٍ مُجرَّم نص عليه نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية. وتبرز الإشكالية عند تصوير أشخاص بعينهم دون رضاهم أو التقاط لقطات تُعد بطبيعتها من خصوصيات الأفراد.

وأكد المحامي الشهراني، أن تصوير العروسين أو الحفلة العامة للذكرى ينبغي ألا يتقاطع مع ضرورة مراعاة رغبات الحضور، وعدم إظهار من لا يرغب في التصوير، أو التركيز على شخصٍ ما في لقطة محرجة أو خاصة ثم نشرها أو تداولها ما يسبب له ضرراً أو تشهيراً، إذ يُعد ذلك فعلاً معاقباً عليه وفق نص المادة الثالثة من النظام.

ولفت إلى أن نشر اللقطات المصورة من حفلة الزفاف أو نشرها كاملة يُعد الأكثر حساسية في هذه المسألة، فالأصل في النشر الإباحة ما لم يتعارض مع الحياة الخاصة لأي من الحاضرين، فإذا اشتمل التصوير على لقطة تمثل تعدياً على حرمة الحياة الخاصة للشخص الظاهر فيها أو تنال من قدره أو تُظهره في وضع غير لائق فيجب الامتناع عن نشرها لما يترتب على ذلك من سلوك معلوماتي يستوجب عقوبة نظامية واضحة.

وبيّن المحامي الشهراني، أن العقوبة تختلف باختلاف الفعل المُجرَّم، وأوضح أن جريمة التشهير والإضرار بالآخرين عبر وسائل تقنيات المعلومات المختلفة تخضع للعقوبة ذاتها، أما إنتاج أو إرسال أو تخزين محتوى يمس حرمة الحياة الخاصة فتصل العقوبة إلى السجن مدة لا تزيد على 5 سنوات، وغرامة لا تزيد على 3 ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى العقوبتين، وذلك وفقاً لنص المادة السادسة من النظام.