أصدرت الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية بياناً رسمياً شديد اللهجة يدين زيارة وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر إلى مدينة هرجيسا، عاصمة إقليم أرض الصومال «صوماليلاند» في أعقاب إعلان إسرائيل في 26 ديسمبر اعترافها الرسمي بصوماليلاند دولة مستقلة ذات سيادة وهي أول دولة في العالم تقوم بهذه الخطوة منذ إعلان الإقليم انفصاله عن الصومال في 1991.

إدانة عربية قاطعة بعد زيارة ساعر لهرجيسا.

ووصف الأمين العام للجامعة العربية أحمد أبو الغيط الزيارة بأنها «محاولة فاشلة» لتمرير الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بالانفصال، معتبراً إياها «انتهاكاً سافراً» لوحدة وسيادة الصومال، مما قد يقوض السلم والأمن في القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر وخليج عدن.

وكرر أبو الغيط رفض جامعة الدول العربية الكامل لأي تعامل رسمي أو شبه رسمي مع سلطات الإقليم الانفصالي خارج إطار السيادة الوطنية للحكومة الفيدرالية، باعتباره انتهاكاً سافراً لوحدة وسيادة الصومال من شأنه تقويض السلم والأمن الإقليميين ومفاقمة التوترات السياسية في الصومال والبحر الأحمر وخليج عدن والقرن الأفريقي.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي أن هذه الخطوة التي جرى رفضها وإدانتها دولياً وعربياً، قد اعتبرها مجلس جامعة الدول العربية في اجتماعه «باطلة ولاغية وغير مقبولة» وتسعى إلى تسهيل مخططات التهجير القسري للشعب الفلسطيني واستباحة موانئ الصومال لإنشاء قواعد عسكرية فيها.

زيارة ساعر إلى أرض الصومال انتهاك صارخ لوحدة الصومال.

مساندة سياسية لمؤسسات الدولة الصومالية

وأضاف أن جامعة الدول العربية ستواصل تقديم المساندة السياسية والفنية لمؤسسات الدولة الصومالية، في مواجهة محاولة خلق بؤر نزاع جديدة في البلاد تقوض استقراره ووحدته، أو استباحة الممرات المائية العربية الحيوية.

يأتي هذا البيان في سياق إدانات دولية واسعة للاعتراف الإسرائيلي، إذ رفضته الجامعة العربية، والاتحاد الأفريقي، ومجلس التعاون الخليجي، ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وعدد من الدول من بينها المملكة العربية السعودية ومصر وقطر وباكستان والصين، معتبرينه «انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي» و«تدخلاً في الشؤون الداخلية للصومال».

كما حذرت هذه الجهات من سابقة خطيرة قد تؤدي إلى زعزعة الاستقرار الإقليمي، وأشارت إلى مخاوف من استخدام الاعتراف لإنشاء قواعد عسكرية إسرائيلية في الإقليم أو تسهيل «مخططات التهجير القسري للشعب الفلسطيني».