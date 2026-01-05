Yemeni media revealed today (Monday) that the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Major General Aidarus Qassem Al-Zubaidi, and several council leaders are heading to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.



Sources indicated that Al-Zubaidi and council members will meet with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss the latest developments in the southern governorates, noting that the aim is to discuss political and security developments and to coordinate on issues related to the current phase.



Member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Tariq Saleh, arrived in Riyadh two days ago and met with the Saudi Minister of Defense, while yesterday, council member and Vice President of the Transitional Council, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrami (Abu Zar'ah), arrived in Riyadh and met with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman.



Al-Mahrami wrote on his account on "X": The meeting was characterized by a spirit of brotherhood and understanding, exchanging views on the latest developments in Yemen, foremost among them the just southern cause, and discussing ways to coordinate and enhance joint efforts to support stability in Yemen and maintain the security of the region.