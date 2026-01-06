بعد إخراجهم من المؤسسات الحكومية وحصرهم في أحد المعسكرات الحكومية، أعلنت قوات درع الوطن اليوم (الثلاثاء) ترحيل 300 عنصر من قوات الانتقالي من محافظة المهرة بواسطة الحافلات إلى مدينة عدن.


وأكد مصدر في قوات درع الوطن أنه في إطار الحرص على حقن الدماء وتنفيذاً للتوجيهات بضرورة تسلُّم كل المؤسسات بالطرق السلمية جرى إخراج عناصر «الانتقالي» عبر طريق آمن وبالتنسيق مع الأجهزة المعنية كافة، مبيناً أن هذا الإجراء هدفه تعزيز الاستقرار والحفاظ على الأمن المحافظة.


ترحيل مسلّحي «الانتقالي»


وذكر المصادر أن قوات درع الوطن أجبرت مجاميع «الانتقالي» على مغادرة كل المؤسسات في المهرة بشكل سلمي، مبيناً أن المسلحين وافقوا على تسليم أسلحتهم ومدرعاتهم ومغادرة المدينة.


وتداول ناشطون يمنيون خروج قوات «الانتقالي» من المهرة، ووقف مدنيون في الشارع لنزع صور رئيس المجلس الانتقالي عيدروس الزبيدي من على سياراتهم وتقطيعها.


وكانت السلطة المحلية بمحافظة المهرة، قد أعلنت نجاح عملية تسلُّم كامل المعسكرات من قبل قوات درع الوطن.


من جهة أخرى، وجه رئيس الوزراء اليمني، سالم صالح بن بريك، بالعمل على إعادة تشغيل مطارَي الريان وسيئون، واستئناف الخدمات الصحية والتعليمية، وتسهيل حركة المواطنين والبضائع، إضافة الى تسريع المعالجات المرتبطة باحتياجات المواطنين وأولوياتهم وفي مقدمتها الكهرباء والمياه.


تنسيق عمل الوزارات


كما وجه رئيس الوزراء وبشكل عاجل جميع الوزارات والجهات المختصة، بالتنسيق الكامل مع قيادة السلطة المحلية بمحافظة حضرموت، واتخاذ حزمة إجراءات فورية لتطبيع الأوضاع، وإعادة تشغيل الخدمات العامة، وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، وتلبية احتياجات المواطنين، ومحاسبة كل من تورط في أعمال النهب والانتهاكات التي رافقت الأحداث الأخيرة.


وشدد رئيس الوزراء على ضرورة الاضطلاع بالمسؤوليات الوطنية والقانونية دون تهاون، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد بين الحكومة والسلطة المحلية، والأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية، لضمان استعادة الحياة الطبيعية في عموم مديريات المحافظة، وحماية الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، وترسيخ سيادة القانون، مؤكداً أن الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار في حضرموت يمثل أولوية قصوى للحكومة، لما للمحافظة من أهمية إستراتيجية واقتصادية، ولما يجسده أبناؤها من نموذج وطني في التمسك بالسلم المجتمعي ورفض الفوضى والانتهاكات.


معاقبة المتورطين بأعمال النهب


وحث رئيس الوزراء الأجهزة الأمنية والقضائية باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة بحق كل من يثبت تورطه في أعمال النهب أو التعدي على المؤسسات والمرافق العامة أو الممتلكات الخاصة، مؤكداً أن الدولة لن تتسامح مع أي تجاوزات، وأن المساءلة ستطال الجميع دون استثناء، وفقاً للقانون.


وأشار إلى أهمية تعزيز التنسيق الميداني بين الوزارات المعنية والسلطة المحلية، ووضع آلية تنفيذية واضحة بجدول زمني محدد، لمتابعة تنفيذ التوجيهات، ورفع تقارير دورية عن مستوى الإنجاز، ومعالجة أي اختلالات أو معوقات بشكل فوري.