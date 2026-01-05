كشفت وسائل إعلامية يمنية اليوم (الإثنين)، عن توجه رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي اللواء عيدروس قاسم الزُبيدي وعدد من قيادات المجلس إلى العاصمة السعودية الرياض.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الزبيدي وأعضاء المجلس سيلتقون وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، لبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المحافظات الجنوبية، مبينة أن الهدف مناقشة التطورات السياسية والأمنية، والتنسيق حول الملفات المرتبطة بالمرحلة الراهنة.


وكان عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي طارق صالح قد وصل إلى الرياض قبل يومين والتقى وزير الدفاع السعودي، فيما وصل أمس عضو مجلس القيادة نائب رئيس المجلس الانتقالي عبدالرحمن المحرمي (أبو زرعة) إلى الرياض والتقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان.


وكتب المحرمي في حسابه بـ«إكس»: اللقاء سادته روح الأخوّة والتفاهم، وتبادلُ وجهات النظر حول مستجدات الأوضاع في اليمن، وفي مقدمتها القضية الجنوبية العادلة، ومناقشةُ سبل تنسيق وتعزيز الجهود المشتركة بما يسهم في دعم الاستقرار في اليمن، والحفاظ على أمن المنطقة.