The General Secretariat of the Arab League issued a strongly worded official statement condemning the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to the city of Hargeisa, the capital of the Somaliland region, following Israel's announcement on December 26 of its official recognition of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state, making it the first country in the world to take this step since the region declared its separation from Somalia in 1991.

إدانة عربية قاطعة بعد زيارة ساعر لهرجيسا.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, described the visit as a "failed attempt" to pass Israeli recognition of the separation, considering it a "blatant violation" of the unity and sovereignty of Somalia, which could undermine peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

Aboul Gheit reiterated the Arab League's complete rejection of any official or semi-official dealings with the authorities of the separatist region outside the framework of the national sovereignty of the federal government, viewing it as a blatant violation of the unity and sovereignty of Somalia that could undermine regional peace and security and exacerbate political tensions in Somalia, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Horn of Africa.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, clarified that this step, which has been rejected and condemned internationally and Arabically, was considered by the Arab League Council in its meeting as "invalid, null, and unacceptable," and aims to facilitate plans for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and the violation of Somali ports to establish military bases there.

زيارة ساعر إلى أرض الصومال انتهاك صارخ لوحدة الصومال.

Political Support for Somali State Institutions

He added that the Arab League will continue to provide political and technical support to Somali state institutions in the face of attempts to create new conflict hotspots in the country that undermine its stability and unity, or to violate vital Arab waterways.

This statement comes in the context of widespread international condemnations of the Israeli recognition, as it has been rejected by the Arab League, the African Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and several countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Pakistan, and China, considering it a "violation of international law" and "interference in Somalia's internal affairs."

These entities also warned of a dangerous precedent that could lead to regional instability, and expressed concerns about the use of recognition to establish Israeli military bases in the region or to facilitate "plans for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people."