After their removal from government institutions and their confinement in one of the government camps, the National Shield Forces announced today (Tuesday) the deportation of 300 members of the Transitional Forces from Al-Mahra Governorate by bus to the city of Aden.



A source in the National Shield Forces confirmed that, in line with the commitment to prevent bloodshed and in implementation of directives to ensure the peaceful takeover of all institutions, the members of the "Transitional" forces were evacuated via a safe route and in coordination with all relevant authorities, indicating that this measure aims to enhance stability and maintain security in the governorate.



Deportation of "Transitional" Militants



Sources mentioned that the National Shield Forces forced groups of the "Transitional" forces to leave all institutions in Al-Mahra peacefully, noting that the militants agreed to hand over their weapons and armored vehicles and leave the city.



Yemeni activists circulated news of the exit of the "Transitional" forces from Al-Mahra, and civilians stood in the street to remove pictures of the head of the Transitional Council, Aidarus al-Zubaidi, from their vehicles and tear them up.



The local authority in Al-Mahra Governorate had announced the successful completion of the takeover of all camps by the National Shield Forces.



On another note, the Yemeni Prime Minister, Salem Saleh bin Breik, directed the resumption of operations at Al-Riyan and Sayun airports, the resumption of health and educational services, and the facilitation of the movement of citizens and goods, in addition to expediting solutions related to the needs and priorities of citizens, primarily electricity and water.



Coordination of Ministry Work



The Prime Minister also urgently directed all ministries and relevant authorities to fully coordinate with the leadership of the local authority in Hadhramaut Governorate, and to take a package of immediate measures to normalize the situation, restore public services, enhance security and stability, meet the needs of citizens, and hold accountable anyone involved in acts of looting and violations that accompanied the recent events.



The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of fulfilling national and legal responsibilities without leniency, and working in a spirit of teamwork between the government, local authority, and security and military agencies, to ensure the restoration of normal life across all districts of the governorate, protect public and private property, and establish the rule of law, affirming that maintaining security and stability in Hadhramaut is a top priority for the government, given the strategic and economic importance of the governorate, and the model its people represent in adhering to social peace and rejecting chaos and violations.



Punishing Those Involved in Looting



The Prime Minister urged the security and judicial authorities to take strict measures against anyone proven to be involved in acts of looting or encroachment on public institutions and facilities or private property, stressing that the state will not tolerate any transgressions, and that accountability will extend to everyone without exception, in accordance with the law.



He pointed to the importance of enhancing field coordination between the relevant ministries and the local authority, and establishing a clear executive mechanism with a specific timeline to follow up on the implementation of directives, and to submit periodic reports on the level of achievement, and to address any imbalances or obstacles immediately.